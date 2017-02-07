ARK: Survival Evolved è il gioco per PlayStation 4 più scaricato di gennaio

Nella giornata di oggi, Sony ha comunicato le classifiche dei titoli più scaricati dal suo store digitale nel mese di gennaio. Per quanto riguarda PlayStation 4, il gioco più venduto risulta ancora una volta Ark: Survival Evolved, sia in Europa che in Nord America.

Mentre l’ottimo risultato ottenuto nel mese di dicembre dall’avventura survival di Studio Wildcard poteva essere attribuito alla mancanza di altre major release, il successo di gennaio assume invece maggiore significato, vista l’uscita di titoli importanti del calibro di Resident Evil 7: Biohazard ed esclusive quali Gravity Rush 2.

Di seguito vi riportiamo le classifiche dei titoli PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation Vita e PlayStation 3 più scaricati in Europa nel corso di gennaio 2017:

PlayStation 4

ARK: Survival Evolved

Rocket League

Grand Theft Auto V

Battlefield 1

Mortal Kombat X

FIFA 17

EA Sports UFC 2

Battlefield 4

Star Wars Battlefront

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Minecraft

Need for Speed

Ratchet & Clank

Need for Speed Rivals

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition

Dying Light

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Overwatch

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

PlayStation 3

Grand Theft Auto V

FIFA 17

Battlefield 4

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Need for Speed Rivals

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Goat Simulator

Minecraft

PlayStation Vita

Persona 4 Golden

Uncharted: Golden Abyss

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

Darkest Dungeon

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy

Hotline Miami

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Ratchet & Clank 3

Minecraft

Gravity Rush

PlayStation VR

Batman: Arkham VR

PlayStation VR Worlds

Job Simulator

Robinson: The Journey

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

The Brookhaven Experiment

Driveclub VR

Sports Bar VR

Pinball FX2 VR

PlayStation Classics

Crash Bandicoot

Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped

Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back

CTR: Crash Team Racing

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Spyro The Dragon Trilogy

Canis Canem Edit

Final Fantasy VIII

Final Fantasy IX

Disney Pixar Toy Story 2

ARK Survival Evolved è disponibile su PC Windows, Xbox One e PlayStation 4.