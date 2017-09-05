Dead Rising, Resident Evil VII e Forza Motorsport 6 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì,ha annunciatidella settimana, le nuove offerte riservate agli abbonati Premium. Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo, DmC Devil May Cry,, Mega Man Legacy Collection,

Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo dei Deals with Gold della settimana. Nota Bene: Major Nelson non ha comunicato prezzi e percentuali di sconto.

Xbox One

A Walk In The Dark

Alien Isolation

APB Reloaded

Dmc Devil May Cry Definitive Edition

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle

EE Family Bundle

Forza Horizon 2 Storm Island

Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass

Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership

Forza Motorsport 6 Complete Add-Ons Collection

Forza Motorsport 6 Standard Edition

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Mordheim City of the Damned Undead

Mordheim City Of The Damned

Mount & Blade Warband

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Resident Evil Triple Pack

Resident Evil Deluxe Origins Bundle

Seasons After Fall

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Silver Crew Credit Pack

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition

Strider

Subterrain

Tembo The Badass Elephant

The Crew Calling All Units

The Crew Bronze Crew Credit Pack

The Crew Gold Crew Credit Pack

The Crew Platinum Crew Credit Pack

The Disney Afternoon Collection

Torment Tides Of Numenera

Unravel

Valkyria Revolution

Worms Battlegrounds

APB Reloaded 20,800 G1C

APB Reloaded 3,052 G1C

APB Reloaded 4,600 G1C

APB Reloaded 400 G1C

APB Reloaded 816 G1C

APB Reloaded 9,600 G1C

Carmageddon Max Damage

Dark Arcana The Carnival

Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack

DiRT 4

Xbox 360

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack

Let's Sing And Dance

SEGA Bass Fishing

Street Fighter X Tekken

Trine 2

Catherine

Crazy Taxi

Daytona Usa

Final Fight: Double Impact

Strider

The Darkness II

SEGA Vintage Collection: Golden Axe $ 2.49

SEGA Vintage Collection: Streets Of Rage

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2

Sniper Ghost Warrior

Street Fighter III Third Strike Online Edition

Le promozioni citate sono valide fino al prossimo 11 settembre, tranne dove indicato diversamente.