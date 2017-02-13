Dragon Ball Fusions e Tank Troopers arrivano sul Nintendo eShop il 16 febbraio

Wii U
- I C REDD – €1.49 / £1.39 / CHF 2.10
Nintendo 3DS
- Dragon Ball Fusions (available February 17th) – €39.99
- Tank Troopers – €7.99
- Tema The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: The Open World – €1.99
- Tema The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: A New Adventure – €1.99
Sconti Wii U
- Scribble - €2.69
- Frag doch mal…die Maus! – €7.99
- ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions! – €1.04
- Hot Rod Racer – €0.69
- Inside My Radio – €3.74
- PixelMaker – €2.89
- Soul Axiom – €5.99
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX – €4.95
- 99 Moves – €1.24
- Abyss – €0.99
- Double Breakout – €5.00
Offerte 3DS
- Monster Hunter Generations – €29.99
- Aqua Moto Racing 3D – €5.99
- Chain Blaster – €3.99
- Jump Trials – €3.99
- Undead Bowling – €5.59
- Brunch Panic – €1.99
- Castle Conqueror EX – €1.99
- Demon King Box – €1.99
- Sweet Memories Blackjack – €1.99
- Swords & Soldiers 3D – €3.49
- World Conqueror 3D – €2.49
- Coaster Creator 3D – €5.9
- Cube Creator 3D – €6.25
- Darts Up 3D – €1.49
- Football Up 3D – €1.97
I contenuti e le offerte segnalate saranno disponibili da giovedì 16 febbraio, tranne dove indicato diversamente.