Dark Souls 3, Red Dead Redemption e XCOM 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Giochi Xbox One
Tra i giochi in promozione questa settimana troviamo Dark Souls III, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, FIFA 17, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto V, MXGP3, XCOM 2 e Tekken 7.
- Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
- Dark Souls III Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
- Dark Souls III – Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
- Deformers Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
- FIFA 17 Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Fortnite – Deluxe Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight
- Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership Add-On 85% Spotlight
- Get Even Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 15% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V: Whale Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 10% DWG
- Has-Been Heroes Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- LA Cops Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Little Nightmares Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition Xbox One Game 20% Pub Sale
- Micro Machines World Series Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) Add-On 60% DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) Add-On 60% DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- MotoGP17 Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- MXGP3 Xbox One Game 45% DWG
- Necropolis Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Project CARS Digital Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
- Sheltered Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Song of the Deep Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Spy Chameleon Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 85% DWG
- Tekken 7 Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale
- Tekken 7 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% Pub Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Wheels of Aurelia Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- XCOM 2 Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Giochi Xbox 360
- Armored Core: Verdict Day Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
- Beautiful Katamari Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
- Bully Scholarship Edition Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Games On Demand 70% Spotlight
- Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
- Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
- Duke Nukem Forever Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Enslaved Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
- Eternal Sonata Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
- Farming Simulator – Marshall Equipment Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator – Titanium Equipment Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator – Titanium Vehicles Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator – Ursus Equipment Pack Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator – Ursus Vehicles Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator – Väderstad Equipment Pack Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Galaga Legions Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto IV Games On Demand 60% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony Add-On 60% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned Add-On 50% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) Games On Demand 60% DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8) Games On Demand 60% DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Games On Demand 60% DWG
- Red Dead Redemption – Undead Nightmare Pack Add-On 50% DWG
- Red Dead Redemption Games On Demand 67% DWG
- SoulCalibur II HD Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
- SoulCalibur V Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
- Tales of Vesperia Games On Demand 75% Spotlight
- Tekken 6 Backward Compatible 67% Spotlight
- Tekken 6 Tag Tournament 2 Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Games On Demand 80% DWG
Gli sconti indicati sono validi fino al 19 settembre, tranne dove indicato diversamente.
