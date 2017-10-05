Annunciata la soundtrack di Need for Speed: Payback

ha quest'oggi annunciato la soundtrack musicale che accompagnerà i giocatori durante le adrenaliniche gare e gli spettacolari inseguimenti di

La tracklist risulta varia e spazia per vari generi, e comprende artisti del calibro di Spoon, Duckwrth e Bonobo, Queens of the Stone Age, Nothing but Thieves, e Warbly Jets. Di seguito, l'elenco integrale:

A$AP Ferg: Trap and a Dream feat. Meek Mill

Action Bronson: The Choreographer

Barns Courtney: Kicks

Bite the Buffalo: Enemies

Bonobo: Kerala

Chase & Status and Blossoms: This Moment

DJ Shadow & Nas: Systematic

Duckwrth: MICHUUL.

Flowdan: Original Ragamuffin feat. Wiley

Formation: Buy and Sell

Goodbye June: Liberty Mother

Gorillaz: Ascension feat. Vince Staples

Haikaiss: Raplord feat. Jonas Bento

Ho99o9: City Rejects

Jacob Banks: Unholy War

Jaden Smith: Watch Me

K.Flay: Black Wave

Kano: 3 Wheel-Ups feat. Wiley and Giggs

Kontra K: Power

Lethal Bizzle: I Win feat. Skepta

Lil’ Kleine: Kleine Jongen

Local Natives: Dark Days (Sofi Tukker Remix)

Mondo Cozmo: 11 Acre

Nothing but Thieves: I Was Just A Kid

Ohana Bam: Rebels

Otherkin: Bad Advice

P.O.S: Gravedigger

Queens of the Stone Age: The Way You Used To Do

Rae Sremmurd: Perplexing Pegasus

RAT BOY: BOILING POINT

Royal Blood: Lights Out

Run the Jewels: Panther like a Panther (Miracle Mix) feat. Trina

Salmo: Daytona

SHREDDERS: Flipping Cars

Skepta & Goldie: Road Trip

SOHN: Hard Liquor

Spoon: Pink Up

Stormzy: Return of the Rucksack

SUR: Lean Back

Syd Arthur: Evolution

Ten Tonnes: Silver Heat

The Amazons: In My Mind

Tom Morello feat. Leikeli47: Roadrunner

Tom Walker: Play Dead (Avelino x Raf Riley Remix)

Warbly Jets: Fast Change

Watt: Burning Man feat. Post Malone

X Ambassadors: The Devil You Know

Need for Speed: Payback sarà disponibile dal 10 novembre su PC, PS4 e Xbox One. Qui trovate un gameplay in 4K e i requisiti per la versione PC.