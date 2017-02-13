Dragon Ball Fusions e Tank Troopers arrivano sul Nintendo eShop il 16 febbraio

Anche questa settimana, ilsi arricchisce di nuovi giochi per Wii U e 3DS: in particolare, segnaliamo l'arrivo di, oltre a una ricca serie di sconti e offerte su tanti titoli per le due piattaforme.

Wii U

I C REDD – €1.49 / £1.39 / CHF 2.10

Nintendo 3DS

Dragon Ball Fusions (available February 17th) – €39.99

Tank Troopers – €7.99

Tema The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: The Open World – €1.99

Tema The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: A New Adventure – €1.99

Sconti Wii U

Scribble - €2.69

Frag doch mal…die Maus! – €7.99

ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions! – €1.04

Hot Rod Racer – €0.69

Inside My Radio – €3.74

PixelMaker – €2.89

Soul Axiom – €5.99

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX – €4.95

99 Moves – €1.24

Abyss – €0.99

Double Breakout – €5.00

Offerte 3DS

Monster Hunter Generations – €29.99

Aqua Moto Racing 3D – €5.99

Chain Blaster – €3.99

Jump Trials – €3.99

Undead Bowling – €5.59

Brunch Panic – €1.99

Castle Conqueror EX – €1.99

Demon King Box – €1.99

Sweet Memories Blackjack – €1.99

Swords & Soldiers 3D – €3.49

World Conqueror 3D – €2.49

Coaster Creator 3D – €5.9

Cube Creator 3D – €6.25

Darts Up 3D – €1.49

Football Up 3D – €1.97

I contenuti e le offerte segnalate saranno disponibili da giovedì 16 febbraio, tranne dove indicato diversamente.