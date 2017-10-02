Battle Chasers Nightwar e Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen tra le novità del PS Store

Novità PlayStation 4
Tra le novità della settimana per PS4 troviamo Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen, Battle Chasers Nightware (di cui trovate la recensione sulle pagine di Everyeye.it), Detention, Save the Ninja Clan e Twin Robots.
- Batman The Enemy Within Episodio 2 The Pact (3 Ottobre - 24.99 euro Stagione Completa)
- Battle Chasers Nightwar (3 Ottobre - 39.99 euro)
- Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen (3 Ottobre - 29,99 euro)
- Mystik Belle (5 Ottobre - 9,99 euro)
- Battle Garegga Rev.2016 (6 Ottobre - 23,99 euro)
- Detention (6 Ottobre - 14,99 euro)
- The Hunter Call of the Wild (6 Ottobre - 39,99 euro)
- Jydge (6 Ottobre - 9,99 euro)
PlayStation Vita
- Save the Ninja Clan (5 Ottobre - 9,99 euro)
- Twin Robots (5 Ottobre - 9,99 euro)
Nei prossimi giorni saranno online anche i nuovi sconti e l'Offerta della Settimana, inoltre vi ricordiamo che da domani (martedì 3 ottobre) saranno disponibili i giochi gratis della line-up PlayStation Plus di Ottobre 2017.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti