Destiny 2, Knack 2 e la demo di NBA 2K18 tra le novità del PlayStation Store

Ilsi aggiorna con tante novità per le console piattaforme: di seguito riportiamo le nuove uscite della settimana del 4 Settembre 2017 per PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita e PlayStation VR tra cui troviamo giochi completi, demo, beta e DLC.

Novità PlayStation 4

La più importante uscita della settimana è senza dubbio rappresentata da Destiny 2, sequel di uno dei titoli più acclamati degli ultimi anni, disponibile da mercoledì 6 settembre. Le novità però non finiscono qui perchè nei prossimi giorni usciranno anche Knack 2, Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition e Utawarerumono Mask of Truth. Su PlayStation VR invece arriva l'esperienza horror Don't Knock Twice.

BlazBlue Central Fiction + Personaggi Extra (4 Settembre - 39,99 euro)

Utawarerumono Mask of Truth (5 Settembre - 39,99 euro)

Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition (5 Settembre - 29,99 euro)

Warlocks vs Shadows (5 Settembre - 19,99 euro)

Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Edition (6 Settembre - 89,99 euro)

Destiny 2 + Expansion Pass Bundle (6 Settembre - 99,99 euro)

Destiny 2 (6 Settembre - 69,99 euro)

Knack 2 (6 Settembre - 39,99 euro)

A Hole New World (6 Settembre - 19,99 euro)

Save the Ninja Clan (6 Settembre - 19,99 euro)

Euro Fishing Foundry Dock + Season Pass (7 Settembre - 39,99 euro)

ACA NeoGeo Zed Blade (7 Settembre - 7,99 euro)

NBA 2K18 Il Preludio (8 Settembre - Gratis)

CUTE Bundle (8 Settembre - 9,99 euro)

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 The Sabotage (8 Settembre - Gratis per i possessori del Season Pass)

ARK Survival Evolved Season Pass (Disponibile - 29,99 euro)

Novità PlayStation VR

Don't Knock Twice (5 Settembre - 19,99 euro)

Novità PlayStation Vita

BlazBlue Central Fiction + Personaggi Extra (4 Settembre - 39,99 euro)

Utawarerumono Mask of Truth (5 Settembre - 39,99 euro)

Queste le principali novità della settimana sul PlayStation Store, ricordiamo inoltre che a partire da domani saranno disponibili per il download anche i giochi PlayStation Plus di Settembre 2017.