Dragon Quest 11 per PlayStation 4 è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana, Dragon Quest XI per PlayStation 4 si conferma il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, con oltre 1,400 voti. A seguire troviamo la versione 3DS del gioco, con Resident Evil VII Biohazard che si piazza invece in terza posizione.

Classifica Most Wanted Famitsu
In top ten trovano spazio anche NieR Automata, Kingdom Hearts III, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Robot Wars V e Nioh. Di seguito, la classifica completa.

  1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1.458 voti
  2. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 1.137 voti
  3. [PS4] Resident Evil VII Biohazard – 1.063 voti
  4. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 1.028 voti
  5. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 819 voti
  6. [PS4] NieR Automata – 666 voti
  7. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 546 voti
  8. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 500 voti
  9. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 474 voti
  10. [PS4] Nioh – 429 voti
  11. [PS4] Musou Stars – 410 voti
  12. [3DS] The Snack World – 369 voti
  13. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 355 voti
  14. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3 Professional – 347 voti
  15. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 294 voti
  16. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 286 voti
  17. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 284 voti
  18. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – 219 voti
  19. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei – 196 voti
  20. [3DS] Lady Layton – 193 voti
  21. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 182 voti
  22. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 175 voti
  23. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 173 voti
  24. [PSV] Musou Stars – 171 voti
  25. [PS4] For Honor – 164 voti
  26. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 162 voti
  27. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 152 voti
  28. [PSP] Ushiro – 147 voti
  29. [PS4] Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 144 voti
  30. [PS4] The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 – 126 voti

Da notare la presenza in classifica di For Honor, di fatto l'unico titolo occidentale di questo lungo elenco.

  • Contenuti più Letti