(dis)Comfort Zone Outlast Oggi alle ore 21:00

Francesco Fossetti vs Outlast! (Primo Episodio)

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. Dead Island Retro Revenge e Assetto Corsa tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Dead Island Retro Revenge e Assetto Corsa tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i Deals with Gold della settimana, le offerte sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360 dedicate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold. Tra i titoli in promozione troviamo Dead Island Definitive Edition, The Long Dark, Assetto Corsa e Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition.

Xbox One
Tra i Deals with Gold della settimana per Xbox One trovano spazio Dead Island Riptide, Dead Island Definitive Edition e Dead Island Retro Revenge, senza dimenticare The Telltale Collection e Sword Coast Legends, quest'ultimo scontato anche per gli abbonati Silver.

  • Adam's Venture Origins 50%
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition 50%
  • Dead Island Retro Revenge 40%
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition 50%
  • Momentum 33%
  • The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack 50%
  • The Long Dark (Game Preview) 50%
  • Assetto Corsa 33%
  • Assetto Corsa Season Pass 33%
  • Awesomenauts Assemble! 33%
  • The Telltale Collection 67%
  • Ultimate Overdrive Pack Awesomenauts Assemble! 33%
  • Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition 67%
  • Sword Coast Legends 50% (anche per abbonati Silver)

Xbox 360

  • Defiance Apex Arkhunter 50%
  • Defiance Evolved Arkhunter 50%
  • MX vs ATV Supercross 75%
  • MX vs ATV Untamed 75%
  • Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants 75%
  • Port Royale 3 Dawn of Pirates 50%
  • Port Royale 3 Harbour Master 50%
  • Port Royale 3 New Adventures 50%
  • Defiance Gold Edition 35%
  • MX vs ATV Alive 80%
  • MX vs ATV Reflex 85%

Le offerte Deals with Gold sono valide fino al 9 gennaio 2017 esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Liberty City sarà presto esplorabile in GTA V grazie a una nuova mod
  2. Da Final Fantasy a Street Fighter: gli anniversari più importanti del 2017
Xbox Live

Xbox Live