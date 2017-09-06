Destiny 2 e Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition tra le novità di Xbox Store

Di seguito vi elenchiamo i nuovi giochi e i nuovi pre-order per Xbox One disponibili sullo store Microsoft. Tra le novità della settimana segnaliamo Destiny 2, Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition e Don't Knock Twice.
Novità Xbox One
- Destiny 2 (6 Settembre - 69,99 euro)
- Squish And The Corrupted Crystal (5 Settembre - 19,99 euro)
- Don't Knock Twice (5 Settembre - 14,99 euro)
- Euro Fishing Urban Edition (6 Settembre - 19,99 euro)
- Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition (8 Settembre - 39,99 euro)
Preordini Giochi Xbox One
- Don't Starve Together Console Edition
- WRC 7
- Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen
- Marble Void
Nei giorni scorsi Microsoft ha annunciato anche i Games with Gold di settembre, che includono Forza Motorsport 5, Battlefield 3, Oxenfree e Hydro Thunder Hurricane. Sono inoltre disponibili le nuove offerte Deals with Gold della settimana.
