Dex, Dead or Alive 5 e Sniper Elite 4 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Offerte Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in promozione trovano spazio Madden NFL 17, Forza Motorsport 6 & Forza Horizon 2 Bundle, Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round, Sniper Elite 4 e Transformers Fall of Cybertron.
- Axiom Verge Xbox One Game 50%
- Bard’s Gold Xbox One Game 50%
- Cannon Brawl Xbox One Game 35%
- DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership Add-On 25%
- Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round – Core Fighters 30 Character Set Add-On 30%
- Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round – Story Mode Add-On 20%
- Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round – Ultimate Content Set Add-On 40%
- Dex Xbox One Game 25%
- Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass Add-On 80%
- Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 60%
- Forza Motorsport 6 Car Pass Add-On 75%
- Forza Motorsport 6 VIP Add-On 75%
- Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67%
- Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50%
- Madden NFL 17 Xbox One Game 67%
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance Xbox One Game 50%
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 Xbox One Game 50%
- Rock 'N Racing Off Road DX Xbox One Game 50%
- Sniper Elite 4 Xbox One Game 25%
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30%
- Super Dungeon Bros Xbox One Game 50%
- Super Mega Baseball Extra Innings Xbox One Game 67%
- The Legend of Korra Xbox One Game 67%
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 Xbox One Game 67%
- Transformers Devastation Xbox One Game 60%
- Transformers Fall of Cybertron Xbox One Game 40%
- Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark Xbox One Game 75%
- White Night Xbox One Game 67%
Offerte Xbox 360
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Arcade 75%
- Farming Simulator Games On Demand 75%
- Final Exam Arcade 75%
- Goosebumps The Game Games On Demand 67%
- Guncraft Blocked and Loaded Games On Demand 67%
- Monster Jam: Battlegrounds Games On Demand 67%
- Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion Arcade 67%
- The Legend of Korra Games On Demand 67%
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5 Games On Demand 67%
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD Arcade 67%
- Transformers Dark of the Moon Games On Demand 75%
- Transformers Devastation Games On Demand 67%
- Transformers Fall of Cybertron Games On Demand 67%
- Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark Games On Demand 80%
- Transformers War for Cybertron
I possessori di Xbox 360 potranno invece acquistare (tra gli altri), Monster Jam Battlegrounds Games, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5, The Legend of Korra e Transformers Devastation.