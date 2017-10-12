John Carpenter è un grande fan di Destiny 2

ha deciso: dedicherà i prossimi anni della sua vita a! Il regista di pellicole comeè un grande fan dello sparatutto Bungie.

Lo apprendiamo da una recente intervista pubblicata sul Guardian:

"Hi John. What have you been up to?

I’ve been playing the video game Destiny 2. It’s a sci-fi game. It’s fun.

I’ve heard of that. Isn’t it really hard and involves shooting aliens?

Oh, it is hard. That’s why I’ve dedicated my life to learning how to play it. At my age why not? It keeps me out of trouble."

"Ciao John. Cosa stai facendo ultimamente?

Gioco a Destiny 2, è un gioco Sci-Fi, è divertente.



Ne ho sentito parlare. Non è difficile e parla di sparare agli alieni?

Oh, sì è difficile. Per questo motivo ho deciso di dedicare la mia vita a imparare come giocarlo. Alla mia età, perchè no? Mi tiene fuori dai guai."

Cosa ne pensate di queste dichiarazioni? John Carpenter diventerà un campione di Destiny 2? Lo scopriremo presto...