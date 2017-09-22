Cuphead: trapela la lista completa degli obiettivi sbloccabili

Logo Everyeye.it

True Achievments ha pubblicato la lista degli obiettivi sbloccabili di , uno dei titoli più attesi del mese di settembre. Il gioco proporrà 24 diversi achievements, tre di quali segreti, per un totale di 1.000 punti G.

Molte sfide sono legate al superamento dei livelli e dei boss ma non mancano obiettivi da sbloccare in co-op.

Obiettivi Cuphead

  • Taking Names - Defeat a boss 10
  • King - Obtain an A-Rank or higher on all bosses in Inkwell Isle Hell 50
  • Souls Saved - Complete the game on Normal 100
  • Beat The Devil At His Own Game - Complete the game on Expert 100
  • Butter-and-Egg Man - Buy everything in Porkrind's Shop 40
  • Secret Achievement - 10
  • Perfect Run - Complete a level without getting hit - 30
  • Coffers Full - Get every coin in all of the levels - 60
  • Bouncing Ball - Parry five times before hitting the ground - 40
  • Parry Persistance - Complete 20 parries - 10
  • Parry Performance - Complete 100 parries - 25
  • Ceramic Strike - Defeat a boss with an Extra Special move 15
  • Porcelain Power - Defeat a boss with a Super Art - 20
  • Magician Lord - Obtain all Super Arts - 30
  • A Walk in the Park - Defeat every boss in Inkwell Isle I 30
  • A Day at the Fair - Defeat every boss in Inkwell Isle II 40
  • A Trip Downtown - Defeat every boss in Inkwell Isle III 50
  • Casino Night - Complete the Casino 60
  • Secret Achievement - 70
  • Secret Achievement - 10
  • Put On a Show - Get an S-Rank - 50
  • Sheriff - Obtain an A-Rank or higher on all bosses in Inkwell Isle I 50
  • Boss - Obtain an A-Rank or higher on all bosses in Inkwell Isle II 50
  • Mayor - Obtain an A-Rank or higher on all bosses in Inkwell Isle III 50

Cuphead sarà disponibile dal 29 settembre su Xbox One e PC, distribuito su Windows Store, Steam e GOG.

FONTE: True Achievments
