Deus Ex Mankind Divided e Sleeping Dogs tra i nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox One

Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana: da oggi e fino al 17 ottobre, gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold potranno usufruire di sconti fino al 75% su titoli come Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Blood Bowl 2, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 e Life is Strange Stagione 1.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Cabela's African Adventures Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Dangerous Golf Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Deus Ex Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Deus Ex Mankind Divided Season Pass Add-On 75% DWG
  • Deus Ex Mankind Divided Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Ginger: Beyond the Crystal Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Hunter’s Legacy Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Infinite Minigolf Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Monopoly Plus Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • MXGP2 Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • OlliOlli2 XL Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Q.U.B.E Director’s Cut Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Surf World Series Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Thief Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Tour de France 2017 Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • UNO Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • X-Morph Defense Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Tutte le offerte evidenziate sono valide esclusivamente per gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold e termineranno il prossimo 17 ottobre.

