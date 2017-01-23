Dragon Quest 11 per PlayStation 4 è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana,per PlayStation 4 si conferma il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, con oltre 1,400 voti. A seguire troviamo la versione 3DS del gioco, conche si piazza invece in terza posizione.

Classifica Most Wanted Famitsu

In top ten trovano spazio anche NieR Automata, Kingdom Hearts III, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Robot Wars V e Nioh. Di seguito, la classifica completa.

[PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1.458 voti [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 1.137 voti [PS4] Resident Evil VII Biohazard – 1.063 voti [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 1.028 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 819 voti [PS4] NieR Automata – 666 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 546 voti [WIU] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 500 voti [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 474 voti [PS4] Nioh – 429 voti [PS4] Musou Stars – 410 voti [3DS] The Snack World – 369 voti [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 355 voti [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3 Professional – 347 voti [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 294 voti [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 286 voti [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 284 voti [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – 219 voti [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei – 196 voti [3DS] Lady Layton – 193 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 182 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 175 voti [PS4] Blue Reflection – 173 voti [PSV] Musou Stars – 171 voti [PS4] For Honor – 164 voti [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 162 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 152 voti [PSP] Ushiro – 147 voti [PS4] Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 144 voti [PS4] The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 – 126 voti

Da notare la presenza in classifica di For Honor, di fatto l'unico titolo occidentale di questo lungo elenco.