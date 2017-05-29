STRAFE Oggi alle ore 17:00

Giochiamo in diretta con Strafe, FPS dallo stile retrò.

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Dragon Quest XI
  3. Notizie
  4. Dragon Quest 11 e FF7 Remake sono i giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Dragon Quest 11 e FF7 Remake sono i giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni lunedì, Famitsu ha diffuso la classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori. Al primo posto troviamo Dragon Quest 11 per PlayStation 4, seguito dalla versione per Nintendo 3DS e da Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Most Wanted Famitsu - 29/05/2017
Tra le prime dieci posizioni trovano spazio anche Splatoon 2, Tekken 7, Kingdom Hearts III e Super Mario Odyssey.

  1. [PS4] Dragon Quest 11 – 880 voti
  2. [3DS] Dragon Quest 11 – 771 voti
  3. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 511 voti
  4. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 413 voti
  5. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 332 voti
  6. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 289 voti
  7. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 276 voti
  8. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – 236 voti
  9. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 230 voti
  10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 217 voti
  11. [3DS] The Snack World – 190 voti
  12. [PS4] Everyone’s Golf – 188 voti
  13. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin – 187 voti
  14. [NSW] ARMS – 180 voti
  15. [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology – 173 voti
  16. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 151 voti
  17. [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z – 143 voti
  18. [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection – 140 voti
  19. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 135 voti
  20. [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 122 voti
  21. [3DS] Layton’s Mystery Journey – 120 voti
  22. [PS4] Gundam Versus – 114 voti
  23. [PSV] Death Mark – 109 voti
  24. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 107 voti
  25. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 105 voti
  26. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 102 voti
  27. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey – 94 voti
  28. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 92 voti
  29. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 85 voti
  30. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 84 voti

Chiudono la Top 30 dei most wanted di Famitsu Ace Combat 7, Romancing SaGa 3 e Fire Emblem Warriors.

Quanto è interessante?
2 Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Dragon Quest XI

  1. Segui l'E3 2017 con Everyeye.it: partecipa e condividi l'evento su Facebook
  2. Overwatch: Blizzard risponde alle critiche sui forzieri dell'evento Anniversary
Dragon Quest XI

Dragon Quest XI

    Disponibile per
  • PS4
  • 3DS
  • Switch
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile

quanto attendi Dragon Quest XI?

83%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

  • Contenuti più Letti