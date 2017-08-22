BioShock, Star Wars Battlefront, Titanfall 2 e RiME tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha pubblicato l'elenco dei giochi in offerta per gli abbonati Gold e Silver. Tra i nuovitroviamo, EA Sports UFC 2,

Offerte Xbox One

2Dark Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Aven Colony Xbox One Game 25% DWG

R.B.I. Baseball 17 Xbox One Game 33% DWG

RiME Xbox One Game 35% DWG

Shadow of Warrior 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Shadow of Warrior Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG

BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Digerati Family Friendly Bundle Xbox One Game 70% DWG

EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

EA Sports UFC 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Exile’s End Xbox One Game 30% DWG

The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 75% DWG

The Sexy Brutale Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand Add-On 40% DWG

Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Final Fantasy XV Xbox One Game 50% DWG

FlatOut 4 Total Insanity Xbox One Game 60%

Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival Add-On 40% DWG

Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 60% DWG

Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack Add-On 60% DWG DWG

FreezeME Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Handball 17 Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Need For Speed Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Sconti Xbox One validi anche per gli abbonati Silver

Batman Arkham Knight Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Dishonored 2 Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight

DOOM Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight

Fallout 4 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight

Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight

Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% Spotlight

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 Crowns Add-On 25% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online: 3000 Crowns Add-On 33% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online: 5500 Crowns Add-On 40% Spotlight

The Evil Within Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight

The Evil Within Season Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight

Town of Light Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight

Trials Fusion Bronze Pack Add-On 10% Spotlight

Trials Fusion Gold Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight

Trials Fusion Platinum Pack Add-On 35% Spotlight

Trials Fusion Silver Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight

Trials of the Blood Dragon Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight

Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% Spotlight

Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 45% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online: 750 Crowns Add-On 25% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight

Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 40% Spotlight

Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 40% Spotlight

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 40% Spotlight

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 40% Spotlight

Injustice 2 Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Upgrade Add-On 25% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade Add-On 25% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight

Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Prey Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Offerte Xbox 360

BioShock 2 Games On Demand 50% DWG

BioShock Infinite Games On Demand 60% DWG

BioShock Games On Demand 50% DWG

Far Cry Classic Arcade 50% DWG

Mars: War Logs Arcade 75% DWG

Rotastic Arcade 75% DWG

Trials Fusion – DLC Empire of the Sky Add-On 67% DWG

Trials Fusion – DLC Riders of the Rustland Add-On 67% DWG

Trials Fusion – Season Pass Games On Demand 70% DWG

Trials Fusion: After The Incident Add-On 67% DWG

Trials Fusion: Fault One Zero Add-On 67% DWG

Trials Fusion: Fire in the deep Add-On 67% DWG

Trials Fusion: Welcome to the Abyss Add-On 67% DWG

Far Cry 2 Games On Demand 67% DWG

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Arcade 60% DWG

Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Games On Demand 50% DWG

Far Cr 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% DWG

Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67% DWG

Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 50% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360 valid anche per gli abbonati Silver

Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 40% Spotlight

Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 40% Spotlight

Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts Add-On 40% Spotlight

Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues Add-On 75% Spotlight

Oblivion Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight

RAGE Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight

The Evil Within X360 Games On Demand 75% Spotlight

Fallout 3: Broken Steel Add-On 40% Spotlight

Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Add-On 75% Spotlight

Le offerte indicate sono valide fino al prossimo 29 agosto, tranne dove indicato diversamente. Avete già deciso cosa acquistare?