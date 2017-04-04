  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. Deadpool, EA Sports UFC 2 e Homefront The Revolution tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Deadpool, EA Sports UFC 2 e Homefront The Revolution tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì, tornano i Deals with Gold della settimana su Xbox Store. Da oggi e fino al 10 aprile, gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold potranno acquistare decine di titoli per Xbox One e Xbox 360 proposti a prezzo speciale. Di seguito, l'elenco completo.

Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in promozione trovano spazio Deadpool, Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2, EA Sports UFC 2, Homefront The Revolution e Pool Nation FX.

  • Deadpool Xbox One Game 60%
  • EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR Xbox One Game 67%
  • EA Sports UFC 2 Xbox One Game 60%
  • Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One Game 70%
  • Mekazoo Xbox One Game 33%
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Xbox One Game 60%
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: 1,500,000 Mega Coins Pack Add-On 25%
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: 2,500,000 Humongous Coins Pack Add-On 33%
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: 630,000 Epic Coins Pack Add-On 15%
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60%
  • Pool Nation FX Xbox One Game 50%
  • Toy Odyssey Xbox One Game 33%
  • EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60%
  • Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Xbox One Game 75%
  • Heart&Slash Xbox One Game 33%
  • Homefront: The Revolution – Guerilla Care Package 50% (Anche per utenti Silver)
  • Homefront: The Revolution – Liberty Pack Add-On 50% (Anche per utenti Silver)
  • Homefront: The Revolution – Revolutionary Spirit Pack 50% (Anche per utenti Silver)
  • Homefront: The Revolution – The Voice Of Freedom 50% (Anche per utenti Silver)
  • Homefront: The Revolution – Wing Skull Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight (Anche per utenti Silver)
  • Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass Add-On 33%
  • Homefront: The Revolution "Freedom Fighter" Bundle Xbox One Game 75%
  • Crawl Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight (Anche per utenti Silver)
  • Homefront: The Revolution – Aftermath Add-On 50% (Anche per utenti Silver)
  • Homefront: The Revolution – Combat Stimulant Pack Add-On 50% (Anche per utenti Silver)

Xbox 360

  • Arcania Games On Demand 90%
  • Black Knight Sword Games On Demand 75%
  • Fantastic Pets Games On Demand 90%
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Games On Demand 75%
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Games On Demand 70%
  • The Splatters Arcade 50%
  • Worms Revolution Arcade 75%
  • Worms: Ultimate Mayhem Arcade 75%
  • Conan Games On Demand 85%
  • de Blob 2 Games On Demand 85%
  • Deadpool Games On Demand 63%
  • Destroy All Humans – Path of the Furon Games On Demand 90%

Gli utenti Xbox 360 potranno acquistare a prezzo ridotto produzioni come Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams, Worms Revolution, de Blob 2, Conan, Deadpool e Black Knight Sword.

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Koei-Tecmo produrrà un musou basato sul film King Arthur Il potere della spada?
  2. Hideo Kojima diventa un personaggio LEGO grazie a Warner Bros
Xbox Live

Xbox Live

Contenuti più Letti