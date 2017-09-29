Commodore 64 Mini: California Games, Firelord e Speedball 2 tra i giochi inclusi

Questi i titoli riportati al momento sul sito ufficiale di C64 Mini:
- AlleyKat
- Anarchy
- Armalyte Competition Edition
- Avenger
- Battle Valley
- Bounder
- California Games
- Chip's Challenge
- Confuzion
- Cosmic Causeway Trailblazer II
- Creatures
- Cyberdyne Warrior
- Cybernoid II The Revenge
- Cybernoid The Fighting Machine
- Deflektor
- Everyone's A Wally
- Firelord
- Gribbly's Day Out
- Hawkeye
- Heartland
- Herobotix
- Highway Encounter
- Hunter's Moon
- Hysteria
- Impossible Mission
- Impossible Mission II Insects In Space
- Mega Apocalypse
- Mission A.D
- MontyMole
- Monty on the Run
- Nebulus
- Netherworld
- NobbytheAardvark
- Nodes Of Yesod
- Paradroid
- Pitstop II
- RanaRama
- Robin Of The Wood
- Rubicon
- Skate Crazy
- Skool Daze
- Slayer
- Snare
- Speedball
- Speedball II Brutal Deluxe
- Spindizzy
- Star Paws
- Steel
- Stormlord
- Street Sports Baseball
- Summer Games II
- Super Cycle
- Temple of ApshaiTrilogy
- The Arc Of Yesod
- ThingBounces Back
- Thing on a Spring
- Trailblazer
- Uchi Mata
- Uridium
- WhoDaresWins II
- Winter Games
- World Games
- Zynaps
Tra i giochi presenti nel Commodore 64 Mini troviamo Speedball 2 Brutal Deluxe, California Games, Firelord, Avenger, Nebulus, Trailblazer, Mission Impossible e Mission Impossibile II. Commodore 64 Mini sarà disponibile nei primi mesi del 2018 al prezzo di 79,99 euro.
