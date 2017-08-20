Aaron Greenberg conferma: ad oggi, più di 100 titoli supportano Xbox One X

Nel corso della diretta pre- Gamescom 2017 di, Aaron Greenberg, capo della sezione marketing di Xbox, ha dichiarato che ad oggi sono oltre 100 i titoli che supportano

I giochi noti fino a questo momento sono:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Anthem

ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Origins

ASTRONEER (Game Preview)

Battlerite

Below

Black Desert

Brawlout

Chess Ultra

CODE VEIN

Conan Exiles

Crackdown 3

Danger Zone

Dark and Light

Darksiders III

Dead Rising 4

Deep Rock Galactic

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

DRAGON BALL Fighter Z

Dynasty Warriors 9

EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Elex THQ Nordic

Elite: Dangerous

EVERSPACE

F1 2017

Fable Fortune

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 17

Final Fantasy XV

Firewatch

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears of War 4

Gravel

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hand of Fate 2

Hello Neighbor

HITMAN

Homefront: The Revolution

Injustice 2

Jurassic Park

Killer Instinct

Killing Floor 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Madden NFL 18

Mafia III

Mantis Burn Racing

METAL GEAR SURVIVE

Metro: Exodus

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition

Minion Masters

Monster Hunter: World

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Payback

Ooblets

Ori and the Will of the Wisp

Outcast – Second Contact

Outlast 2

Paladins

Path of Exile

Pixar Rush

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Portal Knights

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Project Cars 2

Quantum Break

Raiders of the Broken Planet

Railway Empire

Real Farm Simulator 2017

ReCore

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

RiME

ROBLOX

Robocraft Infinity

Rocket League

Sea of Thieves

Slime Rancher

SMITE

Sonic Forces

Star Wars II Battlefront

State of Decay 2

STEEP

Strange Brigade

Super Lucky’s Tale

SUPERHOT

Surviving Mars

Tennis World Tour

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

The Darwin Project

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Night Raw

The Long Dark

The Surge

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Train Sim World

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge

Warframe

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

We Happy Few

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

World of Tanks

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Zoo Tycoon

Il dirigente ha inoltre affermato che con il passare dei mesi il numero delle produzioni che presenteranno miglioramenti sulla nuova piattaforma mid-gen di Microsoft è destinato ad aumentare. Ricordiamo che Xbox One X sarà disponibile a partire dal 7 novembre al prezzo di 499 euro.