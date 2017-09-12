Logo Everyeye.it

  Dark Souls 3, Red Dead Redemption e XCOM 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Dark Souls 3, Red Dead Redemption e XCOM 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana: tantissime offerte sui migliori titoli per Xbox One e Xbox 360, riservate agli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold.

Giochi Xbox One
Tra i giochi in promozione questa settimana troviamo Dark Souls III, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, FIFA 17, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto V, MXGP3, XCOM 2 e Tekken 7.

  • Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
  • Dark Souls III Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Dark Souls III – Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Deformers Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • FIFA 17 Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Fortnite – Deluxe Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight
  • Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership Add-On 85% Spotlight
  • Get Even Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 15% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Whale Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 10% DWG
  • Has-Been Heroes Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • LA Cops Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Little Nightmares Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition Xbox One Game 20% Pub Sale
  • Micro Machines World Series Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) Add-On 60% DWG
  • Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) Add-On 60% DWG
  • Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • MotoGP17 Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • MXGP3 Xbox One Game 45% DWG
  • Necropolis Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Project CARS Digital Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Sheltered Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Song of the Deep Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Spy Chameleon Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 85% DWG
  • Tekken 7 Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale
  • Tekken 7 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% Pub Sale
  • The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Wheels of Aurelia Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • XCOM 2 Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Giochi Xbox 360

  • Armored Core: Verdict Day Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
  • Beautiful Katamari Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
  • Bully Scholarship Edition Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Games On Demand 70% Spotlight
  • Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
  • Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
  • Duke Nukem Forever Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Enslaved Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
  • Eternal Sonata Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
  • Farming Simulator – Marshall Equipment Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator – Titanium Equipment Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator – Titanium Vehicles Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator – Ursus Equipment Pack Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator – Ursus Vehicles Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator – Väderstad Equipment Pack Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Galaga Legions Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
  • Grand Theft Auto IV Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony Add-On 60% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned Add-On 50% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8) Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Red Dead Redemption – Undead Nightmare Pack Add-On 50% DWG
  • Red Dead Redemption Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • SoulCalibur II HD Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
  • SoulCalibur V Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
  • Tales of Vesperia Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
  • Tekken 6 Backward Compatible 67% Spotlight
  • Tekken 6 Tag Tournament 2 Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
  • The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Games On Demand 80% DWG

Gli sconti indicati sono validi fino al 19 settembre, tranne dove indicato diversamente.

