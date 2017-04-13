Da Team Kirby Crash Deluxe a Samurai Shodown 4: le novità del Nintendo eShop

Puntuale come ogni giovedì, anche oggi Nintendo aggiorna il suo eShop con diverse novità per tutte le sue console. Su Switch la collana di titoli ACA NEO-GEO si arricchisce con Samurai Shodown IV, mentre sulle console della famiglia 3DS segnaliamo l'uscita di Team Kirby Clash Deluxe, quest'ultimo annunciato stanotte durante il Nintendo Direct e reso disponibile immediatamente.
Samurai Shodown IV è un picchiaduro bidimensionale pubblicato in Giappone originariamente nel 1996 da SNK. I guerrieri che fanno parte del roster, ognuno guidato da obiettivi individuali, dovranno sfidare il temibile Amakusa, ritornato dal regno dei morti e intenzionato a conquistare una volta per tutte il mondo moderno. Rispetto ai capitoli precedenti della serie vengono bilanciati alcuni elementi del combat system e viene introdotta anche la Anger Gauge, una speciale barra che potrà essere consumata per sferrare attacchi più potenti che avranno esiti imprevedibili e renderanno le sfide ancora più avvincenti. Esattamente come ogni capitolo della collana ACA NEOGEO, anche in Samurai Shodown IV i giocatori saranno in grado di cambiare varie impostazioni come la difficoltà, e competere con utenti di tutto il mondo per scalare le classifiche online internazionali.
Basato sul minigioco Squadra Kirby visto nel recente Planet Robobot, Team Kirby Clash Deluxe è un coinvolgente picchiaduro free to start che vedrà un totale di quattro giocatori scontrarsi con potentissimi boss in eroiche e frenetiche battaglie. Il pacifico Dream Kingdom deve affrontare un improvviso attacco nemico, e solo combinando le forze di quattro Kirby (ognuno appartenente ad una classe diversa) riusciremo a sconfiggere la minaccia nemica partecipando a decine di missioni insieme ai nostri amici in modalità cooperativa wireless, o con alleati controllati direttamente dalla CPU. Assegneremo a Kirby potenti armi e armature, padroneggeremo tutte le classi e riporteremo la pace nel tormentato mondo del Dream Kingdom.
Gli sconti settimanali dell'eShop riguardano, come di consueto, Wii U e console della famiglia 3DS. Per quanto riguarda la home console vi segnaliamo Art of Balance di Shin'en a 6.70€, seguito da Bridge Constructor Playground a 7.99€, mentre su portatile troveremo un'offerta più ricca composta da Virtue's Last Reward (12.49€), BIT.TRIP SAGA (4.99€), AeternoBlade (4.99€) e Harvest Moon: The Tale of Two Towns (9.99€). Troverete ulteriori dettagli sugli sconti nella lista completa nel prossimo paragrafo della rubrica.
