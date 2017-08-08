Annunciate le nomination per i VR Awards 2017 in programma 9 ottobre

VR Headset of the Year
- HTC Vive
- Oculus Rift
- Razer OSVR
- Sony Playstation VR
- Starbreeze StarVR
Mobile VR Headset of the Year
- Merge VR Goggles
- Google Daydream View
- Samsung Gear VR
- Homido V2
VR Hardware of the Year
- SOMNIACS Birdly
- Leap Motion
- Oculus Touch
- NullSpace VR Hardlight Suit
- Ultrahaptics
VR Game of the Year
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Robo Recall
- Audioshield
- Lucky’s Tale
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- Tender Claws
- Raw Data
- Arizona Sunshine
- SUPERHOT VR
- Battlezone
- Lone Echo
Innovative VR Company of the Year
- Zero Latency
- Technicolor Experience Center
- G’Audio Lab
- Merge VR
- Globacore
- Jaunt VR
VR Experience of the Year
- WEVR theBlu
- Reactify Horizons VR
- Against Gravity Rec Room
- Google Tilt Brush
- Google Earth VR
- Magnopus Mission:ISS
- Home – A VR Spacewalk
- Richie’s Plank Experience
Most Creative use of Marketing in VR
- Greenpeace Virtual Explorer
- Idea Studio UNICEF 360°
- Ford Motor Company / GTB Agency Ford F-150 Raptor: Born to Baja
- Pebble Studios ABC – ‘Catch Jack’ Time After Time
- IKEA VR
- Imagination Jaguar Electrifies – The Future Is Now
- Kuju The Chainsmokers: Paris VR
- Framestore Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: VR
- RSA VR Alien: Covenant In Utero | A Virtual Reality Experience
- Infinite360 Capital Creates Change
Interactive VR Media/Film of the Year
- 5TH WALL ‘The Mummy’ Zero Gravity Stunt VR Experience
- Google Tabel
- Baobab Studios INVASION!
- Penrose Studios Allumette
- Anotherworld VR KOBOLD VR
- Hver Sin StilhedSeparate Silences
VR Startup of the Year
- Inception VR
- MANDT VR
- LiveLike
- Cerevrum Inc
- MetaVRse
Best use of VR in Education and Training
- Unimersiv Virtual Reality Educational Experiences
- Make Real PROCAT
- Leicester Fire and Rescue Service VF4-360
- VirtualSpeech
- BLVRD Boulevard
- Cerevrum Inc. Skill Hub VR
- Make Real EDF Energy “Reactor Builder’
- Industrial Training International ITI Crane Simulator
- Alchemy VR Space Descent VR with Tim Peake
Best use of VR in Healthcare
- AiSolve VRSIMS
- Osso VR
- Vivid Vision
- Tribemix ImmersiCare
Best out of home VR Entertainment
- THE VOID’s Ghostbusters: Dimension
- The Repository
- Derren Brown’s Ghost Train
- Zero Latency
- Magic Butterfly
I vincitori (scelti da una giuria selezionata) dei VR Awards 2017 presentati da AMD saranno svelati durante uno speciale evento che si terrà a Londra il prossimo 9 ottobre.
