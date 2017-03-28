Q&A Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. Deals with Gold: Albedo, Bedlamd e WWE 2K17 tra le offerte della settimana

Deals with Gold: Albedo, Bedlamd e WWE 2K17 tra le offerte della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Major Nelson ha annunciato i Deals with Gold della settimana per tutti gli abbonati Premium a Xbox LIVE. Tra le nuove offerte troviamo 101 Ways to Die, Albed, Castle of the Seven Goldsens Redux, Forza Horizon 3 VIP e WWE 2K17.

Deals with Gold Xbox One

  • 101 Ways To Die - 50%
  • Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain - 50%
  • Forza Horizon 3 VIP - 50%
  • Her Majesty's Spiffing - 33%
  • WWE 2K17 - 50%
  • WWE 2K17 Goldberg Pack - 50%
  • WWE 2K17 MyPlayer Kick Start - 50%
  • WWE 2K17 NXT Enhancement Pack - 50%
  • Zombie Army Trilogy - 80%
  • Albedo Eyes From Outer Space - 70%
  • Bedlam The Game By Christopher Brookmyre - 10%
  • Cast Of The Seven Godsends Redux - 70%
  • Castles - 50%

Nel momento in cui scriviamo, non sono presenti offerte relative ai giochi Xbox 360. Le promozioni citate saranno valide fino al 3 aprile.

