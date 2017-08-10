Logo Everyeye.it

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy torna a dominare la classifica australiana

di
Dopo aver mantenuto la prima posizione nella classifica di vendita di Luglio in Italia e nel Regno Unito, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy torna a dominare anche le classifiche di Australia e Nuova Zelanda, confermandosi un successo su scala mondiale.

Di seguito vi riportiamo le classifiche dei 10 giochi più venduti in Australia, suddivise in base alle varie piattaforme:

Tutte le piattaforme

  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Rugby League Live 4
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Splatoon 2
  • Prey
  • Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  • Mario Kart 8
  • Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

PS4

  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Rugby League Live 4
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Prey
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  • Rainbow Six: Siege
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn
  • The Last of Us

Xbox One

  • Rugby League Live 4
  • Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
  • Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  • Prey
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Forza Horizon 3
  • Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Minecraft
  • Rainbow Six Siege

Wii U

  • Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Star Fox Zero
  • Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash
  • Minecraft
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win
  • Yoshi's Wooly World
  • Mario Party 10
  • Mario Kart 8
  • Super Mario 3D World
  • Super Smash Bros.

PlayStation Vita

  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  • God Wars: Future Past
  • Minecraft
  • Phineas & Ferb: Day of Doofenshmirtz
  • World of Final Fantasy
  • Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Looney Tunes Galactic Sports
  • Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
  • Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

3DS

  • Miitopia
  • Pokemon Sun
  • Hey! Pikmin
  • Pokemon Moon
  • Donkey Kong Country: Returns
  • Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
  • Mario Kart 7
  • Super Mario Maker
  • Super Smash Bros.
  • Ever Oasis

Nintendo Switch

  • Splatoon 2
  • Mario Kart 8
  • Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Arms
  • 1-2-Switch
  • Just Dance 2017
  • Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
  • Lego City Undercover
  • Disgaea 5 Complete
  • Super Bomberman R

PC

  • The Sims 4
  • Prey
  • Battlefield 1
  • The Sims 4 City Living
  • Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection
  • Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • The Sims 4 Get to Work
  • World of Warcraft: Legion
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Grand Theft Auto V

A seguire vi elenchiamo anche le classifiche dei 10 giochi più venduti in Nuova Zelanda:

Tutte le piattaforme

  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Rugby League Live 4
  • Tekken 7
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  • EA Sports UFC 2
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn
  • Battlefield 1
  • Fallout 4
  • Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

PS4

  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Rugby League Live 4
  • Tekken 7
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  • EA Sports UFC 2
  • Fallout 4
  • Doom
  • Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Xbox One

  • Forza Horizon 3
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  • Rugby League Live 4
  • Battlefield 1
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Forza Motorsport 6
  • Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  • Minecraft
  • Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Wii U

  • Star Fox Zero
  • Pikmin 3
  • Yoshi's Wooly World
  • Batman: Arkham Origins
  • Terraria
  • Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Art Academy Atelier
  • Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
  • Darksiders II
  • Disney Infinity 3.0

PlayStation Vita

  • BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Extend
  • Child of Light
  • Gravity Rush
  • Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • Lego The Hobbit
  • Lego: Jurassic World
  • Phineas & Ferb: Day of Doofenshmirtz
  • The Lego Movie Video Game

3DS

  • Pokemon Moon
  • Pokemon Sun
  • Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
  • Miitopia
  • Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
  • Super Mario Maker
  • Mario Kart 7
  • Pokemon X
  • Hey! Pikmin
  • Harvest Moon: Skytree Village

Nintendo Switch

  • Splatoon 2
  • Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Mario Kart 8
  • 1-2-Switch
  • Arms
  • Just Dance 2017
  • Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win
  • Lego City Undercover
  • Disgaea 5 Complete

PC

  • The Sims 4
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  • The Sims 4 Get To Work
  • Overwatch
  • Battlefield 1
  • Starcraft II: Battle Chest
  • The Sims 4 Get Together
  • Prey
  • Titanfall 2

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy era stato scalzato temporaneamente dalla prima posizione la scorsa settimana, quando è stato pubblicato Rugby League Live 4, simulazione di rugby che ha debuttato in prima posizione sia in Australia che Nuova Zelanda (la cosa non sorprende più di tanto, considerando la popolarità di questo sport in quei territori). Vi ricordiamo che Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy è attualmente disponibile per Playstation 4, ma diversi indizi lasciano intendere che potrebbe giungere su altre piattaforme.

FONTE: Gamespot
