Battlefield 1, Watch Dogs 2 e Titanfall 2 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Xbox One
Tra i giochi per Xbox One in offerta troviamo Assassin's Creed Chronicles, Battlefield 1, Trackmania Turbo, Watch Dogs 2, Titanfall 2, Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition e FRU.
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy Xbox One Game 50%
- Battlefield 1 Xbox One Game 40%
- Roblox – 800 ROBUX Add-On 10%
- Spy Chameleon Xbox One Game 50%
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40%
- Titanfall 2 Xbox One Game 50%
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50%
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 60%
- Trials of the Blood Dragon Xbox One Game 50%
- FRU Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight (Anche per abbonati Silver)
- Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% (Anche per abbonati Silver)
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% (Anche per abbonati Silver)
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game 33% (Anche per abbonati Silver)
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40%
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 25%
- Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 50%
- Ghostbusters Xbox One Game 60%
- Kerbal Space Program Xbox One Game 40%
- Kinect Triple Bundle: Beats & Booms & Squids Xbox One Game 30%
Xbox 360
I possessori di Xbox 360 potranno acquistare in offerta titoli come DarkStar One, Blood Knights, Bionic Commando Rearmed e Flock.
- Age of Booty Arcade 40%
- Bionic Commando Rearmed Arcade 75%
- Blood Knights Arcade 75%
- DarkStar One Games On Demand 80%
- Flock Arcade 60%
- Foul Play Arcade 75%
- Alien Spidy Between a Rock and a Hard Place Arcade 50%
- Alien Spidy Easy Breezy Add-On 50%
- Alien Spidy Arcade 75%
- Bionic Commando Games On Demand 80%
Sconti sui giochi di Sonic(Anche per abbonati Silver)
Infine, una serie di sconti sui migliori giochi del porcospino Sonic, da Sonic Generations a Sonic Adventure 2, passando per Sonic CD e Sonic The Hedgehog 2.
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Arcade 50%
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Metal Sonic & Outrun DLC Add-On 50%
- Sonic & Knuckles Arcade 50%
- Sonic & SEGA Racing Games On Demand 50%
- Sonic & SEGA Racing – Metal Sonic & Death Egg Zone Add-On 50%
- Sonic & SEGA Racing – Unlock All Characters & Tracks Add-On 50%
- Sonic Adventure Arcade 50%
- Sonic Adventure 2 Arcade 50%
- Sonic Adventure 2: Battle Mode DLC Add-On 50%
- Sonic Adventure – DX Upgrade Add-On 50%
- Sonic CD Arcade 50%
- Sonic Free Riders Games On Demand 50%
- Sonic Generations Arcade 50%
- Sonic the Fighters Arcade 50%
- Sonic The Hedgehog Arcade 50%
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Arcade 50%
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Arcade 50%
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II Arcade 50%
- Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode I Arcade 50%
- Sonic Unleashed Games On Demand 50%
- Sonic Unleashed – Apotos & Shamar Adventure Pack Add-On 50%
- Sonic Unleashed – Chun-nan Adventure Pack Add-On 50%
- Sonic Unleashed – Empire City & Adabat Adventure Pack Add-On 50%
- Sonic Unleashed – Holoska Adventure Pack Add-On 50%
- Sonic Unleashed – Mazuri Adventure Pack Add-On 50%
- Sonic Unleashed – Spagonia Adventure Pack Add-On 50%
Tutte le offerte sono valide fino al 30 gennaio 2017, tranne dove indicato diversamente.