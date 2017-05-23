Battlefield 1, Mafia 3 e Titanfall 2 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold per gli abbonati al servizio Premium di Xbox LIVE. Tra le nuove offerte (valide fino al 29 maggio) trovano spazio i migliori titoli per Xbox One e Xbox 360, tra cui

Xbox One (Abbonati Gold)

Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Battlefield 1 Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Rise & Shine Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Sheltered Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Silence – The Whispered World 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 33% DWG

Slain: Back From Hell Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Starpoint Gemini 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG

The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Titanfall 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG

We Are the Dwarves Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Gas Guzzlers Extreme Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Grand Prix Rock ´N Racing Xbox One Game 50% DWG

In Between Xbox One Game 50% DWG

iO Xbox One Game 33% DWG

LA Cops Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Mafia III Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Mafia III Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Xbox One (Abbonati Silver)

Crimson Dragon Xbox One Game 75% MS Pub Sale

D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Xbox One Game 75% MS Pub Sale

Halo 5: Guardians – 3 Gold REQ Packs Add-On 15% MS Pub Sale

Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free Add-On 45% MS Pub Sale

Halo 5: Guardians – 5 Gold REQ Packs Add-On 15% MS Pub Sale

Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free Add-On 20% MS Pub Sale

Halo 5: Guardians – Arena REQ Bundle Add-On 20% MS Pub Sale

Halo 5: Guardians – Gold REQ Pack Add-On 15% MS Pub Sale

Halo 5: Guardians – Voices of War REQ Pack Add-On 20% MS Pub Sale

Halo 5: Guardians – Warzone REQ Bundle Add-On 20% MS Pub Sale

Halo Wars 2: 100 Blitz Packs + 35 Free Add-On 45% MS Pub Sale

Halo Wars 2: 20 Blitz Packs + 3 Free Add-On 20% MS Pub Sale

Halo Wars 2: 3 Blitz Packs Add-On 15% MS Pub Sale

Halo Wars 2: 40 Blitz Packs + 7 Free Add-On 30% MS Pub Sale

Halo Wars 2: 9 Blitz Packs + 1 Free Add-On 15% MS Pub Sale

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% MS Pub Sale

Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% MS Pub Sale

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% MS Pub Sale

Kinect Sports Rivals Xbox One Game 75% MS Pub Sale

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% MS Pub Sale

Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock Add-On 75% MS Pub Sale

Quantum Break Xbox One Game 60% MS Pub Sale

ReCore Xbox Play Anywhere 50% MS Pub Sale

Rise of the Tomb Raider Xbox One Game 50% MS Pub Sale

Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 75% MS Pub Sale

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Xbox One Game 50% MS Pub Sale

Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 67% MS Pub Sale

ScreamRide Xbox One Game 75% MS Pub Sale

State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition Xbox One Game 67% MS Pub Sale

Sunset Overdrive Xbox One Game 67% MS Pub Sale

Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% MS Pub Sale

Super Ultra Dead Rising 3 Arcade Remix Add-On 75% MS Pub Sale

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Dead Rising 3 Season Pass Add-On 75% MS Pub Sale

Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One Game 60% MS Pub Sale

Dead Rising 4 Xbox One Game 40% MS Pub Sale

Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% MS Pub Sale

Dead Rising 4 Season Pass Add-On 40% MS Pub Sale

Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 40% MS Pub Sale

Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass Add-On 75% MS Pub Sale

Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% MS Pub Sale

Forza Motorsport 6 – NASCAR Expansion Add-On 75% MS Pub Sale

Gears of War 4 Xbox Play Anywhere 50% MS Pub Sale

Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% MS Pub Sale

Gears of War 4 – Run The Jewels Airdrop Add-On 50% MS Pub Sale

Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version Xbox One Game 60% MS Pub Sale

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version Xbox One Game 50% MS Pub Sale

Halo 5: Guardians Xbox One Game 50% MS Pub Sale

Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free Add-On 25% MS Pub Sale

Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free Add-On 33% MS Pub Sale

Xbox 360 (Abbonati Gold)

Alien Rage Arcade 80% DWG

Dogfight 1942 Arcade 80% DWG

Enemy Front Games On Demand 80% DWG

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Games On Demand 85% DWG

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Games On Demand 85% DWG

Xbox 360 (Abbonati Silver)

Crackdown Games On Demand 67% MS Pub Sale

ScreamRide Games On Demand 60% MS Pub Sale

State of Decay Arcade 70% MS Pub Sale

State of Decay: Breakdown Add-On 72% MS Pub Sale

State of Decay: Lifeline Add-On 72% MS Pub Sale

Crackdown 2 Games On Demand 60% MS Pub Sale

Fable Anniversary Games On Demand 60% MS Pub Sale

Fable Trilogy Games On Demand 60% MS Pub Sale

