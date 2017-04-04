Deadpool, EA Sports UFC 2 e Homefront The Revolution tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì, tornano idella settimana su Xbox Store. Da oggi e fino al 10 aprile, gli abbonatipotranno acquistare decine di titoli per Xbox One e Xbox 360 proposti a prezzo speciale. Di seguito, l'elenco completo.

Xbox One

Deadpool Xbox One Game 60%

EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR Xbox One Game 67%

EA Sports UFC 2 Xbox One Game 60%

Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One Game 70%

Mekazoo Xbox One Game 33%

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Xbox One Game 60%

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: 1,500,000 Mega Coins Pack Add-On 25%

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: 2,500,000 Humongous Coins Pack Add-On 33%

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: 630,000 Epic Coins Pack Add-On 15%

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60%

Pool Nation FX Xbox One Game 50%

Toy Odyssey Xbox One Game 33%

EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60%

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Xbox One Game 75%

Heart&Slash Xbox One Game 33%

Homefront: The Revolution – Guerilla Care Package 50% (Anche per utenti Silver)

Homefront: The Revolution – Liberty Pack Add-On 50% (Anche per utenti Silver)

Homefront: The Revolution – Revolutionary Spirit Pack 50% (Anche per utenti Silver)

Homefront: The Revolution – The Voice Of Freedom 50% (Anche per utenti Silver)

Homefront: The Revolution – Wing Skull Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight (Anche per utenti Silver)

Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass Add-On 33%

Homefront: The Revolution "Freedom Fighter" Bundle Xbox One Game 75%

Crawl Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight (Anche per utenti Silver)

Homefront: The Revolution – Aftermath Add-On 50% (Anche per utenti Silver)

Homefront: The Revolution – Combat Stimulant Pack Add-On 50% (Anche per utenti Silver)

Xbox 360

Arcania Games On Demand 90%

Black Knight Sword Games On Demand 75%

Fantastic Pets Games On Demand 90%

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Games On Demand 75%

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Games On Demand 70%

The Splatters Arcade 50%

Worms Revolution Arcade 75%

Worms: Ultimate Mayhem Arcade 75%

Conan Games On Demand 85%

de Blob 2 Games On Demand 85%

Deadpool Games On Demand 63%

Destroy All Humans – Path of the Furon Games On Demand 90%

