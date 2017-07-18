Battlefield 4, The Escapists e Devil May Cry 4 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Xbox One
- Battefield 4 Premium Add-On 75% DWG
- Battlefield 4 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Battlefield Hardline Premium Add-On 75% DWG
- Blue Rider Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Dance Central Spotlight – Justin Bieber Dance Pack 01 Add-On 20% DWG
- Dance Central Spotlight – LMFAO Dance Pack 01 Add-On 20% DWG
- Dance Central Spotlight – Pitbull Dance Pack 01 Add-On 20% DWG
- Dance Central Spotlight – “Can’t Hold Us” – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Add-On 20% DWG
- Dance Central Spotlight – “Chandelier” – Sia Add-On 20% DWG
- Dance Central Spotlight – “Raise Your Glass” – P!nk Add-On 20% DWG
- Dance Central Spotlight – “Safe and Sound” – Capital Cities Add-On 20% DWG
- Dance Central Spotlight Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Ginger: Beyond the crystal Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Gryphon Knight Epic Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- King’s Quest : The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Nightmares from the Deep Bundle Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- OlliOlli2: XL Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- The Escapists Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- White Night Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- WRC 5 eSports Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Black & White Bushido Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- 2Dark Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle (anche per abbonati Silver)
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
- Duck Dynasty Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
- FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
- Handball 17 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
- Stranger of Sword City Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
- Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
Xbox 360
- Prototype Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Asura’s Wrath Games On Demand 75% DWG
- DmC Devil May Cry 4 Games On Demand 67% DWG
- DmC Devil May Cry HD Collection Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Prototype 2 Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Blue Dragon Backward Compatibility 50% DWG
- DmC Devil May Cry Games On Demand 80% DWG
Le offerte indicate sono valide fino a lunedì 24 luglio, salvo dove indicato diversamente.
