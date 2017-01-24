Castlevania Dracula X e Mini Golf Resort tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Novità Nintendo 3DS
- Butterfly: Inchworm Animation II – €7.99
- Candy Please! – €2.25
- Mini Golf Resort – €4.99
- Word Search 10K – €7.99
- Castlevania Dracula X (SNES VC New 3DS, Konami) – €7.99
Sconti Wii U
- Dragon Skills – €6.39
- Island Flight Simulator – €6.39
- Sweetest Thing – €5.59
- Hot Rod Racer – €0.99
- ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions! – €1.49
Offerte Nintendo 3DS
- 3D Game Collection – €5.59
- Atlantic Quest – €5.59
- Kutar Apple – €0.69
- Kutar Burger Factory – €0.69
- Kutar End Credits – €0.69
- Kutar Powder Factory – €0.69
- Kutar Ski Lift – €0.69
- Secret Agent Files: Miami – €6.39
- Fantasy Pirates – €1.35
- RV-7 My Drone – €0.89
- Toys vs Monsters – €1.19
- Van Helsing Sniper ZX100 – €1.99
Tutti i contenuti citati saranno disponibili per il download in Europa da giovedì 26 gennaio 2017, tranne dove diversamente specificato.