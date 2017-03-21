Blood Bowl 2, NBA 2K17 e Resident Evil 7 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Xbox One
Tra i giochi per Xbox One in promozione troviamo Final Fantasy XV, Slender The Arrival, Valley, SteamWorld Dig, Blood Bowl 2 e Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition.
- Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75%
- Blood Bowl 2 – Lizardmen Add-On 33%
- Final Fantasy XV Xbox One Game 40%
- Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition Xbox One Game 30%
- Infinite Air with Mark McMorris Xbox One Game 50%
- Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 60%
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Witch Hunters Add-On 15%
- Slender: The Arrival Xbox One Game 60%
- Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax Xbox One Game 50%
- SteamWorld Dig Xbox One Game 50%
- The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy’s Grand Adventure Xbox One Game 80%
- Valley Xbox One Game 60%
- Blood Bowl 2 – Undead Add-On 33%
- Coffin Dodgers Xbox One Game 50%
- Dangerous Golf Xbox One Game 50%
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75%
Xbox One (Offerte Silver)
Gli abbonati Silver potranno scaricare a prezzo ridotto titoli come Beyond Eyes, Never Alone, NBA 2K17, FRU e Resident Evil HD.
- Beyond Eyes Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Everspace (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
- Fragments of Him Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- FRU Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Xbox One Game 45% Spotlight
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Perfect Woman Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Resident Evil Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Resident Evil 0 Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Resident Evil 4 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Resident Evil 5 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Resident Evil 6 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 17% Spotlight
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Resident Evil Super Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Resident Evil Triple Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Silence – The Whispered World 2 Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
- Smite Ultimate God Pack Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Smite – 1500 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
- Smite – 200 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
- Smite – 2500 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
- Smite – 3500 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
- Smite – 400 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
- Smite – 800 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
- Smite – 8000 Gems Add-On 33% Spotlight
- The Bunker Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- The Little Acre Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- The Magic Circle: Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Thomas Was Alone Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- Wheels of Aurelia Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Xbox 360
Promozioni anche per i titoli Xbox 360, tra cui Mars War Logs, Contrast, Farming Simulator, Bound by Flame e Spider-Man Shattered Dimensions.
- Bound by Flame Games On Demand 75%
- Contrast Arcade 75%
- Farming Simulator Games On Demand 75%
- Mars War Logs Arcade 75%
- NBA 2K17 Games On Demand 50%
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle Games On Demand 50%
- Realms of Ancient War Arcade 75%
- Spider-Man Shattered Dimensions Games On Demand 75%
- The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy’s Grand Adventure Games On Demand 67%
Xbox 360 (Offerte Silver)
- Puzzle Quest Challenge of the Warlords Arcade 75% Spotlight
- Resident Evil Games On Demand 50% Spotlight
- Resident Evil 0 Games On Demand 50% Spotlight
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Resident Evil 4 Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
- Resident Evil 5 Games On Demand 65% Spotlight
- Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Resident Evil 6 Games On Demand 65% Spotlight
- Resident Evil Code Veronica X Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
- Resident Evil Operation Racoon City Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight
Tutte le promozioni elencate sono valide fino al 27 marzo.