Cuphead: trapela la lista completa degli obiettivi sbloccabili

Molte sfide sono legate al superamento dei livelli e dei boss ma non mancano obiettivi da sbloccare in co-op.
Obiettivi Cuphead
- Taking Names - Defeat a boss 10
- King - Obtain an A-Rank or higher on all bosses in Inkwell Isle Hell 50
- Souls Saved - Complete the game on Normal 100
- Beat The Devil At His Own Game - Complete the game on Expert 100
- Butter-and-Egg Man - Buy everything in Porkrind's Shop 40
- Secret Achievement - 10
- Perfect Run - Complete a level without getting hit - 30
- Coffers Full - Get every coin in all of the levels - 60
- Bouncing Ball - Parry five times before hitting the ground - 40
- Parry Persistance - Complete 20 parries - 10
- Parry Performance - Complete 100 parries - 25
- Ceramic Strike - Defeat a boss with an Extra Special move 15
- Porcelain Power - Defeat a boss with a Super Art - 20
- Magician Lord - Obtain all Super Arts - 30
- A Walk in the Park - Defeat every boss in Inkwell Isle I 30
- A Day at the Fair - Defeat every boss in Inkwell Isle II 40
- A Trip Downtown - Defeat every boss in Inkwell Isle III 50
- Casino Night - Complete the Casino 60
- Secret Achievement - 70
- Secret Achievement - 10
- Put On a Show - Get an S-Rank - 50
- Sheriff - Obtain an A-Rank or higher on all bosses in Inkwell Isle I 50
- Boss - Obtain an A-Rank or higher on all bosses in Inkwell Isle II 50
- Mayor - Obtain an A-Rank or higher on all bosses in Inkwell Isle III 50
Cuphead sarà disponibile dal 29 settembre su Xbox One e PC, distribuito su Windows Store, Steam e GOG.
FONTE: True Achievments
