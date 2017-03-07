  1. HOME Videogiochi
Dead Rising 4, Battlefield 1 e FIFA 17 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold, con tantissime offerte sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Da segnalare anche i Publisher Sale sui più recenti titoli targati Electronic Arts.

Xbox One (Sconti Xbox LIVE Gold)
Tra le offerte della settimana troviamo Dead Rising 4, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt con relative espansioni, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Strider, Mega Man Legacy Collection e The Escapists.

  • Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Dead Rising 4 Season Pass Add-On 40% DWG
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass Add-On 40% DWG
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Blood and Wine Add-On 40% DWG
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Hearts of Stone Add-On 40% DWG
  • The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt The Complete Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 75% DWG
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Strider Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Dead Rising 4 Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Prototype Biohazard Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • The Bug Butcher Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • The Escapists Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Xbox One (Offerte Silver)
Gli utenti Silver potranno approfittare degli Sconti Publisher dedicati ad Electronic Arts, con offerte su titoli del calibro di Battlefield 1, Star Wars Battlefront, Unravel e Titanfall 2.

  • Battlefield 1 Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: Scarif Add-On 35% Pub Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Titanfall 2 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle Add-On 25% Pub Sale
  • Unravel Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle Add-On 25% Pub Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • Battlefield 4 Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
  • (Game Preview) Pit People Xbox One Game 15% Spotlight
  • ARK Scorched Earth (Game Preview) Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • ARK Survival Evolved (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Rivals of Aether (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Slime Rancher (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • Subnautica (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • The Long Dark (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • FIFA 17 Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale
  • NHL 17 Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • NHL 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • UFC 2 Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • UFC 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • Madden NFL 17 Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Mirrors Edge Catalyst Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale

Xbox 360 (Offerte Gold)
Sconti anche per i possessori di Xbox 360, che potranno acquistare Call of Duty Black Ops 2, Mega Man 2, Lost Planet 2 e The Witcher 2 a prezzi scontatissimi.

  • Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Mega Man 10 Back Compat 40% DWG
  • Mega Man 9 Back Compat 40% DWG
  • Puzzle Fighter HD Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • The Escapists Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Final Fight: Double Impact Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Lost Planet 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Lost Planet Colonies Games On Demand 75% DWG

Xbox 360 (Sconti Silver)

  • Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Back Compat 50% Pub Sale
  • Battlefield: Bad Company 2 – Vietnam Back Compat 100% Pub Sale
  • Dragon Age: Origins Back Compat 50% Pub Sale
  • Dragon Age: Origins – Awakening Back Compat 100% Pub Sale
  • FIFA 17 Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
  • SSX: Classic Characters Pack Back Compat 100% Pub Sale
  • Madden NFL 17 Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
  • NBA Jam On Fire Edition Back Compat 50% Pub Sale
  • Skate 3 Back Compat 50% Pub Sale
  • SSX Back Compat 50% Pub Sale

Tutte le offerte segnalate sono attualmente in corso su Xbox Store e termineranno il prossimo 13 marzo.

