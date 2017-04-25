Dex, Dead or Alive 5 e Sniper Elite 4 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Anche questa settimana tornano su Xbox Store le offerte riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold: gli utenti Premium potranno acquistare numerosi titoli per Xbox One e Xbox 360 a prezzo ridotto, tra cuie The Legend of Korra Games. Di seguito, l'elenco completo dei giochi in promozione fino al primo maggio.

Offerte Xbox One

Tra i giochi Xbox One in promozione trovano spazio Madden NFL 17, Forza Motorsport 6 & Forza Horizon 2 Bundle, Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round, Sniper Elite 4 e Transformers Fall of Cybertron.

Axiom Verge Xbox One Game 50%

Bard’s Gold Xbox One Game 50%

Cannon Brawl Xbox One Game 35%

DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership Add-On 25%

Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round – Core Fighters 30 Character Set Add-On 30%

Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round – Story Mode Add-On 20%

Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round – Ultimate Content Set Add-On 40%

Dex Xbox One Game 25%

Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass Add-On 80%

Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 60%

Forza Motorsport 6 Car Pass Add-On 75%

Forza Motorsport 6 VIP Add-On 75%

Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67%

Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50%

Madden NFL 17 Xbox One Game 67%

Marvel Ultimate Alliance Xbox One Game 50%

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 Xbox One Game 50%

Rock 'N Racing Off Road DX Xbox One Game 50%

Sniper Elite 4 Xbox One Game 25%

Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30%

Super Dungeon Bros Xbox One Game 50%

Super Mega Baseball Extra Innings Xbox One Game 67%

The Legend of Korra Xbox One Game 67%

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 Xbox One Game 67%

Transformers Devastation Xbox One Game 60%

Transformers Fall of Cybertron Xbox One Game 40%

Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark Xbox One Game 75%

White Night Xbox One Game 67%

Offerte Xbox 360

Faery: Legends of Avalon Arcade 75%

Farming Simulator Games On Demand 75%

Final Exam Arcade 75%

Goosebumps The Game Games On Demand 67%

Guncraft Blocked and Loaded Games On Demand 67%

Monster Jam: Battlegrounds Games On Demand 67%

Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion Arcade 67%

The Legend of Korra Games On Demand 67%

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5 Games On Demand 67%

Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD Arcade 67%

Transformers Dark of the Moon Games On Demand 75%

Transformers Devastation Games On Demand 67%

Transformers Fall of Cybertron Games On Demand 67%

Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark Games On Demand 80%

Transformers War for Cybertron

I possessori di Xbox 360 potranno invece acquistare (tra gli altri), Monster Jam Battlegrounds Games, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5, The Legend of Korra e Transformers Devastation.