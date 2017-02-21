  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare e GTA 5 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare e GTA 5 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato la lista dei Deals with Gold della settimana. Tra i giochi in promozione per Xbox One e Xbox 360 troviamo Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Deadpool, Forza Motorsport 6 Complete Edition e Shadow Complex Remastered, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi per Xbox One in offerta speciale segnaliamo GTA V, Forza Motorsport 6 e Forza Motorsport 5 in bundle, King's Quest Complete Collection, Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate e Attack on Titan.

  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Xbox One Game 35%
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 20%
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One Game 25%
  • Deadpool Xbox One Game 60%
  • GTA V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle 60% Spotlight (Anche Abbonati Silver)
  • GTA V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (Anche Abbonati Silver)
  • Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (Anche Abbonati Silver)
  • DUCATI 90th Anniversary Xbox One Game 60%
  • Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle Xbox One Game 50%
  • Forza Motorsport 6 Complete Add-Ons Collection Add-On 67%
  • Hand of Fate Xbox One Game 67%
  • Hunter’s Legacy Xbox One Game 25%
  • King’s Quest: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50%
  • Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Xbox One Game 40% (Anche Abbonati Silver)
  • Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion Xbox One Game 40%
  • Doodle God: Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 33%
  • Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Xbox One Game 50%
  • NASCAR Heat Evolution Xbox One Game 35%
  • Shadow Complex Remastered Xbox One Game 50%
  • Toby: The Secret Mine Xbox One Game 20%
  • Attack on Titan Xbox One Game 50% (Anche Abbonati Silver)
  • BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend Xbox One Game 50% (Anche Abbonati Silver)
  • GTA V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (Anche Abbonati Silver)

Xbox 360
Tra i Deals with Gold per Xbox 360 trovano invece spazio Deadpool, Blue Dragon, Double Dragon Neon e Call of Duty World at War.

  • BloodRayne Betrayal Games On Demand 60%
  • Call of Duty World at War Games On Demand 50%
  • Deadpool Games On Demand 63%
  • Tales From Space Mutant Blobs Attack Games On Demand 60%
  • Blue Dragon Games On Demand 50%
  • Double Dragon Neon Games On Demand 60%
  • Monaco What’s Yours Is Mine Games On Demand 60%
  • Slender The Arrival Games On Demand 60%

Le offerte segnalate sono valide fino al 27 febbraio, tranne dove indicato diversamente.

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Nioh portato a termine in 96 minuti
  2. The Binding Of Isaac Afterbirth+ per Switch è stato rimandato
Xbox Live

Xbox Live

Contenuti più Letti