Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Q&A: Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

Rispondiamo in diretta alle vostre domande e curiosità!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Assassin's Creed Origins
  3. Notizie
  4. Assassins Creed Origins: decifrati i geroglifici apparsi nei trailer

Assassins Creed Origins: decifrati i geroglifici apparsi nei trailer

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come segnato da SegmentNext, alcuni giocatori hanno decifrato il significato di alcuni geroglifici apparsi nei trailer e nei video gamplay tratte dalle più recenti demo di Assassin's Creed Origins.

Decifrando i geroglifici si ottiene il motto della Gilda degli Assassini: "We work in the dark, to serve the light. Nothing is true, everything is permitted", oltre a quella che, tradotta, appare come una preghiera:

"We work in the dark to serve the light.
Nothing is true, everything is permitted.
Ra, protect me and grant me perpetual wealth.
Help us possessing fertility along with remuneration.
May no offspring escape their share of wealth.
May you endlessly triumph and go forth."

Non è chiaro se questi messaggi siano legati in qualche modo alla trama del gioco, lo scopriremo probabilmente il 27 ottobre, quando Assassin's Creed Origins arriverà nei negozi.

FONTE: SegmentNext
Quanto è interessante?
3
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Assassin's Creed Origins

  1. La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra: come ottenere le armi migliori
  2. E3: nuovo logo per l'edizione 2018, in programma dal 12 al 14 giugno

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Origins
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 27/10/2017
  • PS4 : 27/10/2017
  • Xbox One : 27/10/2017
  • Genere: Azione/Avventura
  • Sviluppatore: Ubisoft Montreal
  • Publisher: Ubisoft

quanto attendi Assassin's Creed Origins?

78%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti