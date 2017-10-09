Call of Duty WWII: un nuovo leak svela Perk, Armi e Casse Premio

Nota Bene: i nomi riportati nell'elenco sono tratti dalla versione americana del gioco, in lingua inglese, le denominazioni italiane potrebbero variare. Non avendo dettagli precisi al momento, abbiamo lasciato i nomi originali.
Perk
- Panzerblit
- Kugelblitz
- Schildblitz
- Schnellblitz
- Heilblitz
- Faustblitz
- Lebenblitz
- Laufenblitz
- Random Blitz Machine (Wunderfizz)
Perk per le Classi
- Offense class with Freefire ability:
- Control class with Shellshock ability
- Support class with Frontline ability
- Medic class with Camouflage ability
- Leaked camo
- Dutiful Medic
- Exploit Weakness:
- Explosives Handler
- Fast Hands
- Fiery Burst
- Finishing Blow
- Flak Jacket
- Fragmentation Skull
- Fully Loaded
- Grenadier
- Gung Ho!
- Punishment
- Hoarder
- Determination
- Long Lasting
- Lucky Crit
- Marksmanship
- Mk. II
- Sustain Zone
- Team Effort
- Stubborn
- Ammo Carrier
- Armored Up
- Protector
- Breathing Room
- Charge the Line
- Hand-to-Hand
- Vicious
- Exfiltration
Gameplay
- Mystery Box
- Ubersprengen (Pack-A-Punch)
- Daily Challenge
- Prestige
- Notebook (Inventory)
- Unlocking Mods
Armi Modalità Zombie
- Pistols
- Luger
- M1911
- M712
- Launchers
- Fliegerfaust
- Assault Rifles
- FG-42
- M1 Garand
- M1941
- M1A1
- STG-44
- SVT-40
- Volkssturmgewehr
- B.A.R.
- Snipers
- Kar98k
- Karabin
- Enfield
- Springfield
- LMGs
- Lewis
- MG15
- MG42
- Bren
- Shotguns
- Double Barrel
- Trench Gun
- Toggle Action
- Model 21
- SMG
- MP28
- MP40
- PPSh-41
- Thompson
- Type 100
- Melee Weapons
- Trench Shovel
- Bloodraven Sword
- Wonder Weapons
- Jack-in-the-Box
- Bloodthirst
- Reaper
- Hurricane
- Midnight
Per il leak completo vi rimandiamo al post su Reddit dove trovrete tanti altri dettagli su Call of Duty WWII. Ricordiamo che il gioco uscirà il 3 novembre su PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.
