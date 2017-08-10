Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy torna a dominare la classifica australiana

Dopo aver mantenuto la prima posizione nella classifica di vendita di Luglio ine neltorna a dominare anche le classifiche di Australia e Nuova Zelanda, confermandosi un successo su scala mondiale.

Di seguito vi riportiamo le classifiche dei 10 giochi più venduti in Australia, suddivise in base alle varie piattaforme:

Tutte le piattaforme

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Rugby League Live 4

Grand Theft Auto V

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Splatoon 2

Prey

Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Mario Kart 8

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

PS4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Rugby League Live 4

Grand Theft Auto V

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Prey

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Rainbow Six: Siege

Horizon: Zero Dawn

The Last of Us

Xbox One

Rugby League Live 4

Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Prey

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Grand Theft Auto V

Forza Horizon 3

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Minecraft

Rainbow Six Siege

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Star Fox Zero

Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash

Minecraft

Cars 3: Driven to Win

Yoshi's Wooly World

Mario Party 10

Mario Kart 8

Super Mario 3D World

Super Smash Bros.

PlayStation Vita

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

God Wars: Future Past

Minecraft

Phineas & Ferb: Day of Doofenshmirtz

World of Final Fantasy

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Looney Tunes Galactic Sports

Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

3DS

Miitopia

Pokemon Sun

Hey! Pikmin

Pokemon Moon

Donkey Kong Country: Returns

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon

Mario Kart 7

Super Mario Maker

Super Smash Bros.

Ever Oasis

Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 2

Mario Kart 8

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Arms

1-2-Switch

Just Dance 2017

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

Lego City Undercover

Disgaea 5 Complete

Super Bomberman R

PC

The Sims 4

Prey

Battlefield 1

The Sims 4 City Living

Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

The Sims 4 Get to Work

World of Warcraft: Legion

Rainbow Six Siege

Grand Theft Auto V

A seguire vi elenchiamo anche le classifiche dei 10 giochi più venduti in Nuova Zelanda:

Tutte le piattaforme

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Rugby League Live 4

Tekken 7

Grand Theft Auto V

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

EA Sports UFC 2

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Battlefield 1

Fallout 4

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

PS4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Rugby League Live 4

Tekken 7

Grand Theft Auto V

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

EA Sports UFC 2

Fallout 4

Doom

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Xbox One

Forza Horizon 3

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Rugby League Live 4

Battlefield 1

Grand Theft Auto V

Forza Motorsport 6

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Minecraft

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Wii U

Star Fox Zero

Pikmin 3

Yoshi's Wooly World

Batman: Arkham Origins

Terraria

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Art Academy Atelier

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Darksiders II

Disney Infinity 3.0

PlayStation Vita

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Extend

Child of Light

Gravity Rush

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Lego The Hobbit

Lego: Jurassic World

Phineas & Ferb: Day of Doofenshmirtz

The Lego Movie Video Game

3DS

Pokemon Moon

Pokemon Sun

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy

Miitopia

Pokemon Alpha Sapphire

Super Mario Maker

Mario Kart 7

Pokemon X

Hey! Pikmin

Harvest Moon: Skytree Village

Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 2

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Mario Kart 8

1-2-Switch

Arms

Just Dance 2017

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

Cars 3: Driven to Win

Lego City Undercover

Disgaea 5 Complete

PC

The Sims 4

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

The Sims 4 Get To Work

Overwatch

Battlefield 1

Starcraft II: Battle Chest

The Sims 4 Get Together

Prey

Titanfall 2

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy era stato scalzato temporaneamente dalla prima posizione la scorsa settimana, quando è stato pubblicato Rugby League Live 4, simulazione di rugby che ha debuttato in prima posizione sia in Australia che Nuova Zelanda (la cosa non sorprende più di tanto, considerando la popolarità di questo sport in quei territori). Vi ricordiamo che Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy è attualmente disponibile per Playstation 4, ma diversi indizi lasciano intendere che potrebbe giungere su altre piattaforme.