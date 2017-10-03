Logo Everyeye.it

BioShock Collection e L'Ombra di Mordor tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold, le offerte sui giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold. Di seguito, tutti gli sconti della settimana appena iniziata.

Sconti Xbox One
I possessori di Xbox One potranno acquistare (risparmiando) titoli come Final Fantasy XV, Dragon Age Inquisition, BioShock The Collection, Batman Arkham Knight, Agents of Mayhem, Hitman e Mad Max:

  • Absolute Drift: Zen Edition Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Agents of Mayhem Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Child Of Light Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Demon’s Crystal Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • DiRT Rally Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Final Fantasy XV Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Furi Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Hitman – Summer Bonus Episode Add-On 60% DWG
  • Hitman The Complete First Season Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • LEGO City Undercover Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight
  • LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Mad Max Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 60%
  • La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra – Season Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Mortal Kombat X XL Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2 Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Overcooked Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Super Cloudbuilt Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Tower of Guns Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Valiant Hearts The Great War Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Zenith Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Sconti Xbox 360

  • Alien Breed 2: Assault Arcade 75% DWG
  • Alien Breed 3: Descent Arcade 75% DWG
  • Alien Breed Episode 1 Arcade 75% DWG
  • LEGO Jurassic World Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
  • LEGO Lord of the Rings Games On Demand 65% Spotlight
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes DLC: Super Pack Add-On 73% Spotlight
  • LEGO The Hobbit Games On Demand 73% Spotlight
  • Lord of the Rings: War in the North Games On Demand 65% Spotlight
  • La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra di Mordor Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
  • Mortal Kombat Games On Demand 50% Spotlight
  • Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection Games On Demand 26% Spotlight
  • Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Spec Ops: The Line Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
  • Worms 2: Armageddon Arcade 75% DWG
  • XCOM: Enemy Within Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Batman: Arkham Asylum Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
  • Batman: Arkham City Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
  • BioShock 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • BioShock Infinite Season Pass Add-On 80% DWG
  • BioShock Infinite Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • BioShock Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG
  • Borderlands 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Borderlands Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – JCB Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120 Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Niva Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight
  • LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 65% Spotlight
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Games On Demand 65% Spotlight
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
  • LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 Games On Demand 65% Spotlight
  • LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 Games On Demand 65% Spotlight

Le offerte citate sopra sono valide fino al prossimo 9 ottobre.

