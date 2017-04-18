  1. HOME Videogiochi
Dead Rising 4 e Overcooked tra i Deals with Gold della settimana su Xbox Store

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i Deals with Gold della settimana sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Le offerte evidenziate di seguito sono valide solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold fino al 24 aprile.

Xbox One
Tra i titoli per Xbox One in promozione troviamo Dead Rising 4, Torment Tides of Numenera, The Sun and the Moon, Stick It To The Man, Overcooked: Gourmet Edition e il DLC Porsche Expansion Pack di Forza Motorsport 6.

  • Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 50%
  • Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 25%
  • Dead Rising 4 Season Pass Add-On 50%
  • Sterendenn Xbox One Game 50%
  • Stick It To The Man Xbox One Game 50%
  • Sublevel Zero Redux Xbox One Game 30%
  • The Sun and Moon Xbox One Game 33%
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox One Game 20%
  • Vertical Drop Heroes HD Xbox One Game 33%
  • Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 33%
  • Forza Horizon 2 Complete Add-Ons Collection Add-On 75%
  • Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion Add-On 75%
  • HoPiKo Xbox One Game 50%
  • Kingdom: New Lands Xbox One Game 67%
  • Late Shift Xbox One Game 20%
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One Game 50%
  • Penarium Xbox One Game 75%
  • Reus Xbox One Game 40%
  • Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One Game 70%
  • Dead Rising 4 Xbox One Game 40%
  • Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40%

Xbox 360

  • Darksiders II Games On Demand 90%
  • Darksiders II Season Pass Add-On 95%
  • Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga Games On Demand 75%
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary Games On Demand 90%
  • MX VS ATV Supercross Games On Demand 90%
  • Stuntman Director’s Cut Pack Add-On 80%
  • Stuntman: Ignition Games On Demand 80%
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Games On Demand 90%
  • The Outfit Games On Demand 80%
  • Thunder Wolves Arcade 75

I possessori di Xbox 360 potranno invece acquistare a prezzo ridotto titoli come DarkSiders II, MX vs ATV Supercross, Stuntman e Divinity II.

