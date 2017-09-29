Commodore 64 Mini: California Games, Firelord e Speedball 2 tra i giochi inclusi

A poche ore dall'annuncio ufficiale, compare la lista (non definitiva) dei giochi inclusi nel. Un elenco parziale, che non comprende tutti i 64 giochi precaricati in memoria, la lista completa verrà diffusa probabilmente nelle prossime settimane.

Questi i titoli riportati al momento sul sito ufficiale di C64 Mini:

AlleyKat

Anarchy

Armalyte Competition Edition

Avenger

Battle Valley

Bounder

California Games

Chip's Challenge

Confuzion

Cosmic Causeway Trailblazer II

Creatures

Cyberdyne Warrior

Cybernoid II The Revenge

Cybernoid The Fighting Machine

Deflektor

Everyone's A Wally

Firelord

Gribbly's Day Out

Hawkeye

Heartland

Herobotix

Highway Encounter

Hunter's Moon

Hysteria

Impossible Mission

Impossible Mission II Insects In Space

Mega Apocalypse

Mission A.D

MontyMole

Monty on the Run

Nebulus

Netherworld

NobbytheAardvark

Nodes Of Yesod

Paradroid

Pitstop II

RanaRama

Robin Of The Wood

Rubicon

Skate Crazy

Skool Daze

Slayer

Snare

Speedball

Speedball II Brutal Deluxe

Spindizzy

Star Paws

Steel

Stormlord

Street Sports Baseball

Summer Games II

Super Cycle

Temple of ApshaiTrilogy

The Arc Of Yesod

ThingBounces Back

Thing on a Spring

Trailblazer

Uchi Mata

Uridium

WhoDaresWins II

Winter Games

World Games

Zynaps

Tra i giochi presenti nel Commodore 64 Mini troviamo Speedball 2 Brutal Deluxe, California Games, Firelord, Avenger, Nebulus, Trailblazer, Mission Impossible e Mission Impossibile II. Commodore 64 Mini sarà disponibile nei primi mesi del 2018 al prezzo di 79,99 euro.