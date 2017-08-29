Bandai Namco annuncia la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2017

Giochi Console
Tra i giochi console di Bandai Namco presenti al TGS 2017 troviamo Ace Combat 7, Code Vein, Get Even, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 per Switch, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory e Tekken 7.
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode (PS4, PC)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC)
- Code Vein (PS4, XBO, PC)
- City Shrouded in Shadow (PS4)
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (PS4, PS Vita)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, XBO)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Switch)
- Get Even (PS4, PC)
- Gintama: Project Last Game (PS4, PS Vita)
- Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (PS4)
- Gotouchi for Nintendo Switch (Switch)
- Gundam Battle Operation NEXT (PS4, PS3)
- Gundam Versus (PS4)
- Impact Winter (PS4, PC)
- Little Nightmares (PS4, PC)
- Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (PS4)
- Namco Museum (Switch)
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (PS4)
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Switch)
- Project Cars 2 (PS4, PC)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4)
- Summer Lesson (PS4)
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4)
- Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (PS4)
- Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC)
- Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (3DS)
- Tamagocchi no Puchipuchi Omisecchi: Ninki no Omise Atsumemashita (3DS)
Giochi per Smartphone
- Baki the Grappler: Ultimate Championship (iOS, Android)
- Digimon Linkz (iOS, Android)
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android)
- Drift Spirits (iOS, Android)
- God Eater Online (iOS, Android)
- Gundam Conquest (iOS, Android)
- Hunter x Hunter: World Hunt (iOS, Android)
- The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage (iOS, Android)
- The Idolmaster: SideM (iOS, Android)
- The Idolmaster: SideM Live on St@ge! (iOS, Android)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Records (iOS, Android)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders (iOS, Android)
- Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android)
- Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android)
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Sokuou Sensen (iOS, Android)
- My Hero Academia: Smash Tap (iOS, Android)
- Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)
- One Piece; Thousand Storm (iOS, Android)
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android)
- Oozumou Gottsan Battle (iOS, Android)
- Pre-Cure: Tsunagaru Pazurun (iOS, Android)
- Romantic Sedai Koutai Battle: Twin Star Exorcists (iOS, Android)
- Sailor Moon Drops (iOS, Android)
- SD Gundam G Generation RE (iOS, Android)
- Striker Spirits (iOS, Android)
- Super Robot Wars X-Omega (iOS, Android)
- Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android)
- Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android)
- Tales of Link (iOS, Android)
- Tales of the Rays (iOS, Android)
- Tokyo Ghoul: Re Invoke (iOS, Android)
- Weekly Shonen Jump Ore Collection (iOS, Android)
Il Tokyo Game Show 2017 si terrà dal 21 al 24 settembre, maggiori dettagli sulla fiera giapponese verranno diffusi nelle prossime settimane.
