Alien Isolation, BioShock The Collection e UFC 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì,ha annunciato i nuovisu Xbox Store. Per tutta la settimana, gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold potranno acquistare titoli come, NHL 17, Soul Axiom,e Styx Master of Shadows a prezzi ridotti.

Deals with Gold Xbox One

I possessori di Xbox One troveranno in offerta giochi come BioShock The Collection, The Long Dark, The Technomancer, Trulon The Shadow Engine, Thimbleweed Park, NHL 17 e Coffin Dodgers.

Alien Isolation 60%

Alien Isolation The Collection 60%

Alien Isolation Season Pass 60%

Mordheim City of the Damned 60%

NHL 17 75%

Soul Axiom 60%

Styx Master of Shadows 75%

The Final Station 50%

The Long Dark 60%

The Technomancer 60%

Thimbleweed Park 25%

Trulon The Shadow Engine 50%

EA Sports UFC 2 75%

UFC 2 Deluxe Edition 75%

BioShock The Collection 50%

Blackwood Crossing 35%

Borderlands The Handsome Collection 67%

Bridge Constructor Stunts 40%

Coffin Dodgers 60%

Dark Arcana The Carnival 30%

Divinity Original Sin - Enhanced Edition 60%

Inside My Radio 50%

Xbox 360 Deals with Gold

Alien Isolation 80%

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 67%

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier 67%

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 67%

Aliens Colonial Marines 60%

Farming Simulator 15 67%

Grand Theft Auto V 50%

Splinter Cell Conviction 67%

I possessori di Xbox 360 potranno invece godere di sconti su titoli come Grand Theft Auto V, Splinter Cell Conviction, Aliens Colonial Marines e Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2.