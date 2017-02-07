ARK: Survival Evolved è il gioco per PlayStation 4 più scaricato di gennaio

Nella giornata di oggi, Sony ha comunicato le classifiche dei titoli più scaricati dal suo store digitale nel mese di gennaio. Per quanto riguarda PlayStation 4, il gioco più venduto risulta ancora una volta Ark: Survival Evolved, sia in Europa che in Nord America.
Mentre l’ottimo risultato ottenuto nel mese di dicembre dall’avventura survival di Studio Wildcard poteva essere attribuito alla mancanza di altre major release, il successo di gennaio assume invece maggiore significato, vista l’uscita di titoli importanti del calibro di Resident Evil 7: Biohazard ed esclusive quali Gravity Rush 2.
Di seguito vi riportiamo le classifiche dei titoli PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation Vita e PlayStation 3 più scaricati in Europa nel corso di gennaio 2017:
PlayStation 4
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Rocket League
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Battlefield 1
- Mortal Kombat X
- FIFA 17
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Battlefield 4
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Minecraft
- Need for Speed
- Ratchet & Clank
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- Dying Light
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Overwatch
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
PlayStation 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 17
- Battlefield 4
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue
- Need for Speed Rivals
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- Goat Simulator
- Minecraft
PlayStation Vita
- Persona 4 Golden
- Uncharted: Golden Abyss
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
- Darkest Dungeon
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
- Hotline Miami
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Ratchet & Clank 3
- Minecraft
- Gravity Rush
PlayStation VR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Job Simulator
- Robinson: The Journey
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- The Brookhaven Experiment
- Driveclub VR
- Sports Bar VR
- Pinball FX2 VR
PlayStation Classics
- Crash Bandicoot
- Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped
- Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
- CTR: Crash Team Racing
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Spyro The Dragon Trilogy
- Canis Canem Edit
- Final Fantasy VIII
- Final Fantasy IX
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2
ARK Survival Evolved è disponibile su PC Windows, Xbox One e PlayStation 4.FONTE: DualShockers