Classifica giapponese: Monster Hunter XX è stato il gioco più scaricato a Marzo

diè stato il videogioco più scaricato a marzo in Giappone, con oltre 82,000 copie digitali vendute. Si tratta di una cifra non particolarmente elevata ma decisamente considerevole per quanto riguarda il mercato giapponese.

Classifica Download Giappone Marzo 2017

Da segnalare anche il buon successo di Horizon Zero Dawn e di God of War III Remastered, inoltre in top ten trovano spazio anche Until Dawn, Snipperclips, Assassin's Creed Unity e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

[3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 82.818 / 82.818 (Capcom) [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn – 47.479 / 47.479 (SIE) [PS4] God of War III: Remastered – 42.563 / 42.563 (SCE) [PS4] Until Dawn – 41.097 / 43.079 (SCE) [SWI] Snipperclips: Cut it Out, Together! – 39.726 / 39.726 (Nintendo) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed: Unity – 35.182 / 171.833 (Ubisoft) [SWI] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 33.500 / 33.500 (Nintendo) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – 33.196 / 159.885 (Ubisoft) [PS4] Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – 29.944 / 29.944 (Ubisoft) [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – 15.673 / 15.673 (Marvelous) [PS4] Nier: Automata – 11.689 / 49.869 (Square Enix) – {23/02/2017} [PS4] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight – 8.041 / 8.041 (Bandai Namco) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX – 7.734 / 7.734 (Square Enix) – {09/03/2017} [PS4] Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition – 7.677 / 268.985 (SCE) [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 6.700 / 6.700 (Nintendo) [SWI] 1 2 Switch – 5.817 / 5.817 (Nintendo) [PSV] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight – 4.467 / 4.467 (Bandai Namco) [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 4.156 / 32.911 (Bandai Namco) [PS4] Nioh – 3.959 / 47.683 (Koei Tecmo) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V – 3.884 / 27.278 (Take Two Interactive Japan) [SWI] Super Bomberman R – 3.822 / 3.822 (Konami) [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 2.771 / 31.526 (Bandai Namco) [3DS] Pokémon Sun / Moon – 2.681 / 91.148 (Pokémon Co.) [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 – Professional – 2.027 / 10.793 (Square Enix) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 1.933 / 10.548 (Nintendo) [PS4] Konoyo no Hate de Koi o Utau Shoujo: Yu-No – 1.881 / 1.881 (5pb.) [SWI] Puyo Puyo Tetris S – 1.482 / 1.482 (SEGA) [SWI] Dragon Quest Heroes I & II for Nintendo Switch – 1.305 / 1.305 (Square Enix) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS – 1.003 / 17.590 (Nintendo) [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki – 455 / 7.834 (Level 5)

Cosa ne pensate di questa classifica?