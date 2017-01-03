Dead Island Retro Revenge e Assetto Corsa tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i Deals with Gold della settimana, le offerte sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360 dedicate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold. Tra i titoli in promozione troviamo

Xbox One

Tra i Deals with Gold della settimana per Xbox One trovano spazio Dead Island Riptide, Dead Island Definitive Edition e Dead Island Retro Revenge, senza dimenticare The Telltale Collection e Sword Coast Legends, quest'ultimo scontato anche per gli abbonati Silver.

Adam's Venture Origins 50%

Dead Island Definitive Edition 50%

Dead Island Retro Revenge 40%

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition 50%

Momentum 33%

The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack 50%

The Long Dark (Game Preview) 50%

Assetto Corsa 33%

Assetto Corsa Season Pass 33%

Awesomenauts Assemble! 33%

The Telltale Collection 67%

Ultimate Overdrive Pack Awesomenauts Assemble! 33%

Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition 67%

Sword Coast Legends 50% (anche per abbonati Silver)

Xbox 360

Defiance Apex Arkhunter 50%

Defiance Evolved Arkhunter 50%

MX vs ATV Supercross 75%

MX vs ATV Untamed 75%

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants 75%

Port Royale 3 Dawn of Pirates 50%

Port Royale 3 Harbour Master 50%

Port Royale 3 New Adventures 50%

Defiance Gold Edition 35%

MX vs ATV Alive 80%

MX vs ATV Reflex 85%

Le offerte Deals with Gold sono valide fino al 9 gennaio 2017 esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.