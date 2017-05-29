Dragon Quest 11 e FF7 Remake sono i giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu - 29/05/2017
Tra le prime dieci posizioni trovano spazio anche Splatoon 2, Tekken 7, Kingdom Hearts III e Super Mario Odyssey.
- [PS4] Dragon Quest 11 – 880 voti
- [3DS] Dragon Quest 11 – 771 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 511 voti
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 413 voti
- [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 332 voti
- [PS4] Tekken 7 – 289 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 276 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – 236 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 230 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 217 voti
- [3DS] The Snack World – 190 voti
- [PS4] Everyone’s Golf – 188 voti
- [3DS] Hey! Pikmin – 187 voti
- [NSW] ARMS – 180 voti
- [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology – 173 voti
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 151 voti
- [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z – 143 voti
- [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection – 140 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 135 voti
- [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 122 voti
- [3DS] Layton’s Mystery Journey – 120 voti
- [PS4] Gundam Versus – 114 voti
- [PSV] Death Mark – 109 voti
- [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 107 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 105 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 102 voti
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey – 94 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 92 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 85 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 84 voti
Chiudono la Top 30 dei most wanted di Famitsu Ace Combat 7, Romancing SaGa 3 e Fire Emblem Warriors.
