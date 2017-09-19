Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Q&A: Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

Rispondiamo in diretta alle vostre domande e curiosità!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. Battlefield 1, Far Cry 4 e L.A. Noire tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Battlefield 1, Far Cry 4 e L.A. Noire tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold. Le nuove offerte della settimana, valide fino al 25 settembre, vi permetteranno di risparmiare fino al 60% sull'acquisto dei migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360.

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta troviamo Far Cry 4, Battlefield 1, Overwatch, forma.8 e Mighty No. 9: l'elenco completo è disponibile di seguito:

  • 1000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 15% DWG
  • Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Kholat Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Livelock Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Mighty No.9 Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Neverwinter: Adventurer Edition Pack Add-On 25% DWG
  • Neverwinter: Epic Edition Pack Add-On 25% DWG
  • Neverwinter: Starter Edition Pack Add-On 25% DWG
  • Overwatch Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen Add-On 15% DWG
  • Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Medic Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Scout Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Support Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Vehicle Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield 4 Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen Add-On 25% DWG
  • Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen Add-On 20% DWG
  • Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion Add-On 50% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • 11000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 25% DWG
  • 2000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% DWG
  • 23000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 25% DWG
  • 500 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 15% DWG
  • 5300 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% DWG
  • Anoxemia Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Dex Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • forma.8 Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Heart&Slash Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Star Trek Online: 23000 Zen Add-On 25% DWG
  • Star Trek Online: 500 Zen Add-On 15% DWG
  • Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen Add-On 20% DWG
  • Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero Add-On 50% Spotlight(anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Black & White Bushido Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Super Time Force Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • The Surge Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Thea: The Awakening Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle Xbox One Game 25% (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield 1 Battlepacks x 20 Add-On 25% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Assault Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Infantry Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)

Xbox 360

  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • L.A. Noire Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Battlefield: Bad Company Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Max Payne 3 Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Midnight Club: LA Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Mighty No. 9 Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • RAW – Realms of Ancient War Arcade 75% DWG
  • The Escapists Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Battlefield 3 Premium Add-On 75% Spotlight (anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield 3 – The Ultimate Shortcut Bundle Add-On 75% (anche per gli abbonati Silver)

Su Xbox 360 la selezione di titoli in offerta include anche L.A. Noire, Battlefield Bad Company, Max Payne 3 e The Escapists.

Quanto è interessante?
3
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Horizon Zero Dawn: segnalati crash dopo l'installazione della patch 1.33
  2. Everyeye.it cerca nuovi autori di guide per la sezione videogiochi

Xbox Live

Xbox Live

Contenuti più Letti