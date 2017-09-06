Logo Everyeye.it

  4. Destiny 2 e Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition tra le novità di Xbox Store

Major Nelson ha annunciato la lista delle novità disponibili su Xbox Store: il marketplace di Microsoft si aggiorna con nuovi giochi completi per Xbox One, demo, beta e apertura dei preordini dei titoli in arrivo durante i prossimi mesi.

Di seguito vi elenchiamo i nuovi giochi e i nuovi pre-order per Xbox One disponibili sullo store Microsoft. Tra le novità della settimana segnaliamo Destiny 2, Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition e Don't Knock Twice.

Novità Xbox One

  • Destiny 2 (6 Settembre - 69,99 euro)
  • Squish And The Corrupted Crystal (5 Settembre - 19,99 euro)
  • Don't Knock Twice (5 Settembre - 14,99 euro)
  • Euro Fishing Urban Edition (6 Settembre - 19,99 euro)
  • Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition (8 Settembre - 39,99 euro)

Preordini Giochi Xbox One

  • Don't Starve Together Console Edition
  • WRC 7
  • Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen
  • Marble Void

Nei giorni scorsi Microsoft ha annunciato anche i Games with Gold di settembre, che includono Forza Motorsport 5, Battlefield 3, Oxenfree e Hydro Thunder Hurricane. Sono inoltre disponibili le nuove offerte Deals with Gold della settimana.

