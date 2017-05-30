Q&A Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

Rispondiamo in diretta a tutte le vostre domande e curiosità

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. Alien Isolation, BioShock The Collection e UFC 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Alien Isolation, BioShock The Collection e UFC 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store. Per tutta la settimana, gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold potranno acquistare titoli come Alien Isolation, NHL 17, Soul Axiom, EA Sports UFC 2 e Styx Master of Shadows a prezzi ridotti.

Deals with Gold Xbox One
I possessori di Xbox One troveranno in offerta giochi come BioShock The Collection, The Long Dark, The Technomancer, Trulon The Shadow Engine, Thimbleweed Park, NHL 17 e Coffin Dodgers.

  • Alien Isolation 60%
  • Alien Isolation The Collection 60%
  • Alien Isolation Season Pass 60%
  • Mordheim City of the Damned 60%
  • NHL 17 75%
  • Soul Axiom 60%
  • Styx Master of Shadows 75%
  • The Final Station 50%
  • The Long Dark 60%
  • The Technomancer 60%
  • Thimbleweed Park 25%
  • Trulon The Shadow Engine 50%
  • EA Sports UFC 2 75%
  • UFC 2 Deluxe Edition 75%
  • BioShock The Collection 50%
  • Blackwood Crossing 35%
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection 67%
  • Bridge Constructor Stunts 40%
  • Coffin Dodgers 60%
  • Dark Arcana The Carnival 30%
  • Divinity Original Sin - Enhanced Edition 60%
  • Inside My Radio 50%

Xbox 360 Deals with Gold

  • Alien Isolation 80%
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 67%
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier 67%
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 67%
  • Aliens Colonial Marines 60%
  • Farming Simulator 15 67%
  • Grand Theft Auto V 50%
  • Splinter Cell Conviction 67%

I possessori di Xbox 360 potranno invece godere di sconti su titoli come Grand Theft Auto V, Splinter Cell Conviction, Aliens Colonial Marines e Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2.

Quanto è interessante?
4 Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Tekken 7: gli sviluppatori parlano della modalità torneo e dei lottatori
  2. Far Cry 5 disponibile per il preordine su Xbox Store
Xbox Live

Xbox Live

Contenuti più Letti