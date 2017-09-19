Battlefield 1, Far Cry 4 e L.A. Noire tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta troviamo Far Cry 4, Battlefield 1, Overwatch, forma.8 e Mighty No. 9: l'elenco completo è disponibile di seguito:
- 1000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 15% DWG
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Kholat Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Livelock Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Mighty No.9 Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Neverwinter: Adventurer Edition Pack Add-On 25% DWG
- Neverwinter: Epic Edition Pack Add-On 25% DWG
- Neverwinter: Starter Edition Pack Add-On 25% DWG
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen Add-On 15% DWG
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Medic Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Scout Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Support Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Vehicle Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield 4 Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen Add-On 25% DWG
- Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen Add-On 20% DWG
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion Add-On 50% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- 11000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 25% DWG
- 2000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% DWG
- 23000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 25% DWG
- 500 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 15% DWG
- 5300 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% DWG
- Anoxemia Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Dex Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- forma.8 Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Heart&Slash Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Star Trek Online: 23000 Zen Add-On 25% DWG
- Star Trek Online: 500 Zen Add-On 15% DWG
- Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen Add-On 20% DWG
- Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero Add-On 50% Spotlight(anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Black & White Bushido Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Super Time Force Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- The Surge Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Thea: The Awakening Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle Xbox One Game 25% (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield 1 Battlepacks x 20 Add-On 25% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Assault Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Infantry Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
Xbox 360
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Games On Demand 50% DWG
- L.A. Noire Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Battlefield: Bad Company Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Max Payne 3 Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Midnight Club: LA Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Mighty No. 9 Games On Demand 60% DWG
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War Arcade 75% DWG
- The Escapists Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Battlefield 3 Premium Add-On 75% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield 3 – The Ultimate Shortcut Bundle Add-On 75% (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
Su Xbox 360 la selezione di titoli in offerta include anche L.A. Noire, Battlefield Bad Company, Max Payne 3 e The Escapists.
