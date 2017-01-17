Call of Duty People's Army trapela sul web, ma è un falso

In realtà si tratta di un falso, come confermato anche da Charlie Intel. Le immagini sono state realizzate utilizzando assets grafici e artwork generici di soldati ritratti ai tempi della Guerra del Vietnam , mentre i menu appaiono decisamente grezzi. A nulla è servito il video pubblicato dal leaker, apparentemente girato durante l'evento di presentazione, che in realtà non si è mai mai tenuto. Call of Duty People's Army , insomma, non sarà il Call of Duty 2017 ma questo non esclude a priori che Sledgehammer stia effettivamente lavorando a un FPS ambientato durante la Guerra del Vietnam .

CBA to go thru all assets but the calling card is a famous ww2 pic by tom lea called 2000yrd stare @LongSensationYT pic.twitter.com/T0Xp8G5FNd — Adam (@xMaccabix) 17 gennaio 2017

@766f6e7461 @LongSensationYT @TheGrefgYT COD2 had better menu screens 😂. Sorry bud, but nice try — TmarTn (@TmarTn) 17 gennaio 2017