Crystal Dynamics festeggia il 25° anniversario con un bundle su Game Changer

Crystal Classics Game Bundle (1 Dollaro)
- Legacy of Kain Defiance
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver
- Blood Omen 2 Legacy of Kain
- Project Snowblind
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 2
- Pandemonium
Tomb Raider Game Bundle (15 Dollari)
- Tomb Raider (2013)
- Tomb Raider Underworld
- Tomb Raider Anniversary
- Tomb Raider Legend
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
25th Anniversary Game Bundle (25 Dollari)
- Tomb Raider (2013)
- Tomb Raider Underworld
- Tomb Raider Anniversary
- Tomb Raider Legend
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver
- Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
- Project Snowblind
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 2
- Pandemonium
Disponibile inoltre lo speciale GameChanger Swag Bundle (50 dollari) che include tutti i contenuti elencati prima e il GameChanger Charity Swag Pack. Per tutti i dettagli vi rimandiamo a questo indirizzo.
