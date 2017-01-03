Dead Island Retro Revenge e Assetto Corsa tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Xbox One
Tra i Deals with Gold della settimana per Xbox One trovano spazio Dead Island Riptide, Dead Island Definitive Edition e Dead Island Retro Revenge, senza dimenticare The Telltale Collection e Sword Coast Legends, quest'ultimo scontato anche per gli abbonati Silver.
- Adam's Venture Origins 50%
- Dead Island Definitive Edition 50%
- Dead Island Retro Revenge 40%
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition 50%
- Momentum 33%
- The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack 50%
- The Long Dark (Game Preview) 50%
- Assetto Corsa 33%
- Assetto Corsa Season Pass 33%
- Awesomenauts Assemble! 33%
- The Telltale Collection 67%
- Ultimate Overdrive Pack Awesomenauts Assemble! 33%
- Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition 67%
- Sword Coast Legends 50% (anche per abbonati Silver)
Xbox 360
- Defiance Apex Arkhunter 50%
- Defiance Evolved Arkhunter 50%
- MX vs ATV Supercross 75%
- MX vs ATV Untamed 75%
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants 75%
- Port Royale 3 Dawn of Pirates 50%
- Port Royale 3 Harbour Master 50%
- Port Royale 3 New Adventures 50%
- Defiance Gold Edition 35%
- MX vs ATV Alive 80%
- MX vs ATV Reflex 85%
Le offerte Deals with Gold sono valide fino al 9 gennaio 2017 esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.