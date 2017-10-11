Annunciati nuovi bundle Xbox One S 500GB con Minecraft, Rocket League e Halo

Logo Everyeye.it

Microsoft ha annunciato ben 4 nuovi bundle di Xbox One S 500 GB comprendenti giochi di successo come Rocket League, Minecraft, Halo: 5 Guardians, Halo: The Master Chief Collection e abbonamenti a Xbox Live Gold e Xbox Game Pass.

Ecco a voi i 4 bundle nel dettaglio:

Xbox One S Minecraft Complete Adventure Bundle

Xbox One S Rocket League Blast-Off Bundle

  • Xbox One S 500GB
  • Xbox Wireless Controller
  • Codice per il download di Rocket League
  • Tre mesi di Xbox Live Gold
  • Un mese di Xbox Game Pass

Xbox One S Starter Bundle

  • Xbox One S 500GB
  • Xbox Wireless Controller
  • Tre mesi di Xbox Live Gold
  • Tre mesi di Xbox Game Pass

Xbox One S Ultimate Halo Bundle

Tutti, ad eccezione dell'Ultimate Halo Bundle (esclusiva della famosa catena statunitense Walmart), verranno messi in vendita anche in Italia al prezzo di 279 euro. Si tratta indubbiamente di un prezzo vantaggioso, che potrebbe convincere anche i più dubbiosi ad accaparrarsi la console di casa Microsoft. Cosa ne pensate? Qualcuno di voi procederà all'acquisto di uno di essi?
