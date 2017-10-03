BioShock Collection e L'Ombra di Mordor tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì,ha annunciato i nuovi, le offerte sui giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold. Di seguito, tutti gli sconti della settimana appena iniziata.

Sconti Xbox One

I possessori di Xbox One potranno acquistare (risparmiando) titoli come Final Fantasy XV, Dragon Age Inquisition, BioShock The Collection, Batman Arkham Knight, Agents of Mayhem, Hitman e Mad Max:

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Agents of Mayhem Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Child Of Light Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Demon’s Crystal Xbox One Game 67% DWG

DiRT Rally Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight

Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Final Fantasy XV Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Furi Xbox One Game 35% DWG

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Hitman – Summer Bonus Episode Add-On 60% DWG

Hitman The Complete First Season Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

LEGO City Undercover Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight

LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight

LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Mad Max Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 60%

La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra – Season Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight

Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Mortal Kombat X XL Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight

Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight

Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2 Add-On 60% Spotlight

Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Overcooked Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Super Cloudbuilt Xbox One Game 50% DWG

The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Tower of Guns Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Valiant Hearts The Great War Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Zenith Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Sconti Xbox 360

Alien Breed 2: Assault Arcade 75% DWG

Alien Breed 3: Descent Arcade 75% DWG

Alien Breed Episode 1 Arcade 75% DWG

LEGO Jurassic World Games On Demand 60% Spotlight

LEGO Lord of the Rings Games On Demand 65% Spotlight

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes DLC: Super Pack Add-On 73% Spotlight

LEGO The Hobbit Games On Demand 73% Spotlight

Lord of the Rings: War in the North Games On Demand 65% Spotlight

La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra di Mordor Games On Demand 60% Spotlight

Mortal Kombat Games On Demand 50% Spotlight

Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection Games On Demand 26% Spotlight

Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe Games On Demand 60% Spotlight

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Games On Demand 70% DWG

Spec Ops: The Line Games On Demand 80% DWG

The LEGO Movie Videogame Games On Demand 60% Spotlight

Worms 2: Armageddon Arcade 75% DWG

XCOM: Enemy Within Games On Demand 80% DWG

Batman: Arkham Asylum Games On Demand 60% Spotlight

Batman: Arkham City Games On Demand 60% Spotlight

BioShock 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG

BioShock Infinite Season Pass Add-On 80% DWG

BioShock Infinite Games On Demand 75% DWG

BioShock Games On Demand 75% DWG

Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG

Borderlands 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG

Borderlands Games On Demand 75% DWG

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 80% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 – JCB Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120 Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 – Niva Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% DWG

Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight

LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 65% Spotlight

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Games On Demand 65% Spotlight

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Games On Demand 60% Spotlight

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 Games On Demand 65% Spotlight

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 Games On Demand 65% Spotlight

Le offerte citate sopra sono valide fino al prossimo 9 ottobre.