Castlevania Dracula X e Mini Golf Resort tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Nintendo ha annunciato le novità della settimana in arrivo sull'eShop, disponibili dal prossimo 26 gennaio. Tra i titoli in arrivo su Nintendo 3DS troviamo Castlevania Dracula X per Virtual Console, Mini Golf Resort e Word Search 10K.

Novità Nintendo 3DS

  • Butterfly: Inchworm Animation II – €7.99
  • Candy Please! – €2.25
  • Mini Golf Resort – €4.99
  • Word Search 10K – €7.99
  • Castlevania Dracula X (SNES VC New 3DS, Konami) – €7.99

Sconti Wii U

  • Dragon Skills – €6.39
  • Island Flight Simulator – €6.39
  • Sweetest Thing – €5.59
  • Hot Rod Racer – €0.99
  • ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions! – €1.49

Offerte Nintendo 3DS

  • 3D Game Collection – €5.59
  • Atlantic Quest – €5.59
  • Kutar Apple – €0.69
  • Kutar Burger Factory – €0.69
  • Kutar End Credits – €0.69
  • Kutar Powder Factory – €0.69
  • Kutar Ski Lift – €0.69
  • Secret Agent Files: Miami – €6.39
  • Fantasy Pirates – €1.35
  • RV-7 My Drone – €0.89
  • Toys vs Monsters – €1.19
  • Van Helsing Sniper ZX100 – €1.99

Tutti i contenuti citati saranno disponibili per il download in Europa da giovedì 26 gennaio 2017, tranne dove diversamente specificato.

