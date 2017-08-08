Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Realtà Virtuale (VR)
  3. Notizie
  4. Annunciate le nomination per i VR Awards 2017 in programma 9 ottobre

Annunciate le nomination per i VR Awards 2017 in programma 9 ottobre

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Sono state annunciate le nomination per i primi che saranno assegnati durante i VR Awards 2017: in particolare nella categoria Miglior Gioco VR dell'anno trovano spazio titoli come Robo Recall, Lucky's Tale, Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality, Raw Data, Arizona Sunshine, Superhot VR, BattleZone e Lone Echo.

VR Headset of the Year

  • HTC Vive
  • Oculus Rift
  • Razer OSVR
  • Sony Playstation VR
  • Starbreeze StarVR

Mobile VR Headset of the Year

  • Merge VR Goggles
  • Google Daydream View
  • Samsung Gear VR
  • Homido V2

VR Hardware of the Year

  • SOMNIACS Birdly
  • Leap Motion
  • Oculus Touch
  • NullSpace VR Hardlight Suit
  • Ultrahaptics

VR Game of the Year

  • Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  • Robo Recall
  • Audioshield
  • Lucky’s Tale
  • Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
  • Tender Claws
  • Raw Data
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • SUPERHOT VR
  • Battlezone
  • Lone Echo

Innovative VR Company of the Year

  • Zero Latency
  • Technicolor Experience Center
  • G’Audio Lab
  • Merge VR
  • Globacore
  • Jaunt VR

VR Experience of the Year

  • WEVR theBlu
  • Reactify Horizons VR
  • Against Gravity Rec Room
  • Google Tilt Brush
  • Google Earth VR
  • Magnopus Mission:ISS
  • Home – A VR Spacewalk
  • Richie’s Plank Experience

Most Creative use of Marketing in VR

  • Greenpeace Virtual Explorer
  • Idea Studio UNICEF 360°
  • Ford Motor Company / GTB Agency Ford F-150 Raptor: Born to Baja
  • Pebble Studios ABC – ‘Catch Jack’ Time After Time
  • IKEA VR
  • Imagination Jaguar Electrifies – The Future Is Now
  • Kuju The Chainsmokers: Paris VR
  • Framestore Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: VR
  • RSA VR Alien: Covenant In Utero | A Virtual Reality Experience
  • Infinite360 Capital Creates Change

Interactive VR Media/Film of the Year

  • 5TH WALL ‘The Mummy’ Zero Gravity Stunt VR Experience
  • Google Tabel
  • Baobab Studios INVASION!
  • Penrose Studios Allumette
  • Anotherworld VR KOBOLD VR
  • Hver Sin StilhedSeparate Silences

VR Startup of the Year

  • Inception VR
  • MANDT VR
  • LiveLike
  • Cerevrum Inc
  • MetaVRse

Best use of VR in Education and Training

  • Unimersiv Virtual Reality Educational Experiences
  • Make Real PROCAT
  • Leicester Fire and Rescue Service VF4-360
  • VirtualSpeech
  • BLVRD Boulevard
  • Cerevrum Inc. Skill Hub VR
  • Make Real EDF Energy “Reactor Builder’
  • Industrial Training International ITI Crane Simulator
  • Alchemy VR Space Descent VR with Tim Peake

Best use of VR in Healthcare

  • AiSolve VRSIMS
  • Osso VR
  • Vivid Vision
  • Tribemix ImmersiCare

Best out of home VR Entertainment

  • THE VOID’s Ghostbusters: Dimension
  • The Repository
  • Derren Brown’s Ghost Train
  • Zero Latency
  • Magic Butterfly

I vincitori (scelti da una giuria selezionata) dei VR Awards 2017 presentati da AMD saranno svelati durante uno speciale evento che si terrà a Londra il prossimo 9 ottobre.

Quanto è interessante?
1
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Realtà Virtuale (VR)

  1. Skull & Bones: il Creative Director parla della modalità Single Player
  2. Nioh: la nuova patch aggiunge la modalità PvP

Realtà Virtuale (VR)

Realtà Virtuale (VR)

Contenuti più Letti