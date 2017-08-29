Logo Everyeye.it

  4. Bandai Namco annuncia la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2017

Bandai Namco annuncia la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2017

Bandai Namco Games Japan ha reso nota la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2017, evento in programma durante il mese di settembre al Makuhari Messe di Chiba. Il publisher porterà numerosi titoli del suo catalogo e organizzerà una serie di eventi speciali per i partecipanti alla fiera.

Giochi Console
Tra i giochi console di Bandai Namco presenti al TGS 2017 troviamo Ace Combat 7, Code Vein, Get Even, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 per Switch, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory e Tekken 7.

  • .hack//G.U. Last Recode (PS4, PC)
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC)
  • Code Vein (PS4, XBO, PC)
  • City Shrouded in Shadow (PS4)
  • Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (PS4, PS Vita)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, XBO)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Switch)
  • Get Even (PS4, PC)
  • Gintama: Project Last Game (PS4, PS Vita)
  • Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (PS4)
  • Gotouchi for Nintendo Switch (Switch)
  • Gundam Battle Operation NEXT (PS4, PS3)
  • Gundam Versus (PS4)
  • Impact Winter (PS4, PC)
  • Little Nightmares (PS4, PC)
  • Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (PS4)
  • Namco Museum (Switch)
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (PS4)
  • One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Switch)
  • Project Cars 2 (PS4, PC)
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4)
  • Summer Lesson (PS4)
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4)
  • Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (PS4)
  • Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Switch)
  • Gotouchi for Nintendo Switch (Switch)
  • One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Switch)
  • Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (3DS)
  • Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (PS4)
  • Tamagocchi no Puchipuchi Omisecchi: Ninki no Omise Atsumemashita (3DS)

Giochi per Smartphone

  • Baki the Grappler: Ultimate Championship (iOS, Android)
  • Digimon Linkz (iOS, Android)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android)
  • Drift Spirits (iOS, Android)
  • God Eater Online (iOS, Android)
  • Gundam Conquest (iOS, Android)
  • Hunter x Hunter: World Hunt (iOS, Android)
  • The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage (iOS, Android)
  • The Idolmaster: SideM (iOS, Android)
  • The Idolmaster: SideM Live on St@ge! (iOS, Android)
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Records (iOS, Android)
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders (iOS, Android)
  • Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android)
  • Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android)
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Sokuou Sensen (iOS, Android)
  • My Hero Academia: Smash Tap (iOS, Android)
  • Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)
  • One Piece; Thousand Storm (iOS, Android)
  • One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android)
  • Oozumou Gottsan Battle (iOS, Android)
  • Pre-Cure: Tsunagaru Pazurun (iOS, Android)
  • Romantic Sedai Koutai Battle: Twin Star Exorcists (iOS, Android)
  • Sailor Moon Drops (iOS, Android)
  • SD Gundam G Generation RE (iOS, Android)
  • Striker Spirits (iOS, Android)
  • Super Robot Wars X-Omega (iOS, Android)
  • Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android)
  • Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android)
  • Tales of Link (iOS, Android)
  • Tales of the Rays (iOS, Android)
  • Tokyo Ghoul: Re Invoke (iOS, Android)
  • Weekly Shonen Jump Ore Collection (iOS, Android)

Il Tokyo Game Show 2017 si terrà dal 21 al 24 settembre, maggiori dettagli sulla fiera giapponese verranno diffusi nelle prossime settimane.

