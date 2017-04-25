Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Oggi alle ore 16:00

Dex, Dead or Alive 5 e Sniper Elite 4 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Anche questa settimana tornano su Xbox Store le offerte riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold: gli utenti Premium potranno acquistare numerosi titoli per Xbox One e Xbox 360 a prezzo ridotto, tra cui Dead or Alive 5 Last Round, Axiom Verge e The Legend of Korra Games. Di seguito, l'elenco completo dei giochi in promozione fino al primo maggio.

Offerte Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in promozione trovano spazio Madden NFL 17, Forza Motorsport 6 & Forza Horizon 2 Bundle, Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round, Sniper Elite 4 e Transformers Fall of Cybertron.

  • Axiom Verge Xbox One Game 50%
  • Bard’s Gold Xbox One Game 50%
  • Cannon Brawl Xbox One Game 35%
  • DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership Add-On 25%
  • Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round – Core Fighters 30 Character Set Add-On 30%
  • Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round – Story Mode Add-On 20%
  • Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round – Ultimate Content Set Add-On 40%
  • Dex Xbox One Game 25%
  • Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass Add-On 80%
  • Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 60%
  • Forza Motorsport 6 Car Pass Add-On 75%
  • Forza Motorsport 6 VIP Add-On 75%
  • Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67%
  • Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50%
  • Madden NFL 17 Xbox One Game 67%
  • Marvel Ultimate Alliance Xbox One Game 50%
  • Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 Xbox One Game 50%
  • Rock 'N Racing Off Road DX Xbox One Game 50%
  • Sniper Elite 4 Xbox One Game 25%
  • Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30%
  • Super Dungeon Bros Xbox One Game 50%
  • Super Mega Baseball Extra Innings Xbox One Game 67%
  • The Legend of Korra Xbox One Game 67%
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 Xbox One Game 67%
  • Transformers Devastation Xbox One Game 60%
  • Transformers Fall of Cybertron Xbox One Game 40%
  • Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark Xbox One Game 75%
  • White Night Xbox One Game 67%

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Arcade 75%
  • Farming Simulator Games On Demand 75%
  • Final Exam Arcade 75%
  • Goosebumps The Game Games On Demand 67%
  • Guncraft Blocked and Loaded Games On Demand 67%
  • Monster Jam: Battlegrounds Games On Demand 67%
  • Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion Arcade 67%
  • The Legend of Korra Games On Demand 67%
  • Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5 Games On Demand 67%
  • Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD Arcade 67%
  • Transformers Dark of the Moon Games On Demand 75%
  • Transformers Devastation Games On Demand 67%
  • Transformers Fall of Cybertron Games On Demand 67%
  • Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark Games On Demand 80%
  • Transformers War for Cybertron

I possessori di Xbox 360 potranno invece acquistare (tra gli altri), Monster Jam Battlegrounds Games, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5, The Legend of Korra e Transformers Devastation.

