Classifica Software Giapponese: Yokai Watch 3 Sukiyaki debutta al primo posto

Yokai Watch 3 Sukiyaki è stato il gioco più venduto in Giappone la scorsa settimana, con 337.979 copie. Al secondo posto troviamo invece Pokemon Sole e Luna (199,514 copie) seguito da Super Mario Maker 3DS a quota 168,072 pezzi.

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
In top ten trovano spazio anche SaGa Scarlet Grace, Yakuza 6, Final Fantasy XV, Miitopia e Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition.

  1. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 337,979
  2. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 199,514 (2,578,960)
  3. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 168,072 (448,160)
  4. [PSV] SaGa: Scarlet Grace (Square Enix, 12/15/16) – 64,965
  5. [PS4] Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Sega, 12/08/16) – 44,592 (262,760)
  6. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 44,340 (814,603)
  7. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo, 12/08/16) – 27,933 (55,023)
  8. [3DS] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes (Konami, 12/15/16) – 26,673 (New)
  9. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 20,488 (966,976)
  10. [3DS] Yokai Watch 3 Sushi/Tempura Blasters Treasure Pack (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 17,709
  11. [Wii U] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Mojang, 06/23/16) – 16,315 (215,728)
  12. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi Mura wo Tsukurun Desu (Nippon Columbia, 07/21/16) -15,638 (105,725)
  13. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush (Nintendo, 10/20/16) – 15,635 (104,179)
  14. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 14,535 (52,695)
  15. [3DS] New Super Mario Bros 2 (Nintendo, 07/28/12) – 14,468 (2,488,181)
  16. [PS4] Watch Dogs 2 (Ubisoft, 12/01/16) – 10,995 (68,796)
  17. [PS4] The Last Guardian (SIE, 12/06/16) – 10,754 (93,014)
  18. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo, 04/28/16) – 10,678 (496,521)
  19. [Wii U] Splatoon (Bundled Editions Included) (Nintendo, 05/28/15) – 8,654 (1,516,219)
  20. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (12/01/11) – 8,299 (2,694,863)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  • New Nintendo 3DS XL – 84,823 (67,247)
  • PlayStation 4 – 70,031 (82,218)
  • Nintendo 2DS – 39,218 (33,439)
  • PlayStation Vita – 36,214 (22,314)
  • PlayStation 4 Pro – 9,317 (7,499)
  • New Nintendo 3DS – 9,149 (7,887)
  • Wii U – 5,095 (4,656)
  • Xbox One – 1,872 (1,245)
  • PlayStation 3 – 925 (853)
  • Nintendo 3DS – 226 (314)
  • Nintendo 3DS XL – 62 (88)

Sul fronte hardware, New Nintendo 3DS XL domina la classifica con 84.000 pezzi, trainato dal successo di Yokai Watch 3, seguono PlayStation 4 e Nintendo 2DS. Xbox One e Wii U in crescita rispetto alla settimana scorsa, con rispettivamente 1,872 e 5,095 unità vendute.

Classifica Software Giapponese

Classifica Software Giapponese