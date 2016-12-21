Classifica Software Giapponese: Yokai Watch 3 Sukiyaki debutta al primo posto

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
In top ten trovano spazio anche SaGa Scarlet Grace, Yakuza 6, Final Fantasy XV, Miitopia e Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition.
- [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 337,979
- [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 199,514 (2,578,960)
- [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 168,072 (448,160)
- [PSV] SaGa: Scarlet Grace (Square Enix, 12/15/16) – 64,965
- [PS4] Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Sega, 12/08/16) – 44,592 (262,760)
- [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 44,340 (814,603)
- [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo, 12/08/16) – 27,933 (55,023)
- [3DS] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes (Konami, 12/15/16) – 26,673 (New)
- [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 20,488 (966,976)
- [3DS] Yokai Watch 3 Sushi/Tempura Blasters Treasure Pack (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 17,709
- [Wii U] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Mojang, 06/23/16) – 16,315 (215,728)
- [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi Mura wo Tsukurun Desu (Nippon Columbia, 07/21/16) -15,638 (105,725)
- [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush (Nintendo, 10/20/16) – 15,635 (104,179)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 14,535 (52,695)
- [3DS] New Super Mario Bros 2 (Nintendo, 07/28/12) – 14,468 (2,488,181)
- [PS4] Watch Dogs 2 (Ubisoft, 12/01/16) – 10,995 (68,796)
- [PS4] The Last Guardian (SIE, 12/06/16) – 10,754 (93,014)
- [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo, 04/28/16) – 10,678 (496,521)
- [Wii U] Splatoon (Bundled Editions Included) (Nintendo, 05/28/15) – 8,654 (1,516,219)
- [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (12/01/11) – 8,299 (2,694,863)
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- New Nintendo 3DS XL – 84,823 (67,247)
- PlayStation 4 – 70,031 (82,218)
- Nintendo 2DS – 39,218 (33,439)
- PlayStation Vita – 36,214 (22,314)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 9,317 (7,499)
- New Nintendo 3DS – 9,149 (7,887)
- Wii U – 5,095 (4,656)
- Xbox One – 1,872 (1,245)
- PlayStation 3 – 925 (853)
- Nintendo 3DS – 226 (314)
- Nintendo 3DS XL – 62 (88)
Sul fronte hardware, New Nintendo 3DS XL domina la classifica con 84.000 pezzi, trainato dal successo di Yokai Watch 3, seguono PlayStation 4 e Nintendo 2DS. Xbox One e Wii U in crescita rispetto alla settimana scorsa, con rispettivamente 1,872 e 5,095 unità vendute.