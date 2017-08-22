Logo Everyeye.it

BioShock, Star Wars Battlefront, Titanfall 2 e RiME tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha pubblicato l'elenco dei giochi in offerta per gli abbonati Gold e Silver. Tra i nuovi Deals with Gold troviamo RiME, EA Sports UFC 2, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Shadow Warrior 2, Titanfall 2 e Tom Clancy's The Division.

Offerte Xbox One

  • 2Dark Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Aven Colony Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • R.B.I. Baseball 17 Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • RiME Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Shadow of Warrior 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Shadow of Warrior Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Digerati Family Friendly Bundle Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • EA Sports UFC 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Exile’s End Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The Sexy Brutale Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand Add-On 40% DWG
  • Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Final Fantasy XV Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • FlatOut 4 Total Insanity Xbox One Game 60%
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival Add-On 40% DWG
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 60% DWG
  • Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack Add-On 60% DWG DWG
  • FreezeME Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Handball 17 Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Need for Speed Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Need For Speed Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Sconti Xbox One validi anche per gli abbonati Silver

  • Batman Arkham Knight Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Dishonored 2 Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
  • DOOM Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
  • Fallout 4 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 Crowns Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: 3000 Crowns Add-On 33% Spotlight
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: 5500 Crowns Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • The Evil Within Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • The Evil Within Season Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Town of Light Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Trials Fusion Bronze Pack Add-On 10% Spotlight
  • Trials Fusion Gold Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • Trials Fusion Platinum Pack Add-On 35% Spotlight
  • Trials Fusion Silver Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
  • Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 45% Spotlight
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: 750 Crowns Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Injustice 2 Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Upgrade Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Prey Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Offerte Xbox 360

  • BioShock 2 Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • BioShock Infinite Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • BioShock Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Far Cry Classic Arcade 50% DWG
  • Mars: War Logs Arcade 75% DWG
  • Rotastic Arcade 75% DWG
  • Trials Fusion – DLC Empire of the Sky Add-On 67% DWG
  • Trials Fusion – DLC Riders of the Rustland Add-On 67% DWG
  • Trials Fusion – Season Pass Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Trials Fusion: After The Incident Add-On 67% DWG
  • Trials Fusion: Fault One Zero Add-On 67% DWG
  • Trials Fusion: Fire in the deep Add-On 67% DWG
  • Trials Fusion: Welcome to the Abyss Add-On 67% DWG
  • Far Cry 2 Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Arcade 60% DWG
  • Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Far Cr 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% DWG
  • Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67% DWG
  • Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 50% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360 valid anche per gli abbonati Silver

  • Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 40% Spotlight
  • Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 40% Spotlight
  • Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues Add-On 75% Spotlight
  • Oblivion Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
  • RAGE Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
  • The Evil Within X360 Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
  • Fallout 3: Broken Steel Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Add-On 75% Spotlight

Le offerte indicate sono valide fino al prossimo 29 agosto, tranne dove indicato diversamente. Avete già deciso cosa acquistare?

