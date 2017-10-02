Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Overwatch Oggi alle ore 15:00

Giochiamo in diretta con l'acclamato sparatutto Blizzard!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie
  4. Battle Chasers Nightwar e Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen tra le novità del PS Store

Battle Chasers Nightwar e Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen tra le novità del PS Store

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Il lunedì è il giorno tradizionalmente dedicato alle novità in arrivo sul PlayStation Store: una settimana davvero ricca, che vedrà il lancio di titoli come Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen, Battle Chasers Nightwar e del secondo episodio di Batman The Enemy Within. Di seguito, l'elenco dei nuovi giochi per PS4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation Vita e PS3.

Novità PlayStation 4
Tra le novità della settimana per PS4 troviamo Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen, Battle Chasers Nightware (di cui trovate la recensione sulle pagine di Everyeye.it), Detention, Save the Ninja Clan e Twin Robots.

  • Batman The Enemy Within Episodio 2 The Pact (3 Ottobre - 24.99 euro Stagione Completa)
  • Battle Chasers Nightwar (3 Ottobre - 39.99 euro)
  • Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen (3 Ottobre - 29,99 euro)
  • Mystik Belle (5 Ottobre - 9,99 euro)
  • Battle Garegga Rev.2016 (6 Ottobre - 23,99 euro)
  • Detention (6 Ottobre - 14,99 euro)
  • The Hunter Call of the Wild (6 Ottobre - 39,99 euro)
  • Jydge (6 Ottobre - 9,99 euro)

PlayStation Vita

  • Save the Ninja Clan (5 Ottobre - 9,99 euro)
  • Twin Robots (5 Ottobre - 9,99 euro)

Nei prossimi giorni saranno online anche i nuovi sconti e l'Offerta della Settimana, inoltre vi ricordiamo che da domani (martedì 3 ottobre) saranno disponibili i giochi gratis della line-up PlayStation Plus di Ottobre 2017.

Quanto è interessante?
3
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. Cuphead: Video Recensione del nuovo gioco per Xbox One e PC con uno stile ispirato ai cartoon degli anni '30

PlayStation Store

PlayStation Store

Contenuti più Letti