Double Dragon 4, Dexed e Road to Boruto tra le novità del PlayStation Store

PlayStation 4
- Double Dragon IV - 30 Gennaio
- Knee Deep - 31 Gennaio
- Adventure Pop - 31 Gennaio
- Arcade Archives Armed F - 31 Gennaio
- Table Top Racing World Tour Swag Bag - 31 Gennaio
- Bound (Demo) - 31 Gennaio
- Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers - 1 Febbraio
- Dexed - 1 Febbraio
- Kill The Bad Guy - 1 Febbraio
- Letter Quest/Three Fourths Home/Paranautical Activity Bundle - 1 Febbraio
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto - 3 Febbraio
PlayStation Vita
- Geki Yaba Runner - 31 Gennaio
- Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers - 1 Febbraio
- Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star - 3 Febbraio
DLC PS4
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage (31 Gennaio)
- Resident Evil 7 - Banned Footage Volume 1 (31 Gennaio)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege - Pulse Bushido Set (1 Febbraio)
- Minecraft Villains Skin Pack (1 Febbraio)
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto Expansion (3 Febbraio)
Tutti i contenuti saranno disponibili a partire dalla data indicata a fianca del titolo.