Annunciati nuovi bundle Xbox One S 500GB con Minecraft, Rocket League e Halo

Ecco a voi i 4 bundle nel dettaglio:
Xbox One S Minecraft Complete Adventure Bundle
- Xbox One S 500GB
- Xbox Wireless Controller
- Codice per il download di Minecraft e Minecraft Story Mode Season 1 The Complete Adventure (Episodi 1-8)
- Codice per il download di Minecraft Explorer’s pack
- Tre mesi di Xbox Live Gold
- Un mese di Xbox Game Pass
Xbox One S Rocket League Blast-Off Bundle
- Xbox One S 500GB
- Xbox Wireless Controller
- Codice per il download di Rocket League
- Tre mesi di Xbox Live Gold
- Un mese di Xbox Game Pass
Xbox One S Starter Bundle
- Xbox One S 500GB
- Xbox Wireless Controller
- Tre mesi di Xbox Live Gold
- Tre mesi di Xbox Game Pass
Xbox One S Ultimate Halo Bundle
- Xbox One S 500GB
- Xbox Wireless Controller
- Codice per il download di Halo: 5 Guardians e Halo The Master Chief Collection
- Prova di 14 giorni di Xbox Live Gold
- Un mese di Xbox Game Pass
Quanto è interessante?
