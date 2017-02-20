Berserk and the Band of the Hawk: un gameplay trailer per Caska

Il filmato che trovate in apertura ci permette di farci un'idea dello stile di combattimento del personaggio e ci mostra alcune delle sue combo: come possiamo vedere, per avere la meglio sugli avversari Caska si servirà della sua spada per sferrare rapidi e letali attacchi. Berserk and the Band of the Hawk sarà disponibile a partire dal 24 febbraio 2017, in formato retail e digitale su PlayStation 4 e solo digitale su PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita e PC.
Berserk and the Band of the Hawk: un gameplay trailer per Caskadi
Vito Gioia
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Koei Tecmo Europe ha pubblicato sul canale Youtube ufficiale un nuovo trailer di Berserk and the Band of the Hawk che ci propone alcuni spezzoni di gameplay di Caska, l'unica esponente femminile della Squadra dei Falchi.
Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
-
Disponibile per
- PSVita
- PS4
- Pc
-
Date di Pubblicazione
- PSVita : 24/02/2017
- PS4 : 24/02/2017
- Pc : 21/02/2017
- Genere: Azione
- Sviluppatore: Omega Force
- Publisher: Koei Tecmo
- Pegi: 16+
- Lingua: Inglese con Sottotitoli in Italiano
