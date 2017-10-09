Logo Everyeye.it

Call of Duty WWII: un nuovo leak svela Perk, Armi e Casse Premio

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Un utente di Reddit ha analizzato il codice sorgente della Beta PC di Call of Duty WWII, scoprendo interessanti dettagli sulla armi, sui perk e su altri aspetti del gioco, tra cui le Casse Premio. Di seguito vi riportiamo quanto trapelato, attenzione perchè leggendo il testo potreste imbattervi in spoiler sulla storia o sulla modalità Zombie.

Nota Bene: i nomi riportati nell'elenco sono tratti dalla versione americana del gioco, in lingua inglese, le denominazioni italiane potrebbero variare. Non avendo dettagli precisi al momento, abbiamo lasciato i nomi originali.

Perk

  • Panzerblit
  • Kugelblitz
  • Schildblitz
  • Schnellblitz
  • Heilblitz
  • Faustblitz
  • Lebenblitz
  • Laufenblitz
  • Random Blitz Machine (Wunderfizz)

Perk per le Classi

  • Offense class with Freefire ability:
  • Control class with Shellshock ability
  • Support class with Frontline ability
  • Medic class with Camouflage ability
  • Leaked camo
  • Dutiful Medic
  • Exploit Weakness:
  • Explosives Handler
  • Fast Hands
  • Fiery Burst
  • Finishing Blow
  • Flak Jacket
  • Fragmentation Skull
  • Fully Loaded
  • Grenadier
  • Gung Ho!
  • Punishment
  • Hoarder
  • Determination
  • Long Lasting
  • Lucky Crit
  • Marksmanship
  • Mk. II
  • Sustain Zone
  • Team Effort
  • Stubborn
  • Ammo Carrier
  • Armored Up
  • Protector
  • Breathing Room
  • Charge the Line
  • Hand-to-Hand
  • Vicious
  • Exfiltration

Gameplay

  • Mystery Box
  • Ubersprengen (Pack-A-Punch)
  • Daily Challenge
  • Prestige
  • Notebook (Inventory)
  • Unlocking Mods

Armi Modalità Zombie

  • Pistols
  • Luger
  • M1911
  • M712
  • Launchers
  • Fliegerfaust
  • Assault Rifles
  • FG-42
  • M1 Garand
  • M1941
  • M1A1
  • STG-44
  • SVT-40
  • Volkssturmgewehr
  • B.A.R.
  • Snipers
  • Kar98k
  • Karabin
  • Enfield
  • Springfield
  • LMGs
  • Lewis
  • MG15
  • MG42
  • Bren
  • Shotguns
  • Double Barrel
  • Trench Gun
  • Toggle Action
  • Model 21
  • SMG
  • MP28
  • MP40
  • PPSh-41
  • Thompson
  • Type 100
  • Melee Weapons
  • Trench Shovel
  • Bloodraven Sword
  • Wonder Weapons
  • Jack-in-the-Box
  • Bloodthirst
  • Reaper
  • Hurricane
  • Midnight

Per il leak completo vi rimandiamo al post su Reddit dove trovrete tanti altri dettagli su Call of Duty WWII. Ricordiamo che il gioco uscirà il 3 novembre su PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.

