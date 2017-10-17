Assassins Creed Origins: decifrati i geroglifici apparsi nei trailer

Come segnato da SegmentNext, alcuni giocatori hanno decifrato il significato di alcuni geroglifici apparsi nei trailer e nei video gamplay tratte dalle più recenti demo di

Decifrando i geroglifici si ottiene il motto della Gilda degli Assassini: "We work in the dark, to serve the light. Nothing is true, everything is permitted", oltre a quella che, tradotta, appare come una preghiera:

"We work in the dark to serve the light.

Nothing is true, everything is permitted.

Ra, protect me and grant me perpetual wealth.

Help us possessing fertility along with remuneration.

May no offspring escape their share of wealth.

May you endlessly triumph and go forth."

Non è chiaro se questi messaggi siano legati in qualche modo alla trama del gioco, lo scopriremo probabilmente il 27 ottobre, quando Assassin's Creed Origins arriverà nei negozi.