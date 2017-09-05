Dead Rising, Resident Evil VII e Forza Motorsport 6 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo dei Deals with Gold della settimana. Nota Bene: Major Nelson non ha comunicato prezzi e percentuali di sconto.
Xbox One
- A Walk In The Dark
- Alien Isolation
- APB Reloaded
- Dmc Devil May Cry Definitive Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle
- EE Family Bundle
- Forza Horizon 2 Storm Island
- Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass
- Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership
- Forza Motorsport 6 Complete Add-Ons Collection
- Forza Motorsport 6 Standard Edition
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Mordheim City of the Damned Undead
- Mordheim City Of The Damned
- Mount & Blade Warband
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Seasons After Fall
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Silver Crew Credit Pack
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
- Strider
- Subterrain
- Tembo The Badass Elephant
- The Crew Calling All Units
- The Crew Bronze Crew Credit Pack
- The Crew Gold Crew Credit Pack
- The Crew Platinum Crew Credit Pack
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- Torment Tides Of Numenera
- Unravel
- Valkyria Revolution
- Worms Battlegrounds
- APB Reloaded 20,800 G1C
- APB Reloaded 3,052 G1C
- APB Reloaded 4,600 G1C
- APB Reloaded 400 G1C
- APB Reloaded 816 G1C
- APB Reloaded 9,600 G1C
- Carmageddon Max Damage
- Dark Arcana The Carnival
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
- DiRT 4
Xbox 360
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack
- Let's Sing And Dance
- SEGA Bass Fishing
- Street Fighter X Tekken
- Trine 2
- Catherine
- Crazy Taxi
- Daytona Usa
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Strider
- The Darkness II
- SEGA Vintage Collection: Golden Axe $ 2.49
- SEGA Vintage Collection: Streets Of Rage
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2
- Sniper Ghost Warrior
- Street Fighter III Third Strike Online Edition
Le promozioni citate sono valide fino al prossimo 11 settembre, tranne dove indicato diversamente.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti