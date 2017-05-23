Battlefield 1, Mafia 3 e Titanfall 2 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Xbox One (Abbonati Gold)
Tra i giochi in promozione per gli abbonati Gold segnaliamo Battlefield 1, The Escapists Supermax Edition, Titanfall 2, Sheltered, Rise & Shine e Mafia III.
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Battlefield 1 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Rise & Shine Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Sheltered Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Silence – The Whispered World 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 33% DWG
- Slain: Back From Hell Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Starpoint Gemini 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Titanfall 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- We Are the Dwarves Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Grand Prix Rock ´N Racing Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- In Between Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- iO Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- LA Cops Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Mafia III Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Mafia III Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Xbox One (Abbonati Silver)
Decisamente corposa anche la lista di giochi in offerta per gli abbonati Silver, tra cui troviamo Rise of the Tomb Raider, Halo 5, Gears of War 4, ReCore e State of Decay Year One Edition.
- Crimson Dragon Xbox One Game 75% MS Pub Sale
- D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Xbox One Game 75% MS Pub Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – 3 Gold REQ Packs Add-On 15% MS Pub Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free Add-On 45% MS Pub Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – 5 Gold REQ Packs Add-On 15% MS Pub Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free Add-On 20% MS Pub Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – Arena REQ Bundle Add-On 20% MS Pub Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – Gold REQ Pack Add-On 15% MS Pub Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – Voices of War REQ Pack Add-On 20% MS Pub Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – Warzone REQ Bundle Add-On 20% MS Pub Sale
- Halo Wars 2: 100 Blitz Packs + 35 Free Add-On 45% MS Pub Sale
- Halo Wars 2: 20 Blitz Packs + 3 Free Add-On 20% MS Pub Sale
- Halo Wars 2: 3 Blitz Packs Add-On 15% MS Pub Sale
- Halo Wars 2: 40 Blitz Packs + 7 Free Add-On 30% MS Pub Sale
- Halo Wars 2: 9 Blitz Packs + 1 Free Add-On 15% MS Pub Sale
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% MS Pub Sale
- Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% MS Pub Sale
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% MS Pub Sale
- Kinect Sports Rivals Xbox One Game 75% MS Pub Sale
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% MS Pub Sale
- Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock Add-On 75% MS Pub Sale
- Quantum Break Xbox One Game 60% MS Pub Sale
- ReCore Xbox Play Anywhere 50% MS Pub Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Xbox One Game 50% MS Pub Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 75% MS Pub Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Xbox One Game 50% MS Pub Sale
- Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 67% MS Pub Sale
- ScreamRide Xbox One Game 75% MS Pub Sale
- State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition Xbox One Game 67% MS Pub Sale
- Sunset Overdrive Xbox One Game 67% MS Pub Sale
- Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% MS Pub Sale
- Super Ultra Dead Rising 3 Arcade Remix Add-On 75% MS Pub Sale
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Dead Rising 3 Season Pass Add-On 75% MS Pub Sale
- Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One Game 60% MS Pub Sale
- Dead Rising 4 Xbox One Game 40% MS Pub Sale
- Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% MS Pub Sale
- Dead Rising 4 Season Pass Add-On 40% MS Pub Sale
- Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 40% MS Pub Sale
- Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass Add-On 75% MS Pub Sale
- Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% MS Pub Sale
- Forza Motorsport 6 – NASCAR Expansion Add-On 75% MS Pub Sale
- Gears of War 4 Xbox Play Anywhere 50% MS Pub Sale
- Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% MS Pub Sale
- Gears of War 4 – Run The Jewels Airdrop Add-On 50% MS Pub Sale
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version Xbox One Game 60% MS Pub Sale
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version Xbox One Game 50% MS Pub Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians Xbox One Game 50% MS Pub Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free Add-On 25% MS Pub Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free Add-On 33% MS Pub Sale
Xbox 360 (Abbonati Gold)
- Alien Rage Arcade 80% DWG
- Dogfight 1942 Arcade 80% DWG
- Enemy Front Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior Games On Demand 85% DWG
Xbox 360 (Abbonati Silver)
- Crackdown Games On Demand 67% MS Pub Sale
- ScreamRide Games On Demand 60% MS Pub Sale
- State of Decay Arcade 70% MS Pub Sale
- State of Decay: Breakdown Add-On 72% MS Pub Sale
- State of Decay: Lifeline Add-On 72% MS Pub Sale
- Crackdown 2 Games On Demand 60% MS Pub Sale
- Fable Anniversary Games On Demand 60% MS Pub Sale
- Fable Trilogy Games On Demand 60% MS Pub Sale
Anche i possessori di Xbox 360 potranno acquistare numerosi titoli a prezzo speciale, come Crackdown 2, Fable Anniversary, ScreamRide e State of Decay.
