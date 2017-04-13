Da Team Kirby Crash Deluxe a Samurai Shodown 4: le novità del Nintendo eShop

Puntuale come ogni giovedì, anche oggi Nintendo aggiorna il suo eShop con diverse novità per tutte le sue console. Su Switch la collana di titoli ACA NEO-GEO si arricchisce con Samurai Shodown IV, mentre sulle console della famiglia 3DS segnaliamo l'uscita di Team Kirby Clash Deluxe, quest'ultimo annunciato stanotte durante il Nintendo Direct e reso disponibile immediatamente.

Nintendo Switch & 3DS

Samurai Shodown IV è un picchiaduro bidimensionale pubblicato in Giappone originariamente nel 1996 da SNK. I guerrieri che fanno parte del roster, ognuno guidato da obiettivi individuali, dovranno sfidare il temibile Amakusa, ritornato dal regno dei morti e intenzionato a conquistare una volta per tutte il mondo moderno. Rispetto ai capitoli precedenti della serie vengono bilanciati alcuni elementi del combat system e viene introdotta anche la Anger Gauge, una speciale barra che potrà essere consumata per sferrare attacchi più potenti che avranno esiti imprevedibili e renderanno le sfide ancora più avvincenti. Esattamente come ogni capitolo della collana ACA NEOGEO, anche in Samurai Shodown IV i giocatori saranno in grado di cambiare varie impostazioni come la difficoltà, e competere con utenti di tutto il mondo per scalare le classifiche online internazionali.

Basato sul minigioco Squadra Kirby visto nel recente Planet Robobot, Team Kirby Clash Deluxe è un coinvolgente picchiaduro free to start che vedrà un totale di quattro giocatori scontrarsi con potentissimi boss in eroiche e frenetiche battaglie. Il pacifico Dream Kingdom deve affrontare un improvviso attacco nemico, e solo combinando le forze di quattro Kirby (ognuno appartenente ad una classe diversa) riusciremo a sconfiggere la minaccia nemica partecipando a decine di missioni insieme ai nostri amici in modalità cooperativa wireless, o con alleati controllati direttamente dalla CPU. Assegneremo a Kirby potenti armi e armature, padroneggeremo tutte le classi e riporteremo la pace nel tormentato mondo del Dream Kingdom.

Sconti e promozioni

Gli sconti settimanali dell'eShop riguardano, come di consueto, Wii U e console della famiglia 3DS. Per quanto riguarda la home console vi segnaliamo Art of Balance di Shin'en a 6.70€, seguito da Bridge Constructor Playground a 7.99€, mentre su portatile troveremo un'offerta più ricca composta da Virtue's Last Reward (12.49€), BIT.TRIP SAGA (4.99€), AeternoBlade (4.99€) e Harvest Moon: The Tale of Two Towns (9.99€). Troverete ulteriori dettagli sugli sconti nella lista completa nel prossimo paragrafo della rubrica.



Lista completa novità

Nintendo Switch

ACA NEOGEO Samurai Shodown IV - 6.99€

Mr. Shifty - 14.99€

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - 23.99€



Wiii U

The Stonecutter - 1.12€

Absolutely Unstoppable MineRun - 3.59€



Nintendo 3DS

Team Kirby Clash Deluxe - Free to Start



Sconti Wii U

Art of Balance (Shin'en Multimedia) - €6.70

Bridge Constructor Playground (Joindots) - €7.99

Double Breakout (nuGAME) - €4.90

Double Breakout II (nuGAME) - €4.90

Mr. Pumpkin Adventure (CIRCLE Ent.) - €1.99

Hello Kitty Kruisers (Rising Star Games) - €22.49

PONCHO (Rising Star Games) - €4.49

SDK Paint (HULLBREACH STUDIOS) - €1.74

SDK Spriter (HULLBREACH STUDIOS) - €4.99

Super Destronaut 2: Go Duck Yourself (Petite Games) - €1.59

Word Logic by POWGI (Lightwood Games) - €7.19

Wicked Monsters Blast! HD PLUS (CORECELL) - €2.39



Nintendo 3DS

AeternoBlade (CORECELL) - €4.49 (Ends April 27, normally €14.99)

Around the World with Hello Kitty and Frriends (Rising Star Games) - €22.49

Beyblade Evolution (Rising Star Games) - €4.99

BIT.TRIP SAGA (Rising Star Games) - €4.99

Girl's Fashion Shoot (Rising Star Games) - €4.99

Hakuoki: Memories of the Shinsengumi (Rising Star Games) - €11.99

Harvest Moon: The Tale of Two Towns (Rising Star Games) - €9.99

Hello Kitty & Friends: Rockin' World Tour (Rising Star Games) - €22.49

Hello Kitty and the Apron of Magic: Rhythm Cooking (Rising Star Games) - €22.49

Hometown Story (Rising Star Games) - €7.49

Shifting World (Rising Star Games) - €4.99

Super Black Bass 3D (Rising Star Games) - €4.99

Virtue's Last Reward (Rising Star Games) - €12.49

Brilliant Hamsters! (Rising Star Games) - €6.60

Unholy Heights (Rising Star Games) - €4.00

Excave II: Wizard of the Underworld (Rising Star Games) - €6.70

Excave III: Tower of Destiny (Rising Star Games) - €5.30

Psycho Pigs (Rising Star Games) - €5.30

SADAME (Rising Star Games) - €7.49

Double Breakout (nuGAME, New 3DS only) - €4.90

3D Game Collection (Joindots) - €5.24

Coaster Creator 3D (Big John Games) - €5.98

Cube Creator 3D (Big John Games) - €6.19

Ash (CIRCLE Ent.) - €1.99

GLORY OF GENERALS (CIRCLE Ent.) - €3.49

Glory of Generals The Pacific (CIRCLE Ent.) - €3.49

Karous - The Beast Of Re:Eden - (CIRCLE Ent.) - €2.99

Toy Defense (CIRCLE Ent.) - €1.99

WAKEDAS (CIRCLE Ent.) - €1.49

Power Disc Slam (Chequered Cow Games) - €2.19

Punch Club (tinyBuild Games) - €6.99

Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D Download Version (Zordix AB) - €4.99

Word Logic by POWGI (Lightwood Games) - €7.19

