Call of Duty Infinite Warfare e GTA 5 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi per Xbox One in offerta speciale segnaliamo GTA V, Forza Motorsport 6 e Forza Motorsport 5 in bundle, King's Quest Complete Collection, Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate e Attack on Titan.
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Xbox One Game 35%
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 20%
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One Game 25%
- Deadpool Xbox One Game 60%
- GTA V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle 60% Spotlight (Anche Abbonati Silver)
- GTA V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (Anche Abbonati Silver)
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (Anche Abbonati Silver)
- DUCATI 90th Anniversary Xbox One Game 60%
- Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle Xbox One Game 50%
- Forza Motorsport 6 Complete Add-Ons Collection Add-On 67%
- Hand of Fate Xbox One Game 67%
- Hunter’s Legacy Xbox One Game 25%
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50%
- Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Xbox One Game 40% (Anche Abbonati Silver)
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion Xbox One Game 40%
- Doodle God: Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 33%
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Xbox One Game 50%
- NASCAR Heat Evolution Xbox One Game 35%
- Shadow Complex Remastered Xbox One Game 50%
- Toby: The Secret Mine Xbox One Game 20%
- Attack on Titan Xbox One Game 50% (Anche Abbonati Silver)
- BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend Xbox One Game 50% (Anche Abbonati Silver)
- GTA V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (Anche Abbonati Silver)
Xbox 360
Tra i Deals with Gold per Xbox 360 trovano invece spazio Deadpool, Blue Dragon, Double Dragon Neon e Call of Duty World at War.
- BloodRayne Betrayal Games On Demand 60%
- Call of Duty World at War Games On Demand 50%
- Deadpool Games On Demand 63%
- Tales From Space Mutant Blobs Attack Games On Demand 60%
- Blue Dragon Games On Demand 50%
- Double Dragon Neon Games On Demand 60%
- Monaco What’s Yours Is Mine Games On Demand 60%
- Slender The Arrival Games On Demand 60%
Le offerte segnalate sono valide fino al 27 febbraio, tranne dove indicato diversamente.