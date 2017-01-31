Double Dragon 4, Dexed e Road to Boruto tra le novità del PlayStation Store

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Come ogni martedì, il PlayStation Store europeo si aggiorna con tante novità: tra i nuovi giochi in arrivo segnaliamo Double Dragon IV, Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers, Dexed per PlayStation VR, la demo di Bound e il nuovo DLC di Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4.

PlayStation 4

  • Double Dragon IV - 30 Gennaio
  • Knee Deep - 31 Gennaio
  • Adventure Pop - 31 Gennaio
  • Arcade Archives Armed F - 31 Gennaio
  • Table Top Racing World Tour Swag Bag - 31 Gennaio
  • Bound (Demo) - 31 Gennaio
  • Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers - 1 Febbraio
  • Dexed - 1 Febbraio
  • Kill The Bad Guy - 1 Febbraio
  • Letter Quest/Three Fourths Home/Paranautical Activity Bundle - 1 Febbraio
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto - 3 Febbraio

PlayStation Vita

  • Geki Yaba Runner - 31 Gennaio
  • Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers - 1 Febbraio
  • Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star - 3 Febbraio

DLC PS4

  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage (31 Gennaio)
  • Resident Evil 7 - Banned Footage Volume 1 (31 Gennaio)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege - Pulse Bushido Set (1 Febbraio)
  • Minecraft Villains Skin Pack (1 Febbraio)
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto Expansion (3 Febbraio)

Tutti i contenuti saranno disponibili a partire dalla data indicata a fianca del titolo.

