Dead Rising 4, Battlefield 1 e FIFA 17 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold, con tantissime offerte sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Da segnalare anche i Publisher Sale sui più recenti titoli targati

Xbox One (Sconti Xbox LIVE Gold)

Tra le offerte della settimana troviamo Dead Rising 4, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt con relative espansioni, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Strider, Mega Man Legacy Collection e The Escapists.

Xbox One (Offerte Silver)

Gli utenti Silver potranno approfittare degli Sconti Publisher dedicati ad Electronic Arts, con offerte su titoli del calibro di Battlefield 1, Star Wars Battlefront, Unravel e Titanfall 2.

Xbox 360 (Offerte Gold)

Sconti anche per i possessori di Xbox 360, che potranno acquistare Call of Duty Black Ops 2, Mega Man 2, Lost Planet 2 e The Witcher 2 a prezzi scontatissimi.

Xbox 360 (Sconti Silver)

Tutte le offerte segnalate sono attualmente in corso su Xbox Store e termineranno il prossimo 13 marzo.