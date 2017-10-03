BioShock Collection e L'Ombra di Mordor tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Sconti Xbox One
I possessori di Xbox One potranno acquistare (risparmiando) titoli come Final Fantasy XV, Dragon Age Inquisition, BioShock The Collection, Batman Arkham Knight, Agents of Mayhem, Hitman e Mad Max:
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Agents of Mayhem Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Child Of Light Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Demon’s Crystal Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- DiRT Rally Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
- Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Final Fantasy XV Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Furi Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Hitman – Summer Bonus Episode Add-On 60% DWG
- Hitman The Complete First Season Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- LEGO City Undercover Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight
- LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight
- LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Mad Max Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 60%
- La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra – Season Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Mortal Kombat X XL Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2 Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Overcooked Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Super Cloudbuilt Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Tower of Guns Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Valiant Hearts The Great War Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Zenith Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Sconti Xbox 360
- Alien Breed 2: Assault Arcade 75% DWG
- Alien Breed 3: Descent Arcade 75% DWG
- Alien Breed Episode 1 Arcade 75% DWG
- LEGO Jurassic World Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
- LEGO Lord of the Rings Games On Demand 65% Spotlight
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes DLC: Super Pack Add-On 73% Spotlight
- LEGO The Hobbit Games On Demand 73% Spotlight
- Lord of the Rings: War in the North Games On Demand 65% Spotlight
- La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra di Mordor Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
- Mortal Kombat Games On Demand 50% Spotlight
- Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection Games On Demand 26% Spotlight
- Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Games On Demand 70% DWG
- Spec Ops: The Line Games On Demand 80% DWG
- The LEGO Movie Videogame Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
- Worms 2: Armageddon Arcade 75% DWG
- XCOM: Enemy Within Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
- Batman: Arkham City Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
- BioShock 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG
- BioShock Infinite Season Pass Add-On 80% DWG
- BioShock Infinite Games On Demand 75% DWG
- BioShock Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG
- Borderlands 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Borderlands Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – JCB Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120 Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Niva Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight
- LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 65% Spotlight
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Games On Demand 65% Spotlight
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 Games On Demand 65% Spotlight
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 Games On Demand 65% Spotlight
Le offerte citate sopra sono valide fino al prossimo 9 ottobre.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti