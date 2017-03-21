Mass Effect Andromeda Oggi alle ore 17:00

Giochiamo in diretta con l'Action RPG di BioWare!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. Blood Bowl 2, NBA 2K17 e Resident Evil 7 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Blood Bowl 2, NBA 2K17 e Resident Evil 7 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Major Nelson ha annunciato la lista dei Deals with Gold di questa settimana per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Tra i vari giochi in offerta trovano spazio Blood Bowl 2, Final Fantasy XV, NBA 2K17, Resident Evil VII Biohazard, Wheels of Aurelia e FRU per Kinect.

Xbox One
Tra i giochi per Xbox One in promozione troviamo Final Fantasy XV, Slender The Arrival, Valley, SteamWorld Dig, Blood Bowl 2 e Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition.

  • Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75%
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Lizardmen Add-On 33%
  • Final Fantasy XV Xbox One Game 40%
  • Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition Xbox One Game 30%
  • Infinite Air with Mark McMorris Xbox One Game 50%
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 60%
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned – Witch Hunters Add-On 15%
  • Slender: The Arrival Xbox One Game 60%
  • Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax Xbox One Game 50%
  • SteamWorld Dig Xbox One Game 50%
  • The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy’s Grand Adventure Xbox One Game 80%
  • Valley Xbox One Game 60%
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Undead Add-On 33%
  • Coffin Dodgers Xbox One Game 50%
  • Dangerous Golf Xbox One Game 50%
  • Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75%

Xbox One (Offerte Silver)
Gli abbonati Silver potranno scaricare a prezzo ridotto titoli come Beyond Eyes, Never Alone, NBA 2K17, FRU e Resident Evil HD.

  • Beyond Eyes Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Everspace (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
  • Fragments of Him Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • FRU Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Xbox One Game 45% Spotlight
  • NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • Perfect Woman Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil 0 Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil 4 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil 5 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil 6 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 17% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil Super Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil Triple Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Silence – The Whispered World 2 Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
  • Smite Ultimate God Pack Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Smite – 1500 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
  • Smite – 200 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
  • Smite – 2500 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
  • Smite – 3500 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
  • Smite – 400 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
  • Smite – 800 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
  • Smite – 8000 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
  • The Bunker Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • The Little Acre Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • The Magic Circle: Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Thomas Was Alone Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • Wheels of Aurelia Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Xbox 360
Promozioni anche per i titoli Xbox 360, tra cui Mars War Logs, Contrast, Farming Simulator, Bound by Flame e Spider-Man Shattered Dimensions.

  • Bound by Flame Games On Demand 75%
  • Contrast Arcade 75%
  • Farming Simulator Games On Demand 75%
  • Mars War Logs Arcade 75%
  • NBA 2K17 Games On Demand 50%
  • Prototype Biohazard Bundle Games On Demand 50%
  • Realms of Ancient War Arcade 75%
  • Spider-Man Shattered Dimensions Games On Demand 75%
  • The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy’s Grand Adventure Games On Demand 67%

Xbox 360 (Offerte Silver)

  • Puzzle Quest Challenge of the Warlords Arcade 75% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil Games On Demand 50% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil 0 Games On Demand 50% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil 4 Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil 5 Games On Demand 65% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil 6 Games On Demand 65% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil Code Veronica X Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil Operation Racoon City Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight

Tutte le promozioni elencate sono valide fino al 27 marzo.

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Syberia 3 torna a mostrarsi in sei minuti di gameplay
  2. Horizon Zero Dawn è ancora più bello in Pixel Art
Xbox Live

Xbox Live

Contenuti più Letti