Annunciata la soundtrack di Need for Speed: Payback

La tracklist risulta varia e spazia per vari generi, e comprende artisti del calibro di Spoon, Duckwrth e Bonobo, Queens of the Stone Age, Nothing but Thieves, e Warbly Jets. Di seguito, l'elenco integrale:
- A$AP Ferg: Trap and a Dream feat. Meek Mill
- Action Bronson: The Choreographer
- Barns Courtney: Kicks
- Bite the Buffalo: Enemies
- Bonobo: Kerala
- Chase & Status and Blossoms: This Moment
- DJ Shadow & Nas: Systematic
- Duckwrth: MICHUUL.
- Flowdan: Original Ragamuffin feat. Wiley
- Formation: Buy and Sell
- Goodbye June: Liberty Mother
- Gorillaz: Ascension feat. Vince Staples
- Haikaiss: Raplord feat. Jonas Bento
- Ho99o9: City Rejects
- Jacob Banks: Unholy War
- Jaden Smith: Watch Me
- K.Flay: Black Wave
- Kano: 3 Wheel-Ups feat. Wiley and Giggs
- Kontra K: Power
- Lethal Bizzle: I Win feat. Skepta
- Lil’ Kleine: Kleine Jongen
- Local Natives: Dark Days (Sofi Tukker Remix)
- Mondo Cozmo: 11 Acre
- Nothing but Thieves: I Was Just A Kid
- Ohana Bam: Rebels
- Otherkin: Bad Advice
- P.O.S: Gravedigger
- Queens of the Stone Age: The Way You Used To Do
- Rae Sremmurd: Perplexing Pegasus
- RAT BOY: BOILING POINT
- Royal Blood: Lights Out
- Run the Jewels: Panther like a Panther (Miracle Mix) feat. Trina
- Salmo: Daytona
- SHREDDERS: Flipping Cars
- Skepta & Goldie: Road Trip
- SOHN: Hard Liquor
- Spoon: Pink Up
- Stormzy: Return of the Rucksack
- SUR: Lean Back
- Syd Arthur: Evolution
- Ten Tonnes: Silver Heat
- The Amazons: In My Mind
- Tom Morello feat. Leikeli47: Roadrunner
- Tom Walker: Play Dead (Avelino x Raf Riley Remix)
- Warbly Jets: Fast Change
- Watt: Burning Man feat. Post Malone
- X Ambassadors: The Devil You Know
Need for Speed: Payback sarà disponibile dal 10 novembre su PC, PS4 e Xbox One. Qui trovate un gameplay in 4K e i requisiti per la versione PC.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti