Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Q&A: Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

Rispondiamo in diretta alle vostre domande e curiosità!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. Dead Rising, Resident Evil VII e Forza Motorsport 6 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Dead Rising, Resident Evil VII e Forza Motorsport 6 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciati Deals with Gold della settimana, le nuove offerte riservate agli abbonati Premium. Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Alien Isolation, DmC Devil May Cry, Forza Motorsport 6, Mega Man Legacy Collection, DiRT 4 e Mirror's Edge Catalyst.

Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo dei Deals with Gold della settimana. Nota Bene: Major Nelson non ha comunicato prezzi e percentuali di sconto.

Xbox One

  • A Walk In The Dark
  • Alien Isolation
  • APB Reloaded
  • Dmc Devil May Cry Definitive Edition
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle
  • EE Family Bundle
  • Forza Horizon 2 Storm Island
  • Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass
  • Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership
  • Forza Motorsport 6 Complete Add-Ons Collection
  • Forza Motorsport 6 Standard Edition
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
  • Mordheim City of the Damned Undead
  • Mordheim City Of The Damned
  • Mount & Blade Warband
  • Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  • Resident Evil Triple Pack
  • Resident Evil Deluxe Origins Bundle
  • Seasons After Fall
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
  • Silver Crew Credit Pack
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
  • Strider
  • Subterrain
  • Tembo The Badass Elephant
  • The Crew Calling All Units
  • The Crew Bronze Crew Credit Pack
  • The Crew Gold Crew Credit Pack
  • The Crew Platinum Crew Credit Pack
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection
  • Torment Tides Of Numenera
  • Unravel
  • Valkyria Revolution
  • Worms Battlegrounds
  • APB Reloaded 20,800 G1C
  • APB Reloaded 3,052 G1C
  • APB Reloaded 4,600 G1C
  • APB Reloaded 400 G1C
  • APB Reloaded 816 G1C
  • APB Reloaded 9,600 G1C
  • Carmageddon Max Damage
  • Dark Arcana The Carnival
  • Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
  • DiRT 4

Xbox 360

  • Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
  • Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack
  • Let's Sing And Dance
  • SEGA Bass Fishing
  • Street Fighter X Tekken
  • Trine 2
  • Catherine
  • Crazy Taxi
  • Daytona Usa
  • Final Fight: Double Impact
  • Strider
  • The Darkness II
  • SEGA Vintage Collection: Golden Axe $ 2.49
  • SEGA Vintage Collection: Streets Of Rage
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior
  • Street Fighter III Third Strike Online Edition

Le promozioni citate sono valide fino al prossimo 11 settembre, tranne dove indicato diversamente.

Quanto è interessante?
3
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Scorn: al via la campagna Kickstarter, pubblicato un nuovo gameplay trailer
  2. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Operazione Bllood Orchid è ora disponibile

Xbox Live

Xbox Live

Contenuti più Letti