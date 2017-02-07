Resident Evil VII Oggi alle ore 17:00

  4. Call of Duty Black Ops 3, Steep e Rainbow Six Siege tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato la lista dei Deals with Gold per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Tutti gli abbonati premium a Xbox LIVE potranno accedere a offerte e promozioni esclusive sui migliori giochi per le due piattaforme citate.

Xbox One
Tra i titoli Xbox One in offerta citiamo Call of Duty Black Ops III, The Crew, Steep, Rainbow Six Siege, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition e DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition.

  • Among the Sleep Xbox One Game 50%
  • Call of Duty Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40%
  • Call of Duty Black Ops III – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40%
  • Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 33%
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • The Crew Bronze Crew Credit Pack Add-On 10% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • The Crew Gold Crew Credit Pack Add-On 33% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • The Crew Platinum Crew Credit Pack Add-On 40% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • The Crew Silver Crew Credit Pack Add-On 20% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • The Crew Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Ethan Meteor Hunter Xbox One Game 33%
  • Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Xbox One Game 50%
  • Steep Xbox One Game 35%
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Xbox One Game 50%
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition Xbox One Game 33%
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 30%
  • Adventures of Pip Xbox One Game 50% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle 50% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires Xbox One Game 50% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • Steep Gold Edition Xbox One Game 35% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • The Crew Calling All Units Add-On 33% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
  • The Crew Season Pass Add-On 40% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)

Xbox 360

  • Asura's Wrath Games On Demand 75%
  • Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 Games On Demand 80%
  • Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Games On Demand 60%
  • Devil May Cry 4 Games On Demand 67%
  • DmC Devil May Cry Games On Demand 80%
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection Games On Demand 80%
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Games On Demand 50%
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle Games On Demand 60%

I possessori di Xbox 360 potranno invece godere di offerte su Call of Duty Black Ops, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2 e Asura's Wrath. Gli sconti indicati sono validi fino a lunedì 13 febbraio.

