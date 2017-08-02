Dragon Quest 11 domina la classifica giapponese e spinge le vendite del 2DS XL

Come ampiamente previsto e come anticipato questa mattina da Famitsu,è il nuovo leader della classifica giapponese. Il JRPG square-Enix ha vendutonel primo weekend di commercializzazione, per la precisione 1.148.888 copie su Nintendo 3DS e 950,315 su PlayStation 4.

Il successo di Dragon Quest XI ha spinto verso l'alto anche le vendite delle console della famiglia 3DS e di PlayStation 4. Di seguito, i dati hardware e software diffusi da Media Create.

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)



[3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 1,148,888 [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 950,315 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 105,326 (753,411) [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey (Level-5, 07/20/17) – 24,491 (95,358) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,841 (601,869) [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 11,900 (99,394) [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Square Enix, 07/13/17) – 8,158 (127,971) [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Doko Nan Desu? (Nippon Columbia, 07/20/17) – 8,027 (28,910) [PSV] Kenka Bancho Otome My Honey of Absolute Perfection (Spike Chunsoft, 07/27/17) – 6,931 [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 5,959 (183,945) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,803 (548,819) [PS4] Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (Bandai Namco, 07/27/17) – 5,626 [PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 5,294 (149,137) [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 5,283 (3,300,384) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (SIE, 07/27/17) – 4,879 [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,867 (1,184,150) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,607 (208,705) [PSV] Wagamama High Spec (Limited Edition Included) (iMel, 07/27/17) – 3,062 [PSV] The Fruit of Grisaia: Side Episode (Prototype, 07/27/17) – 3,052 [PSV] Hiiro no Kakera: Omoi Iro no Kioku (Idea Factory, 07/27/17) – 2,914 (New)

Classifica Hardware Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

New 2DS XL – 110,963 (17,717) Nintendo Switch – 89,314 (98,999) PlayStation 4 – 82,368 (23,841) New 3DS XL – 26,587 (13,108) PlayStation 4 Pro – 10,988 (7,037) PlayStation Vita – 4,967 (4,545) 2DS – 3,680 (2,300) New 3DS – 1,370 (1,020) Wii U – 142 (176) PlayStation 3 – 121 (142) Xbox One – 94 (77)

New Nintendo 2DS XL arriva a quota 110.963 pezzi venduti mentre Switch segue con 89.314 unità, in leggero calo rispetto alla settimana precedente. Chiude la classifica Xbox One con 92 unità.