Breath of the Wild è il 3° miglior Action/Adventur per i lettori di Famitsu

Dopo aver pubblicato i risultati per i miglior FPT/TPS, che ha visto trionfare Overwatch, l'ultima uscita di Famitsu presenta la classifica dei 20 Action/Adventure più apprezzati di sempre dai lettori, dove al terzo posto figura The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Al primo posto della classifica troviamo Ryu ga Gotoku Zero: Chikai no Basho (Yakuza 0), pubblicato anche in occidente all'inizio di quest'anno. Completa il podio un classico intramontabile: l'originale Shenmue per SEGA Dreamcast. Di seguito vi proponiamo la classifica completa.

Yakuza 0 (PS4/PS3) – 202 pt Shenmue (DC) – 186 pt The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch/Wii U) – 108 pt Uncharted 4: The Pirate King and the Last Treasure (PS4) – 92 pt Yakuza 4 (PS4) – 82 pt Shenmue II (DC) – 80 pt Yakuza 6 (PS4) – 76 pt The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (N64) – 46 pt Resident Evil (PSX/SS/PC) – 56 pt ICO (PS3/PS2) – 49 pt Ryu ga Gotoku: Ishin! (PS4/PS3) – 44 pt The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (GBA/SFC) – 41 pt Forbidden Siren (PS2) – 40 pt Resident Evil 2 (N64/GC/PSX/DC/PC) – 32 pt Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (Vita/PS3/PS2/360) – 30 pt Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PS4/XBO/PC) – 28 pt Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4/PS3/XBO/360/PC) – 25 pt Mega Man Legends (N64/PSP/PSX/PC) – 22 pt The Last of Us (PS4/PS3) – 20 pt Shadow of the Colossus (PS3/PS2) – 16 pt

Cosa ne pensate di questa classifica e del piazzamento di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?