  2. Need for Speed Payback
  Annunciata la soundtrack di Need for Speed: Payback

Annunciata la soundtrack di Need for Speed: Payback

di
Electronic Arts ha quest'oggi annunciato la soundtrack musicale che accompagnerà i giocatori durante le adrenaliniche gare e gli spettacolari inseguimenti di Need for Speed: Payback.

La tracklist risulta varia e spazia per vari generi, e comprende artisti del calibro di Spoon, Duckwrth e Bonobo, Queens of the Stone Age, Nothing but Thieves, e Warbly Jets. Di seguito, l'elenco integrale:

  • A$AP Ferg: Trap and a Dream feat. Meek Mill
  • Action Bronson: The Choreographer
  • Barns Courtney: Kicks
  • Bite the Buffalo: Enemies
  • Bonobo: Kerala
  • Chase & Status and Blossoms: This Moment
  • DJ Shadow & Nas: Systematic
  • Duckwrth: MICHUUL.
  • Flowdan: Original Ragamuffin feat. Wiley
  • Formation: Buy and Sell
  • Goodbye June: Liberty Mother
  • Gorillaz: Ascension feat. Vince Staples
  • Haikaiss: Raplord feat. Jonas Bento
  • Ho99o9: City Rejects
  • Jacob Banks: Unholy War
  • Jaden Smith: Watch Me
  • K.Flay: Black Wave
  • Kano: 3 Wheel-Ups feat. Wiley and Giggs
  • Kontra K: Power
  • Lethal Bizzle: I Win feat. Skepta
  • Lil’ Kleine: Kleine Jongen
  • Local Natives: Dark Days (Sofi Tukker Remix)
  • Mondo Cozmo: 11 Acre
  • Nothing but Thieves: I Was Just A Kid
  • Ohana Bam: Rebels
  • Otherkin: Bad Advice
  • P.O.S: Gravedigger
  • Queens of the Stone Age: The Way You Used To Do
  • Rae Sremmurd: Perplexing Pegasus
  • RAT BOY: BOILING POINT
  • Royal Blood: Lights Out
  • Run the Jewels: Panther like a Panther (Miracle Mix) feat. Trina
  • Salmo: Daytona
  • SHREDDERS: Flipping Cars
  • Skepta & Goldie: Road Trip
  • SOHN: Hard Liquor
  • Spoon: Pink Up
  • Stormzy: Return of the Rucksack
  • SUR: Lean Back
  • Syd Arthur: Evolution
  • Ten Tonnes: Silver Heat
  • The Amazons: In My Mind
  • Tom Morello feat. Leikeli47: Roadrunner
  • Tom Walker: Play Dead (Avelino x Raf Riley Remix)
  • Warbly Jets: Fast Change
  • Watt: Burning Man feat. Post Malone
  • X Ambassadors: The Devil You Know

Need for Speed: Payback sarà disponibile dal 10 novembre su PC, PS4 e Xbox One. Qui trovate un gameplay in 4K e i requisiti per la versione PC.

Contenuti più Letti