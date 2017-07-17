Crash Bandicoot Trilogy svetta ancora al primo posto della classifica italiana

Dopo il debutto in cima alla top 10 software per console italiana, la trilogia dedicata al marsupiale più famoso dei videogiochi continua a primeggiare tra le preferenze dei giocatori dello stivale.

Invariato anche il resto del podio, dove a far compagnia alla Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy rimangono Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (secondo posto) e GTA V Grand Theft Auto (terzo posto). Per quanto riguarda il mercato PC, a farla da padrone è The Sims 4 di Electronic Arts, seguito da GTA V Grand Theft Auto e Call of Duty Black Ops II.

Di seguito vi riportiamo le top 10 complete relative alla settimana dal 3 luglio 2017 al 9 luglio 2017:

Top 10 console

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PlayStation 4, Activision) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (PlayStation 4, Ubisoft) Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 4, Rockstar) Minecraft (PlayStation 4, Sony) MotoGP (PlayStation 4, Milestone) Final Fantasy XV (PlayStation 4, Square Enix) Rocket League Collector's Edition (PlayStation 4, 505 Games) For Honor (PlayStation 4, Ubisoft) Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PlayStation 4, Square Enix) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch, Nintendo)

Top 10 PC

The Sims 4 (EA) Grand Theft Auto (Rockstar) Call of Duty: Black Ops II Re (Activision) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision) The Sims 4 Limited Edition (EA) Farming Simulator 17 (Focus Home Interactive) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Activision) Football Manager 2017 (Sega) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision) Need for Speed (EA)

Vi ricordiamo che Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - al momento - è disponibile in esclusiva per PlayStation 4.