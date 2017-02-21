Call of Duty Infinite Warfare e GTA 5 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato la lista deidella settimana. Tra i giochi in promozione per Xbox One e Xbox 360 troviamo, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Sconti Xbox One

Tra i giochi per Xbox One in offerta speciale segnaliamo GTA V, Forza Motorsport 6 e Forza Motorsport 5 in bundle, King's Quest Complete Collection, Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate e Attack on Titan.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Xbox One Game 35%

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 20%

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One Game 25%

Deadpool Xbox One Game 60%

GTA V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle 60% Spotlight (Anche Abbonati Silver)

GTA V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (Anche Abbonati Silver)

Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (Anche Abbonati Silver)

DUCATI 90th Anniversary Xbox One Game 60%

Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle Xbox One Game 50%

Forza Motorsport 6 Complete Add-Ons Collection Add-On 67%

Hand of Fate Xbox One Game 67%

Hunter’s Legacy Xbox One Game 25%

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50%

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Xbox One Game 40% (Anche Abbonati Silver)

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion Xbox One Game 40%

Doodle God: Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 33%

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Xbox One Game 50%

NASCAR Heat Evolution Xbox One Game 35%

Shadow Complex Remastered Xbox One Game 50%

Toby: The Secret Mine Xbox One Game 20%

Attack on Titan Xbox One Game 50% (Anche Abbonati Silver)

BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend Xbox One Game 50% (Anche Abbonati Silver)

GTA V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (Anche Abbonati Silver)

Xbox 360

Tra i Deals with Gold per Xbox 360 trovano invece spazio Deadpool, Blue Dragon, Double Dragon Neon e Call of Duty World at War.

BloodRayne Betrayal Games On Demand 60%

Call of Duty World at War Games On Demand 50%

Deadpool Games On Demand 63%

Tales From Space Mutant Blobs Attack Games On Demand 60%

Blue Dragon Games On Demand 50%

Double Dragon Neon Games On Demand 60%

Monaco What’s Yours Is Mine Games On Demand 60%

Slender The Arrival Games On Demand 60%

Le offerte segnalate sono valide fino al 27 febbraio, tranne dove indicato diversamente.