Classifica Software Giapponese: Yokai Watch 3 Sukiyaki debutta al primo posto

è stato il gioco più venduto in Giappone la scorsa settimana, con 337.979 copie. Al secondo posto troviamo invece(199,514 copie) seguito daa quota 168,072 pezzi.

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

In top ten trovano spazio anche SaGa Scarlet Grace, Yakuza 6, Final Fantasy XV, Miitopia e Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition.

[3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 337,979 [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 199,514 (2,578,960) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 168,072 (448,160) [PSV] SaGa: Scarlet Grace (Square Enix, 12/15/16) – 64,965 [PS4] Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Sega, 12/08/16) – 44,592 (262,760) [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 44,340 (814,603) [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo, 12/08/16) – 27,933 (55,023) [3DS] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes (Konami, 12/15/16) – 26,673 (New) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 20,488 (966,976) [3DS] Yokai Watch 3 Sushi/Tempura Blasters Treasure Pack (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 17,709 [Wii U] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Mojang, 06/23/16) – 16,315 (215,728) [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi Mura wo Tsukurun Desu (Nippon Columbia, 07/21/16) -15,638 (105,725) [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush (Nintendo, 10/20/16) – 15,635 (104,179) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 14,535 (52,695) [3DS] New Super Mario Bros 2 (Nintendo, 07/28/12) – 14,468 (2,488,181) [PS4] Watch Dogs 2 (Ubisoft, 12/01/16) – 10,995 (68,796) [PS4] The Last Guardian (SIE, 12/06/16) – 10,754 (93,014) [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo, 04/28/16) – 10,678 (496,521) [Wii U] Splatoon (Bundled Editions Included) (Nintendo, 05/28/15) – 8,654 (1,516,219) [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (12/01/11) – 8,299 (2,694,863)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

New Nintendo 3DS XL – 84,823 (67,247)

PlayStation 4 – 70,031 (82,218)

Nintendo 2DS – 39,218 (33,439)

PlayStation Vita – 36,214 (22,314)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 9,317 (7,499)

New Nintendo 3DS – 9,149 (7,887)

Wii U – 5,095 (4,656)

Xbox One – 1,872 (1,245)

PlayStation 3 – 925 (853)

Nintendo 3DS – 226 (314)

Nintendo 3DS XL – 62 (88)

Sul fronte hardware, New Nintendo 3DS XL domina la classifica con 84.000 pezzi, trainato dal successo di Yokai Watch 3, seguono PlayStation 4 e Nintendo 2DS. Xbox One e Wii U in crescita rispetto alla settimana scorsa, con rispettivamente 1,872 e 5,095 unità vendute.