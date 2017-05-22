L'Antro di Gaben (Nuova Serie) Oggi alle ore 17:00

Alla (ri)scoperta di Pony Island!

Classifica Most Wanted di Famitsu: Dragon Quest 11 ancora al primo posto

di
Come ogni lunedì, Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori: al primo posto troviamo Dragon Quest 11 per PlayStation 4, seguito dalla versione per Nintendo 3DS e da Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Di seguito, la classifica completa dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, aggiornata al 22 maggio 2017:

  1. PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1.511 voti
  2. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 1.434 voti
  3. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1.063 voti
  4. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 774 voti
  5. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 618 voti
  6. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 604 voti
  7. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 448 voti
  8. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 438 voti
  9. [3DS] The Snack World – 429 voti
  10. [PS4] Everybody's Golf – 394 voti
  11. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 369 voti
  12. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 307 voti
  13. [NSW] ARMS – 300 voti
  14. [3DS] Radiant Historia Perfect Chronology – 280 voti
  15. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin – 277 voti
  16. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 270 voti
  17. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Deep Strange Journey – 252 voti
  18. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey – 242 voti
  19. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 239 voti
  20. [PSV] Death Mark – 233 voti
  21. [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 216 voti
  22. [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z – 214 voti
  23. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 201 voti
  24. [PS4] Gundam Versus – 199 voti
  25. [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection – 193 voti
  26. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 190 voti
  27. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 187 voti
  28. [PS4] Ys VIII – 180 voti
  29. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 178 voti
  30. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 167 voti

La top 30 di Famitsu si chiude con Ys 8, Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories e Nights of Azure 2.

  • Contenuti più Letti