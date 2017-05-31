Breath of the Wild è il 3° miglior Action/Adventur per i lettori di Famitsu

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Dopo aver pubblicato i risultati per i miglior FPT/TPS, che ha visto trionfare Overwatch, l'ultima uscita di Famitsu presenta la classifica dei 20 Action/Adventure più apprezzati di sempre dai lettori, dove al terzo posto figura The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Al primo posto della classifica troviamo Ryu ga Gotoku Zero: Chikai no Basho (Yakuza 0), pubblicato anche in occidente all'inizio di quest'anno. Completa il podio un classico intramontabile: l'originale Shenmue per SEGA Dreamcast. Di seguito vi proponiamo la classifica completa.


  1. Yakuza 0 (PS4/PS3) – 202 pt
  2. Shenmue (DC) – 186 pt
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch/Wii U) – 108 pt
  4. Uncharted 4: The Pirate King and the Last Treasure (PS4) – 92 pt
  5. Yakuza 4 (PS4) – 82 pt
  6. Shenmue II (DC) – 80 pt
  7. Yakuza 6 (PS4) – 76 pt
  8. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (N64) – 46 pt
  9. Resident Evil (PSX/SS/PC) – 56 pt
  10. ICO (PS3/PS2) – 49 pt
  11. Ryu ga Gotoku: Ishin! (PS4/PS3) – 44 pt
  12. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (GBA/SFC) – 41 pt
  13. Forbidden Siren (PS2) – 40 pt
  14. Resident Evil 2 (N64/GC/PSX/DC/PC) – 32 pt
  15. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (Vita/PS3/PS2/360) – 30 pt
  16. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PS4/XBO/PC) – 28 pt
  17. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4/PS3/XBO/360/PC) – 25 pt
  18. Mega Man Legends (N64/PSP/PSX/PC) – 22 pt
  19. The Last of Us (PS4/PS3) – 20 pt
  20. Shadow of the Colossus (PS3/PS2) – 16 pt

Cosa ne pensate di questa classifica e del piazzamento di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

