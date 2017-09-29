Commodore 64 Mini: California Games, Firelord e Speedball 2 tra i giochi inclusi

Logo Everyeye.it

di
A poche ore dall'annuncio ufficiale, compare la lista (non definitiva) dei giochi inclusi nel Commodore 64 Mini. Un elenco parziale, che non comprende tutti i 64 giochi precaricati in memoria, la lista completa verrà diffusa probabilmente nelle prossime settimane.

Questi i titoli riportati al momento sul sito ufficiale di C64 Mini:

  • AlleyKat
  • Anarchy
  • Armalyte Competition Edition
  • Avenger
  • Battle Valley
  • Bounder
  • California Games
  • Chip's Challenge
  • Confuzion
  • Cosmic Causeway Trailblazer II
  • Creatures
  • Cyberdyne Warrior
  • Cybernoid II The Revenge
  • Cybernoid The Fighting Machine
  • Deflektor
  • Everyone's A Wally
  • Firelord
  • Gribbly's Day Out
  • Hawkeye
  • Heartland
  • Herobotix
  • Highway Encounter
  • Hunter's Moon
  • Hysteria
  • Impossible Mission
  • Impossible Mission II Insects In Space
  • Mega Apocalypse
  • Mission A.D
  • MontyMole
  • Monty on the Run
  • Nebulus
  • Netherworld
  • NobbytheAardvark
  • Nodes Of Yesod
  • Paradroid
  • Pitstop II
  • RanaRama
  • Robin Of The Wood
  • Rubicon
  • Skate Crazy
  • Skool Daze
  • Slayer
  • Snare
  • Speedball
  • Speedball II Brutal Deluxe
  • Spindizzy
  • Star Paws
  • Steel
  • Stormlord
  • Street Sports Baseball
  • Summer Games II
  • Super Cycle
  • Temple of ApshaiTrilogy
  • The Arc Of Yesod
  • ThingBounces Back
  • Thing on a Spring
  • Trailblazer
  • Uchi Mata
  • Uridium
  • WhoDaresWins II
  • Winter Games
  • World Games
  • Zynaps

Tra i giochi presenti nel Commodore 64 Mini troviamo Speedball 2 Brutal Deluxe, California Games, Firelord, Avenger, Nebulus, Trailblazer, Mission Impossible e Mission Impossibile II. Commodore 64 Mini sarà disponibile nei primi mesi del 2018 al prezzo di 79,99 euro.

