Berserk and the Band of the Hawk: i voti della critica internazionale

, il musou basato sul leggendario manga di Kentarō Miura, è ormai prossimo all'uscita, e in rete è già possibile trovare le recensioni della stampa internazionale. Vediamo i risultati che ha ottenuto.

Su Metacritic il gioco presenta per il momento una media pari a 72, con voti che spaziano dal 50/100 di GameSpot e Twinfinite, al 90 di TheSixthAxis e Hardcore Gamer. Fra le valutazioni più positive troviamo quelle di Gaming Nexus (80/100), We Got This Covered (80/100) e Playstation Universe (80/100). Meno entusiastiche, invece, le recensioni di Attack of the Fanboy (70/100), DualShockers (70/100), God is a Geek (65/100) e IGN (63/100). Sulle pagine di Everyeye, Antonello Bello ha premiato il titolo di Omega Force con un 8 pieno affermando, che "sebbene non sia esente da alcuni difetti tipici del genere d'appartenenza, Berserk and the Band of the Hawk rappresenta un prodotto imperdibile per tutti i videogiocatori che sono cresciuti leggendo l’incommensurabile epopea dark fantasy del genio Miura".