Battlefield 1, Watch Dogs 2 e Titanfall 2 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha dato il via ai Deals with Gold della settimana su Xbox Store. Il negozio digitale di Microsoft propone decine di titoli per Xbox 360 e Xbox One in offerta speciale per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.

Xbox One
Tra i giochi per Xbox One in offerta troviamo Assassin's Creed Chronicles, Battlefield 1, Trackmania Turbo, Watch Dogs 2, Titanfall 2, Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition e FRU.

  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy Xbox One Game 50%
  • Battlefield 1 Xbox One Game 40%
  • Roblox – 800 ROBUX Add-On 10%
  • Spy Chameleon Xbox One Game 50%
  • Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40%
  • Titanfall 2 Xbox One Game 50%
  • Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50%
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 60%
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon Xbox One Game 50%
  • FRU Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight (Anche per abbonati Silver)
  • Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% (Anche per abbonati Silver)
  • Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% (Anche per abbonati Silver)
  • Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game 33% (Anche per abbonati Silver)
  • Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40%
  • Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 25%
  • Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 50%
  • Ghostbusters Xbox One Game 60%
  • Kerbal Space Program Xbox One Game 40%
  • Kinect Triple Bundle: Beats & Booms & Squids Xbox One Game 30%

Xbox 360
I possessori di Xbox 360 potranno acquistare in offerta titoli come DarkStar One, Blood Knights, Bionic Commando Rearmed e Flock.

  • Age of Booty Arcade 40%
  • Bionic Commando Rearmed Arcade 75%
  • Blood Knights Arcade 75%
  • DarkStar One Games On Demand 80%
  • Flock Arcade 60%
  • Foul Play Arcade 75%
  • Alien Spidy Between a Rock and a Hard Place Arcade 50%
  • Alien Spidy Easy Breezy Add-On 50%
  • Alien Spidy Arcade 75%
  • Bionic Commando Games On Demand 80%

Sconti sui giochi di Sonic(Anche per abbonati Silver)
Infine, una serie di sconti sui migliori giochi del porcospino Sonic, da Sonic Generations a Sonic Adventure 2, passando per Sonic CD e Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Arcade 50%
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Metal Sonic & Outrun DLC Add-On 50%
  • Sonic & Knuckles Arcade 50%
  • Sonic & SEGA Racing Games On Demand 50%
  • Sonic & SEGA Racing – Metal Sonic & Death Egg Zone Add-On 50%
  • Sonic & SEGA Racing – Unlock All Characters & Tracks Add-On 50%
  • Sonic Adventure Arcade 50%
  • Sonic Adventure 2 Arcade 50%
  • Sonic Adventure 2: Battle Mode DLC Add-On 50%
  • Sonic Adventure – DX Upgrade Add-On 50%
  • Sonic CD Arcade 50%
  • Sonic Free Riders Games On Demand 50%
  • Sonic Generations Arcade 50%
  • Sonic the Fighters Arcade 50%
  • Sonic The Hedgehog Arcade 50%
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Arcade 50%
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Arcade 50%
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II Arcade 50%
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode I Arcade 50%
  • Sonic Unleashed Games On Demand 50%
  • Sonic Unleashed – Apotos & Shamar Adventure Pack Add-On 50%
  • Sonic Unleashed – Chun-nan Adventure Pack Add-On 50%
  • Sonic Unleashed – Empire City & Adabat Adventure Pack Add-On 50%
  • Sonic Unleashed – Holoska Adventure Pack Add-On 50%
  • Sonic Unleashed – Mazuri Adventure Pack Add-On 50%
  • Sonic Unleashed – Spagonia Adventure Pack Add-On 50%

Tutte le offerte sono valide fino al 30 gennaio 2017, tranne dove indicato diversamente.

