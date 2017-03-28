Deals with Gold: Albedo, Bedlamd e WWE 2K17 tra le offerte della settimana

Major Nelson ha annunciato idella settimana per tutti gli abbonati Premium a Xbox LIVE. Tra le nuove offerte troviamo 101 Ways to Die, Albed, Castle of the Seven Goldsens Redux,

Deals with Gold Xbox One

101 Ways To Die - 50%

Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain - 50%

Forza Horizon 3 VIP - 50%

Her Majesty's Spiffing - 33%

WWE 2K17 - 50%

WWE 2K17 Goldberg Pack - 50%

WWE 2K17 MyPlayer Kick Start - 50%

WWE 2K17 NXT Enhancement Pack - 50%

Zombie Army Trilogy - 80%

Albedo Eyes From Outer Space - 70%

Bedlam The Game By Christopher Brookmyre - 10%

Cast Of The Seven Godsends Redux - 70%

Castles - 50%

Nel momento in cui scriviamo, non sono presenti offerte relative ai giochi Xbox 360. Le promozioni citate saranno valide fino al 3 aprile.