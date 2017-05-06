Classifica giapponese: Monster Hunter XX è stato il gioco più scaricato a Marzo

Classifica Download Giappone Marzo 2017
Da segnalare anche il buon successo di Horizon Zero Dawn e di God of War III Remastered, inoltre in top ten trovano spazio anche Until Dawn, Snipperclips, Assassin's Creed Unity e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.
- [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 82.818 / 82.818 (Capcom)
- [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn – 47.479 / 47.479 (SIE)
- [PS4] God of War III: Remastered – 42.563 / 42.563 (SCE)
- [PS4] Until Dawn – 41.097 / 43.079 (SCE)
- [SWI] Snipperclips: Cut it Out, Together! – 39.726 / 39.726 (Nintendo)
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed: Unity – 35.182 / 171.833 (Ubisoft)
- [SWI] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 33.500 / 33.500 (Nintendo)
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – 33.196 / 159.885 (Ubisoft)
- [PS4] Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – 29.944 / 29.944 (Ubisoft)
- [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – 15.673 / 15.673 (Marvelous)
- [PS4] Nier: Automata – 11.689 / 49.869 (Square Enix) – {23/02/2017}
- [PS4] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight – 8.041 / 8.041 (Bandai Namco)
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX – 7.734 / 7.734 (Square Enix) – {09/03/2017}
- [PS4] Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition – 7.677 / 268.985 (SCE)
- [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 6.700 / 6.700 (Nintendo)
- [SWI] 1 2 Switch – 5.817 / 5.817 (Nintendo)
- [PSV] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight – 4.467 / 4.467 (Bandai Namco)
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 4.156 / 32.911 (Bandai Namco)
- [PS4] Nioh – 3.959 / 47.683 (Koei Tecmo)
- [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V – 3.884 / 27.278 (Take Two Interactive Japan)
- [SWI] Super Bomberman R – 3.822 / 3.822 (Konami)
- [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 2.771 / 31.526 (Bandai Namco)
- [3DS] Pokémon Sun / Moon – 2.681 / 91.148 (Pokémon Co.)
- [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 – Professional – 2.027 / 10.793 (Square Enix)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 1.933 / 10.548 (Nintendo)
- [PS4] Konoyo no Hate de Koi o Utau Shoujo: Yu-No – 1.881 / 1.881 (5pb.)
- [SWI] Puyo Puyo Tetris S – 1.482 / 1.482 (SEGA)
- [SWI] Dragon Quest Heroes I & II for Nintendo Switch – 1.305 / 1.305 (Square Enix)
- [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS – 1.003 / 17.590 (Nintendo)
- [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki – 455 / 7.834 (Level 5)
