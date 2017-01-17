Call of Duty People's Army trapela sul web, ma è un falso

In realtà si tratta di un falso, come confermato anche da Charlie Intel. Le immagini sono state realizzate utilizzando assets grafici e artwork generici di soldati ritratti ai tempi della Guerra del Vietnam, mentre i menu appaiono decisamente grezzi. A nulla è servito il video pubblicato dal leaker, apparentemente girato durante l'evento di presentazione, che in realtà non si è mai mai tenuto. Call of Duty People's Army, insomma, non sarà il Call of Duty 2017 ma questo non esclude a priori che Sledgehammer stia effettivamente lavorando a un FPS ambientato durante la Guerra del Vietnam.
In queste ore, il misterioso profilo Twitter "766f6e7461" ha pubblicato alcune immagini di Call of Duty People's Army, presunto nuovo episodio della serie che sarebbe stato svelato nel corso di uno speciale evento riservato alla stampa.
@TmarTn @LongSensationYT @TheGrefgYT @Alphasniper97 @TehSinapsis @FaZe_Rain @FaZe_Caarl pic.twitter.com/PVGvoaokW1— 766f6e7461 (@766f6e7461) 17 gennaio 2017
@TmarTn @LongSensationYT @TheGrefgYT @Alphasniper97 @TehSinapsis @FaZe_Rain @FaZe_Caarl @charlieINTEL @GuiasTacticasES pic.twitter.com/i1FVi3ovD2— 766f6e7461 (@766f6e7461) 17 gennaio 2017
CBA to go thru all assets but the calling card is a famous ww2 pic by tom lea called 2000yrd stare @LongSensationYT pic.twitter.com/T0Xp8G5FNd— Adam (@xMaccabix) 17 gennaio 2017
@766f6e7461 @LongSensationYT @TheGrefgYT COD2 had better menu screens 😂. Sorry bud, but nice try— TmarTn (@TmarTn) 17 gennaio 2017
Sorry guys, "People's Army" is a clever FAKE by someone who has way too much time on their hands.— charlieINTEL.com (@charlieINTEL) 17 gennaio 2017
