Call of Duty WWII: un nuovo leak svela Perk, Armi e Casse Premio

Un utente di Reddit ha analizzato il codice sorgente della Beta PC di, scoprendo interessanti dettagli sulla armi, sui perk e su altri aspetti del gioco, tra cui le. Di seguito vi riportiamo quanto trapelato, attenzione perchè leggendo il testo potreste imbattervi in spoiler sulla storia o sulla modalità Zombie.

Nota Bene: i nomi riportati nell'elenco sono tratti dalla versione americana del gioco, in lingua inglese, le denominazioni italiane potrebbero variare. Non avendo dettagli precisi al momento, abbiamo lasciato i nomi originali.

Perk

Panzerblit

Kugelblitz

Schildblitz

Schnellblitz

Heilblitz

Faustblitz

Lebenblitz

Laufenblitz

Random Blitz Machine (Wunderfizz)

Perk per le Classi

Offense class with Freefire ability:

Control class with Shellshock ability

Support class with Frontline ability

Medic class with Camouflage ability

Leaked camo

Dutiful Medic

Exploit Weakness:

Explosives Handler

Fast Hands

Fiery Burst

Finishing Blow

Flak Jacket

Fragmentation Skull

Fully Loaded

Grenadier

Gung Ho!

Punishment

Hoarder

Determination

Long Lasting

Lucky Crit

Marksmanship

Mk. II

Sustain Zone

Team Effort

Stubborn

Ammo Carrier

Armored Up

Protector

Breathing Room

Charge the Line

Hand-to-Hand

Vicious

Exfiltration

Gameplay

Mystery Box

Ubersprengen (Pack-A-Punch)

Daily Challenge

Prestige

Notebook (Inventory)

Unlocking Mods

Armi Modalità Zombie

Pistols

Luger

M1911

M712

Launchers

Fliegerfaust

Assault Rifles

FG-42

M1 Garand

M1941

M1A1

STG-44

SVT-40

Volkssturmgewehr

B.A.R.

Snipers

Kar98k

Karabin

Enfield

Springfield

LMGs

Lewis

MG15

MG42

Bren

Shotguns

Double Barrel

Trench Gun

Toggle Action

Model 21

SMG

MP28

MP40

PPSh-41

Thompson

Type 100

Melee Weapons

Trench Shovel

Bloodraven Sword

Wonder Weapons

Jack-in-the-Box

Bloodthirst

Reaper

Hurricane

Midnight

Per il leak completo vi rimandiamo al post su Reddit dove trovrete tanti altri dettagli su Call of Duty WWII. Ricordiamo che il gioco uscirà il 3 novembre su PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.