Classifica Most Wanted di Famitsu: Dragon Quest 11 ancora al primo posto

Di seguito, la classifica completa dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, aggiornata al 22 maggio 2017:
- PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1.511 voti
- [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 1.434 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1.063 voti
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 774 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 618 voti
- [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 604 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 448 voti
- [PS4] Tekken 7 – 438 voti
- [3DS] The Snack World – 429 voti
- [PS4] Everybody's Golf – 394 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 369 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 307 voti
- [NSW] ARMS – 300 voti
- [3DS] Radiant Historia Perfect Chronology – 280 voti
- [3DS] Hey! Pikmin – 277 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 270 voti
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Deep Strange Journey – 252 voti
- [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey – 242 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 239 voti
- [PSV] Death Mark – 233 voti
- [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 216 voti
- [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z – 214 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 201 voti
- [PS4] Gundam Versus – 199 voti
- [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection – 193 voti
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 190 voti
- [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 187 voti
- [PS4] Ys VIII – 180 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 178 voti
- [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 167 voti
La top 30 di Famitsu si chiude con Ys 8, Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories e Nights of Azure 2.
