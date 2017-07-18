  1. HOME Videogiochi
Battlefield 4, The Escapists e Devil May Cry 4 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì, tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store: tra i titoli in offerta questa settimana segnaliamo Battlefield 4, Battlefield Hardline, WRC 6, Sherlock Holmes The Devil's Daughter e Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition.

Xbox One

  • Battefield 4 Premium Add-On 75% DWG
  • Battlefield 4 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Battlefield Hardline Premium Add-On 75% DWG
  • Blue Rider Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Dance Central Spotlight – Justin Bieber Dance Pack 01 Add-On 20% DWG
  • Dance Central Spotlight – LMFAO Dance Pack 01 Add-On 20% DWG
  • Dance Central Spotlight – Pitbull Dance Pack 01 Add-On 20% DWG
  • Dance Central Spotlight – “Can’t Hold Us” – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Add-On 20% DWG
  • Dance Central Spotlight – “Chandelier” – Sia Add-On 20% DWG
  • Dance Central Spotlight – “Raise Your Glass” – P!nk Add-On 20% DWG
  • Dance Central Spotlight – “Safe and Sound” – Capital Cities Add-On 20% DWG
  • Dance Central Spotlight Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Ginger: Beyond the crystal Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Gryphon Knight Epic Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • King’s Quest : The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Nightmares from the Deep Bundle Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • OlliOlli2: XL Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • The Escapists Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • White Night Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • WRC 5 eSports Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Black & White Bushido Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • 2Dark Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle (anche per abbonati Silver)
  • DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
  • Duck Dynasty Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
  • FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
  • Handball 17 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
  • Stranger of Sword City Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)
  • Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (anche per abbonati Silver)

Xbox 360

  • Prototype Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Asura’s Wrath Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • DmC Devil May Cry 4 Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • DmC Devil May Cry HD Collection Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Prototype 2 Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Blue Dragon Backward Compatibility 50% DWG
  • DmC Devil May Cry Games On Demand 80% DWG

Le offerte indicate sono valide fino a lunedì 24 luglio, salvo dove indicato diversamente.

