Call of Duty Black Ops 3, Steep e Rainbow Six Siege tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Xbox One
Tra i titoli Xbox One in offerta citiamo Call of Duty Black Ops III, The Crew, Steep, Rainbow Six Siege, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition e DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition.
- Among the Sleep Xbox One Game 50%
- Call of Duty Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40%
- Call of Duty Black Ops III – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40%
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 33%
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- The Crew Bronze Crew Credit Pack Add-On 10% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- The Crew Gold Crew Credit Pack Add-On 33% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- The Crew Platinum Crew Credit Pack Add-On 40% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- The Crew Silver Crew Credit Pack Add-On 20% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- The Crew Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Ethan Meteor Hunter Xbox One Game 33%
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Xbox One Game 50%
- Steep Xbox One Game 35%
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Xbox One Game 50%
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition Xbox One Game 33%
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 30%
- Adventures of Pip Xbox One Game 50% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle 50% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires Xbox One Game 50% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- Steep Gold Edition Xbox One Game 35% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- The Crew Calling All Units Add-On 33% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
- The Crew Season Pass Add-On 40% (Anche per gli abbonati Silver)
Xbox 360
- Asura's Wrath Games On Demand 75%
- Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 Games On Demand 80%
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Games On Demand 60%
- Devil May Cry 4 Games On Demand 67%
- DmC Devil May Cry Games On Demand 80%
- Devil May Cry HD Collection Games On Demand 80%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Games On Demand 50%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle Games On Demand 60%
I possessori di Xbox 360 potranno invece godere di offerte su Call of Duty Black Ops, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2 e Asura's Wrath. Gli sconti indicati sono validi fino a lunedì 13 febbraio.