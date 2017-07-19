Destiny 2 Beta Adesso online

Giochiamo in diretta con la Beta di Destiny 2 su PS4!

Crystal Dynamics festeggia il 25° anniversario con un bundle su Game Changer

Crystal Dynamics si appresta a festeggiare il suo venticinquesimo anniversario con uno speciale bundle su Game Changer, che permetterà ai giocatori di acquistare vari pacchetti contenenti i migliori titoli dello studio a prezzi decisamente vantaggiosi.

Crystal Classics Game Bundle (1 Dollaro)

  • Legacy of Kain Defiance
  • Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver
  • Blood Omen 2 Legacy of Kain
  • Project Snowblind
  • Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 2
  • Pandemonium

Tomb Raider Game Bundle (15 Dollari)

  • Tomb Raider (2013)
  • Tomb Raider Underworld
  • Tomb Raider Anniversary
  • Tomb Raider Legend
  • Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

25th Anniversary Game Bundle (25 Dollari)

  • Tomb Raider (2013)
  • Tomb Raider Underworld
  • Tomb Raider Anniversary
  • Tomb Raider Legend
  • Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
  • Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver
  • Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
  • Project Snowblind
  • Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 2
  • Pandemonium

Disponibile inoltre lo speciale GameChanger Swag Bundle (50 dollari) che include tutti i contenuti elencati prima e il GameChanger Charity Swag Pack. Per tutti i dettagli vi rimandiamo a questo indirizzo.

