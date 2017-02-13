Rainbow Six Siege Oggi alle ore 15:00

Dragon Ball Fusions e Tank Troopers arrivano sul Nintendo eShop il 16 febbraio

Anche questa settimana, il Nintendo eShop si arricchisce di nuovi giochi per Wii U e 3DS: in particolare, segnaliamo l'arrivo di Dragon Ball Fusions e Tank Troopers, oltre a una ricca serie di sconti e offerte su tanti titoli per le due piattaforme.

Wii U

  • I C REDD – €1.49 / £1.39 / CHF 2.10

Nintendo 3DS

  • Dragon Ball Fusions (available February 17th) – €39.99
  • Tank Troopers – €7.99
  • Tema The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: The Open World – €1.99
  • Tema The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: A New Adventure – €1.99

Sconti Wii U

  • Scribble - €2.69
  • Frag doch mal…die Maus! – €7.99
  • ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions! – €1.04
  • Hot Rod Racer – €0.69
  • Inside My Radio – €3.74
  • PixelMaker – €2.89
  • Soul Axiom – €5.99
  • Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX – €4.95
  • 99 Moves – €1.24
  • Abyss – €0.99
  • Double Breakout – €5.00

Offerte 3DS

  • Monster Hunter Generations – €29.99
  • Aqua Moto Racing 3D – €5.99
  • Chain Blaster – €3.99
  • Jump Trials – €3.99
  • Undead Bowling – €5.59
  • Brunch Panic – €1.99
  • Castle Conqueror EX – €1.99
  • Demon King Box – €1.99
  • Sweet Memories Blackjack – €1.99
  • Swords & Soldiers 3D – €3.49
  • World Conqueror 3D – €2.49
  • Coaster Creator 3D – €5.9
  • Cube Creator 3D – €6.25
  • Darts Up 3D – €1.49
  • Football Up 3D – €1.97

I contenuti e le offerte segnalate saranno disponibili da giovedì 16 febbraio, tranne dove indicato diversamente.

