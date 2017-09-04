Destiny 2, Knack 2 e la demo di NBA 2K18 tra le novità del PlayStation Store

Novità PlayStation 4
La più importante uscita della settimana è senza dubbio rappresentata da Destiny 2, sequel di uno dei titoli più acclamati degli ultimi anni, disponibile da mercoledì 6 settembre. Le novità però non finiscono qui perchè nei prossimi giorni usciranno anche Knack 2, Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition e Utawarerumono Mask of Truth. Su PlayStation VR invece arriva l'esperienza horror Don't Knock Twice.
- BlazBlue Central Fiction + Personaggi Extra (4 Settembre - 39,99 euro)
- Utawarerumono Mask of Truth (5 Settembre - 39,99 euro)
- Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition (5 Settembre - 29,99 euro)
- Warlocks vs Shadows (5 Settembre - 19,99 euro)
- Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Edition (6 Settembre - 89,99 euro)
- Destiny 2 + Expansion Pass Bundle (6 Settembre - 99,99 euro)
- Destiny 2 (6 Settembre - 69,99 euro)
- Knack 2 (6 Settembre - 39,99 euro)
- A Hole New World (6 Settembre - 19,99 euro)
- Save the Ninja Clan (6 Settembre - 19,99 euro)
- Euro Fishing Foundry Dock + Season Pass (7 Settembre - 39,99 euro)
- ACA NeoGeo Zed Blade (7 Settembre - 7,99 euro)
- NBA 2K18 Il Preludio (8 Settembre - Gratis)
- CUTE Bundle (8 Settembre - 9,99 euro)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 The Sabotage (8 Settembre - Gratis per i possessori del Season Pass)
- ARK Survival Evolved Season Pass (Disponibile - 29,99 euro)
Novità PlayStation VR
- Don't Knock Twice (5 Settembre - 19,99 euro)
Novità PlayStation Vita
- BlazBlue Central Fiction + Personaggi Extra (4 Settembre - 39,99 euro)
- Utawarerumono Mask of Truth (5 Settembre - 39,99 euro)
Queste le principali novità della settimana sul PlayStation Store, ricordiamo inoltre che a partire da domani saranno disponibili per il download anche i giochi PlayStation Plus di Settembre 2017.