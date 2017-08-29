Bandai Namco annuncia la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2017

ha reso nota la line-up per il, evento in programma durante il mese di settembre al Makuhari Messe di Chiba. Il publisher porterà numerosi titoli del suo catalogo e organizzerà una serie di eventi speciali per i partecipanti alla fiera.

Giochi Console

Tra i giochi console di Bandai Namco presenti al TGS 2017 troviamo Ace Combat 7, Code Vein, Get Even, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 per Switch, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory e Tekken 7.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode (PS4, PC)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC)

Code Vein (PS4, XBO, PC)

City Shrouded in Shadow (PS4)

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (PS4, PS Vita)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, XBO)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Switch)

Get Even (PS4, PC)

Gintama: Project Last Game (PS4, PS Vita)

Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (PS4)

Gotouchi for Nintendo Switch (Switch)

Gundam Battle Operation NEXT (PS4, PS3)

Gundam Versus (PS4)

Impact Winter (PS4, PC)

Little Nightmares (PS4, PC)

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (PS4)

Namco Museum (Switch)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (PS4)

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Switch)

Project Cars 2 (PS4, PC)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4)

Summer Lesson (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4)

Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (PS4)

Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC)

Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (3DS)

Tamagocchi no Puchipuchi Omisecchi: Ninki no Omise Atsumemashita (3DS)

Giochi per Smartphone

Baki the Grappler: Ultimate Championship (iOS, Android)

Digimon Linkz (iOS, Android)

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android)

Drift Spirits (iOS, Android)

God Eater Online (iOS, Android)

Gundam Conquest (iOS, Android)

Hunter x Hunter: World Hunt (iOS, Android)

The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage (iOS, Android)

The Idolmaster: SideM (iOS, Android)

The Idolmaster: SideM Live on St@ge! (iOS, Android)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Records (iOS, Android)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders (iOS, Android)

Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android)

Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Sokuou Sensen (iOS, Android)

My Hero Academia: Smash Tap (iOS, Android)

Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)

One Piece; Thousand Storm (iOS, Android)

One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android)

Oozumou Gottsan Battle (iOS, Android)

Pre-Cure: Tsunagaru Pazurun (iOS, Android)

Romantic Sedai Koutai Battle: Twin Star Exorcists (iOS, Android)

Sailor Moon Drops (iOS, Android)

SD Gundam G Generation RE (iOS, Android)

Striker Spirits (iOS, Android)

Super Robot Wars X-Omega (iOS, Android)

Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android)

Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android)

Tales of Link (iOS, Android)

Tales of the Rays (iOS, Android)

Tokyo Ghoul: Re Invoke (iOS, Android)

Weekly Shonen Jump Ore Collection (iOS, Android)

Il Tokyo Game Show 2017 si terrà dal 21 al 24 settembre, maggiori dettagli sulla fiera giapponese verranno diffusi nelle prossime settimane.