Crash Bandicoot Trilogy svetta ancora al primo posto della classifica italiana

Invariato anche il resto del podio, dove a far compagnia alla Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy rimangono Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (secondo posto) e GTA V Grand Theft Auto (terzo posto). Per quanto riguarda il mercato PC, a farla da padrone è The Sims 4 di Electronic Arts, seguito da GTA V Grand Theft Auto e Call of Duty Black Ops II.
Di seguito vi riportiamo le top 10 complete relative alla settimana dal 3 luglio 2017 al 9 luglio 2017:
Top 10 console
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PlayStation 4, Activision)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (PlayStation 4, Ubisoft)
- Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 4, Rockstar)
- Minecraft (PlayStation 4, Sony)
- MotoGP (PlayStation 4, Milestone)
- Final Fantasy XV (PlayStation 4, Square Enix)
- Rocket League Collector's Edition (PlayStation 4, 505 Games)
- For Honor (PlayStation 4, Ubisoft)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PlayStation 4, Square Enix)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch, Nintendo)
Top 10 PC
- The Sims 4 (EA)
- Grand Theft Auto (Rockstar)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Re (Activision)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision)
- The Sims 4 Limited Edition (EA)
- Farming Simulator 17 (Focus Home Interactive)
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Activision)
- Football Manager 2017 (Sega)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision)
- Need for Speed (EA)
Vi ricordiamo che Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - al momento - è disponibile in esclusiva per PlayStation 4.
