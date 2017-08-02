Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Heavy Rain Adesso online

Alessandro Bruni continua la sua Suicide Run!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Dragon Quest XI
  3. Notizie
  4. Dragon Quest 11 domina la classifica giapponese e spinge le vendite del 2DS XL

Dragon Quest 11 domina la classifica giapponese e spinge le vendite del 2DS XL

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ampiamente previsto e come anticipato questa mattina da Famitsu, Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age è il nuovo leader della classifica giapponese. Il JRPG square-Enix ha venduto 2,099,203 copie nel primo weekend di commercializzazione, per la precisione 1.148.888 copie su Nintendo 3DS e 950,315 su PlayStation 4.

Il successo di Dragon Quest XI ha spinto verso l'alto anche le vendite delle console della famiglia 3DS e di PlayStation 4. Di seguito, i dati hardware e software diffusi da Media Create.

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

  1. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 1,148,888
  2. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 950,315
  3. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 105,326 (753,411)
  4. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey (Level-5, 07/20/17) – 24,491 (95,358)
  5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,841 (601,869)
  6. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 11,900 (99,394)
  7. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Square Enix, 07/13/17) – 8,158 (127,971)
  8. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Doko Nan Desu? (Nippon Columbia, 07/20/17) – 8,027 (28,910)
  9. [PSV] Kenka Bancho Otome My Honey of Absolute Perfection (Spike Chunsoft, 07/27/17) – 6,931
  10. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 5,959 (183,945)
  11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,803 (548,819)
  12. [PS4] Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (Bandai Namco, 07/27/17) – 5,626
  13. [PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 5,294 (149,137)
  14. [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 5,283 (3,300,384)
  15. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (SIE, 07/27/17) – 4,879
  16. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,867 (1,184,150)
  17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,607 (208,705)
  18. [PSV] Wagamama High Spec (Limited Edition Included) (iMel, 07/27/17) – 3,062
  19. [PSV] The Fruit of Grisaia: Side Episode (Prototype, 07/27/17) – 3,052
  20. [PSV] Hiiro no Kakera: Omoi Iro no Kioku (Idea Factory, 07/27/17) – 2,914 (New)

Classifica Hardware Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. New 2DS XL – 110,963 (17,717)
  2. Nintendo Switch – 89,314 (98,999)
  3. PlayStation 4 – 82,368 (23,841)
  4. New 3DS XL – 26,587 (13,108)
  5. PlayStation 4 Pro – 10,988 (7,037)
  6. PlayStation Vita – 4,967 (4,545)
  7. 2DS – 3,680 (2,300)
  8. New 3DS – 1,370 (1,020)
  9. Wii U – 142 (176)
  10. PlayStation 3 – 121 (142)
  11. Xbox One – 94 (77)

New Nintendo 2DS XL arriva a quota 110.963 pezzi venduti mentre Switch segue con 89.314 unità, in leggero calo rispetto alla settimana precedente. Chiude la classifica Xbox One con 92 unità.

Quanto è interessante?
3
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Dragon Quest XI

  1. PES 2018: Konami stringe una partnership con la Federazione Calcistica Argentina
  2. Heavy Rain Suicide Run e Rainbow Six Siege giocati in diretta mercoledì 2 agosto

Dragon Quest XI

Dragon Quest XI
  • Disponibile per
  • PS4
  • 3DS
  • Switch
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix

quanto attendi Dragon Quest XI?

83%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti