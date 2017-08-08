Annunciate le nomination per i VR Awards 2017 in programma 9 ottobre

Sono state annunciate le nomination per i primi che saranno assegnati durante i VR Awards 2017: in particolare nella categoria Miglior Gioco VR dell'anno trovano spazio titoli come

VR Headset of the Year

HTC Vive

Oculus Rift

Razer OSVR

Sony Playstation VR

Starbreeze StarVR

Mobile VR Headset of the Year

Merge VR Goggles

Google Daydream View

Samsung Gear VR

Homido V2

VR Hardware of the Year

SOMNIACS Birdly

Leap Motion

Oculus Touch

NullSpace VR Hardlight Suit

Ultrahaptics

VR Game of the Year

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Robo Recall

Audioshield

Lucky’s Tale

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Tender Claws

Raw Data

Arizona Sunshine

SUPERHOT VR

Battlezone

Lone Echo

Innovative VR Company of the Year

Zero Latency

Technicolor Experience Center

G’Audio Lab

Merge VR

Globacore

Jaunt VR

VR Experience of the Year

WEVR theBlu

Reactify Horizons VR

Against Gravity Rec Room

Google Tilt Brush

Google Earth VR

Magnopus Mission:ISS

Home – A VR Spacewalk

Richie’s Plank Experience

Most Creative use of Marketing in VR

Greenpeace Virtual Explorer

Idea Studio UNICEF 360°

Ford Motor Company / GTB Agency Ford F-150 Raptor: Born to Baja

Pebble Studios ABC – ‘Catch Jack’ Time After Time

IKEA VR

Imagination Jaguar Electrifies – The Future Is Now

Kuju The Chainsmokers: Paris VR

Framestore Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: VR

RSA VR Alien: Covenant In Utero | A Virtual Reality Experience

Infinite360 Capital Creates Change

Interactive VR Media/Film of the Year

5TH WALL ‘The Mummy’ Zero Gravity Stunt VR Experience

Google Tabel

Baobab Studios INVASION!

Penrose Studios Allumette

Anotherworld VR KOBOLD VR

Hver Sin StilhedSeparate Silences

VR Startup of the Year

Inception VR

MANDT VR

LiveLike

Cerevrum Inc

MetaVRse

Best use of VR in Education and Training

Unimersiv Virtual Reality Educational Experiences

Make Real PROCAT

Leicester Fire and Rescue Service VF4-360

VirtualSpeech

BLVRD Boulevard

Cerevrum Inc. Skill Hub VR

Make Real EDF Energy “Reactor Builder’

Industrial Training International ITI Crane Simulator

Alchemy VR Space Descent VR with Tim Peake

Best use of VR in Healthcare

AiSolve VRSIMS

Osso VR

Vivid Vision

Tribemix ImmersiCare

Best out of home VR Entertainment

THE VOID’s Ghostbusters: Dimension

The Repository

Derren Brown’s Ghost Train

Zero Latency

Magic Butterfly

I vincitori (scelti da una giuria selezionata) dei VR Awards 2017 presentati da AMD saranno svelati durante uno speciale evento che si terrà a Londra il prossimo 9 ottobre.